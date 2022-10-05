Jonesborough, TN

Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the World

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuH92_0iMGf7iO00
Ray Hicks, storyteller -- National Storytelling Convention, October 1999Tom Raymond/Library of Congress

The National Storytelling Festival began 50 years ago. The festival returns to Jonesborough, Tennessee this weekend - October 7-9, 2022. You can find this year's schedule here. The first storytelling festival held in Jonesborough came to fruition through the work of Jimmy Neil Smith, who was a teacher and served as the Mayor of Jonesborough in the 1970s and 80s.

The festival began with an audience of less than 100. Today, the festival is one of the largest in Northeast Tennessee, bringing in more than 10,000 attendees each year. The National Storytelling Festival is also one of the world's premier storytelling events. It also provides millions in economic impact to the region.

Partnering with The Smithsonian, the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for Humanities, Rotary International, the United Nations, and many other organizations, the International Storytelling Center (ISC) was born out of the works of the National Storytelling Festival. Smith was president of the ISC until retiring in 2012. His successor as president of ISC is Kiran Singh Sirah.

Singh Sirah says Smith was a visionary. The ISC is home to the largest collection of American Folk Tales outside of the Library of Congress because Smith recorded them at the festival.

Singh Sirah was asked if she planned to change the festival, but assured the ISC she was not changing anything that works. Singh Sirah has added many new nuances to the National Storytelling Festival, making it more ope and accessible than ever before. Adding live-stream options in 2014 was brilliant and layed the foundation for distance attendance during the pandemic when the festival was only virtual. Even post-pandemic, the virtual demand remains, according to Singh Sirah. The virtual option will remain.

Location

The National Storytelling Festival may not have caught on and grown as it has if it had been held anywhere else. A larger city may not have embraced the heritage, and the event could have been overwhelmed by the many other attractions a large city offers. The history and culture found in Jonesborough is unique. The town and it's people have a culture that has cultivated the event and nurtured it throughout the years.

About

Every culture and people have told stories–at home and at work. These deal with the daily tasks each endures, and the extraordinary events which hold their place in time. By telling stories we pass down this bit of knowledge and history to our people. When people were telling their stories, so too were the bards and the minstrels, the griots, and troubadours, who were the poets, singers, and scribes.

Today, we still enjoy stories just like our ancestors. The stories demonstrate how our lives are interwoven in the world, almost magically. Telling stories in a memorable way is an art. Without it, they would lose their significance and be lost.

According to the International Story Telling Center: ...during the late 1960s and early 1970s, there emerged throughout America a realization that we were losing our connection to the genuine one-on-one communication of the told tale. The seeds for a reawakening of interest in the oral tradition were being sown. And in 1973, in a tiny Tennessee town, something happened that rekindled our national appreciation of the told story and became the spark plug for a major cultural movement–the rebirth of the art of storytelling.

It began serendipitously in Jonesborough, Tennessee, a 200-year-old town in the heart of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. On the second Saturday night in October 1973, Jerry Clower, a Mississippi coon hunter, and storyteller leaped to the stage in a hot, jammed high school gymnasium and told tales to more than a thousand East Tennesseans. They had come for some side-splitting humor in the tales that had made Clower a household name throughout the Deep South. The crowd stomped and cheered and didn’t leave disappointed. The next afternoon, under a warm October sun, an old farm wagon in Courthouse Square served as a stage. And the storytellers were there—a former Arkansas congressman, a Tennessee banker, a college professor, a western North Carolina farmer. They told their tales and breathed life into the first National Storytelling Festival.

Something had happened, and even as people sat listening, they knew they would return the next year and the next. It was as if an ancient memory had been jogged–of people throughout time sitting together, hearing stories. They were taken back to a time when the story, transmitted orally, was all there was.

Every October since 1973, thousands of travelers have visited Tennessee’s oldest town. They come for one purpose–to hear stories and to tell them at the National Storytelling Festival. This celebration of America’s rich and varied storytelling tradition, the oldest and most respected gathering anywhere in America devoted to storytelling, has in turn spawned a national revival of this venerable art.

But of course, there have always been storytellers–solitary tellers–telling stories, keeping them alive. They were inspired not by a groundswell for storytelling, but simply because there was within them a need to tell. They are the storytellers who have been at the vanguard of the cultural movement that is sweeping through America. They are the storytellers who were among the architects of America’s storytelling revival. Single voices at first, they soon were joined by others who were also attracted to the power and humanity of the storytelling art. Today, there are hundreds of professional storytellers traveling throughout the United States, sharing their timeless tales. And yes, thousands more who are teachers, librarians, ministers, lawyers, salesmen, therapists, and others who use storytelling as an integral part of their lives and work.

