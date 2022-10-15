Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing Woes

Hospital food suffers for the suffering patients

My Dad's dinner? Phyllis Dabbs/Photographer

My father has recently experienced more hospital stays than most adults during his lifetime since having a heart attack and heart transplant in the 1980s. Miracles of modern medicine have kept him alive thus far, though his quality of life has taken a turn - at least as an in-patient. The food has gotten much worse than in the past.

A recent stay at the Johnson City Medical Center's upper floors had him receiving cold eggs and coffee and warm milk for breakfast several mornings. He tells me "Thankfully I don't have much of an appetite. The food is awful." Mr. Dabbs has dined on hospital cuisine at the University of Virginia Medical Center at Charlottesville, Bristol Memorial Hospital, Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, North Side Hospital, and Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He rates his recent stays as dismal declines in the culinary experience.

One evening our patient was served cold gray chicken breast with a gravy that he describes as being like glue paste. He believes some of the food may have been edible if it had been delivered in a timely manner - like within an hour or two of being cooked.

In the photo above, you can see a plate of what was supposed to be fried fish, which was served to him at Bristol Regional Medical Center a week and a half after the Johnson City stay. Mr. Dabbs said the "fried fish" was formed in a loaf style and rolled in breading - and was served cold. The photo shows his plate after he finished eating. You can see that it is relatively untouched.

Mrs. Dabbs says she has been bringing him biscuits from Bojangles and other restaurants when he was at Johnson City during his last stay and has been bringing him other snacks so he can have something edible during his current stay.

Hospital food Siobhan/Wikipedia Commons

Staffing is a system-wide problem

A patient care staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the problems are system-wide and aren't just related to food services. The caregiver says the staffing shortages have curtailed the availability of some services and wait times for others have been long.

This could also be the reason behind the problems behind the person who had to wait five hours to have a rape kit administered, and was not treated as properly as they should have been. That event made the news when the complaint letter from the District Attorney General (Steve Finney) to the CEO of Ballad Health -(Allen Lavine), was also sent to WJHL in Johnson City. The caregiver was quick to emphasize they did not know if that was the case - only that it could have been a contributing factor.

Crisis staffing

Ballad Health System instituted Crisis Staffing in January of this year when the health system began seeing an uptick in COVID patients. The health system has been impacted by a nursing shortage, as well as a shortage of other employees since the COVID pandemic.

Healthcare isn't alone, as most other service industries have also seen the number of employees and applicants dropping significantly since the height of the pandemic last year. Restaurants have been especially hard hit in recent months, forcing many locations to alter their hours of operation.

Feeding the sick

As a healthcare organization, you'd think providing decent meals to the sick and injured would be a priority within all health systems. There has been a stigma and running jokes about hospital food for as long as I can remember. When I had been a patient a couple of times, I had experienced decent food - but that's been at least a decade ago now... thankfully.

We can only hope things improve for everyone.