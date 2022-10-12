Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative Art

Johnson City mural on interstate bridge John Dabbs/Photographer

The cityscape in Johnson City is changing with murals decorating public and private spaces with the work of artists contracted by the city. In an impromptu survey, residents of the tree streets, by and large, think the works give the city a more modern vibe. Some detractors believe the murals give the city an "inner city ghetto look."

Alberto Thomas, a East Tennessee State University student, said he had mixed feelings about the artwork around town. Thomas says he thinks the funds would have been better spent on pressure-washing and cleaning the city to make it look more fresh and vibrant. Several students surveyed in front of Governors Hall shared Thomas' opinion - agreeing with him on the sidewalk.

As Johnson City seeks to attract a younger group of professionals who work from home without traditional offices, the clean and fresh approach resonates with those interviewed at the Downtown Pavillion during the last farmers' market. At least 20 percent of those interviewed believe the city looks run down and dirty in the downtown area, and the area around the Johnson City Mall appears dingy. Sixty percent of those surveyed think the whole downtown area needs a thorough cleaning and clearer space in the roadway - opposing the latest green scaping with an island in part of the downtown roadway.

Washington County resident Paige Chandler says the city is trying too hard to be like Asheville when it should be itself. She believes Winged Deer Park has much-untapped potential, and the park area near the library has become a perfect place to explore and be out and about as an open space in Johnson City. Does Winged Deer Park also need an amphitheater-like Founder's Park?

The city has worked well with community leaders to see the city does not suffer from stagnation and is continually looking to change and improve upon the town for the betterment of the people of Johnson City, and those who work and live here.