Since its beginning in 1973, the National Storytelling Festival has become America’s foremost storytelling showcase and it has nurtured and nourished a national rebirth of storytelling. And as more of us discover and tell the stories in our own lives, the connection–the genuine one-on-one communication of the told story–will allow us to give back to our world something as precious and treasured as life itself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# storytelling# folklore# festival# tradition# legends

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
8620 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Bristol, TN

Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes Indoors

The 70th annual "Music in the Castle" marching band festival occurred inside Viking Hall Civic Center at Tennessee High School on Saturday, October 1, as heavy rains were forecasted. Thirty-Four bands performed for spectators and officials, showcasing their talent during the day-long event.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend

With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Emergency State Sends First Responders and Tennessee National Guard to Assist Florida

Florida disaster assets - 2017John Dabbs/Photographer. With an imminent strike from the latest hurricane threatening Florida's Gulf Coast and Keys, Emergency Management Assistance Compacts (EMAC) contracts are flying between state emergency operations centers (EOCs) in FEMA Region IV. With Florida under a state of emergency as declared by Governor DeSantis, the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard are mobilizing personnel to assist. Tennessee EMS operations are also en route to the "Sunshine State" with ambulance strike teams to help move patients from medical facilities in the danger zones.

Read full story
Watauga, TN

Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time Jobs

Rainbow in Watauga, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Those with active side hustles are having difficulty keeping up and making headway in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. This writer has experienced a setback in dealing with a broken wrist that couldn't be put off with a splint any longer and required surgical correction. Now wearing a cast for two weeks post-surgery, having the stitches removed and placed into a hard cast for another three weeks, I find writing challenging.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol Casino

Allie Evangelista during a media tour at Bristol Casino's grand openingJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista says the public response to the temporary Bristol Casino has been very positive (90%). Customers like the temporary casino layout with its restaurants, bar, and sportsbook offerings. Evangelista emphasized Hard Rock is focused on entertainment, and thus they continually work to address complaints and concerns.

Read full story
4 comments
Blowing Rock, NC

Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Blowing Rock, North Carolina can be reached from the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee in around 90 minutes. The quaint town of Blowing Rock is unique, and comes across as a miniature version of Asheville, without the interstates. You'll find tourist attractions, trendy upscale restaurants, and down-home barbecue eateries worth your visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Baileyton, AL

Rodeo Action Saturday Night at Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee

Championship Bull Riding returns to the Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee. August 20 the show starts at 8:00 p.m., brought to you by the Davey Crockett Travel Center and Triple T Bucking Bulls. You'll see Championship Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, and Ranch Bronc Riding at the arena Saturday night.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on Request

In a unanimous vote, the Johnson City Commission voted to close the city detention center during Thursday's Commission meeting. City officials recommended the closure due to decreased census in the detention center and ongoing staffing shortages.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour

Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:

Read full story
1 comments
Gray, TN

Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee

Excitement is on the horizon with the upcoming Appalachian Fair. The 2022 Fair runs from August 22-27. Our own Appalachian Fair is one of the longest-running fairs in the nation, establishing itself as the second largest fair in the state of Tennessee.

Read full story
2 comments
Carter County, TN

County Commissioners Approve $4.5 million Communications System for Carter County

Riverside County Sheriff's DispatcherPicryl/wikipedia commons. Carter County Commissioners approved the $4.5 million Motorola option Monday night, August 15, to move the county onto the state's Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN). The TACN will replace or supplement the county's emergency communications network for first responders and government radio systems used for day-to-day operations.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.

Read full story
44 comments
Greeneville, TN

Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart

Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor Speedway

The City Council voted to authorize TIF financing in Bristol, Tennessee August 2, 2022. The authorization was for additional financing to develop The Overlook Project near Raceday Center. The Overlook project is building 158 single-family residences and townhomes.

Read full story
1 comments
Limestone, TN

Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State Park

David Crockett's last house and museumBrent Moore/Flckr. Crockett Days returns to David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone, Tennessee this weekend. The two-day event begins a day early, Friday, August 12, with a free community concert at the Pool Pavillion at 7 p.m. The concert feature The Flying J's and Ten Penny Drive.

Read full story
3 comments
Sullivan County, TN

County Commissioners Unanimously Pass New $283 Million Budget Without Tax Increase

Brian Stansberry/Wikipedia CommonsSullivan County Commissioners passed the $283 million county budget Thursday. The vote was unanimous, using the property tax rate from last year ($2.4062 per $100 of assessed value).

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, TN

Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed Weekend

Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) will host Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 on September 3 and 4, 2022. The two-day event features burnout competitions on Saturday and nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the BMS track Sunday. "Cleetus McFarland," says the high-flying stadium trucks will be present on both days.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Smelser to Retire from Sullivan County Emergency Communications Center Post This Year

Sullivan County Emergency Communications District confirmed earlier today, The communications chief is preparing to step down at the end of this month after a 30-year commitment to 9-1-1 dispatch in Sullivan County. Virginia Smelser is currently the Executive Director of Sullivan County 9-1-1, a post she has held since 2017.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Businesses and Some Families Are Not Benefiting from Tennessee's Food Tax Holiday

Coming out of a pandemic, local eateries -whether brick and mortar or food trucks- are still facing many challenges to stay in business. The passing of the "food tax holiday" for the month of August has been a winner for many traditional families in the volunteer state. The majority of people still eat at least one meal at home if not more. Sadly, restaurants and others in the food service industry aren't saving money as they already purchase items without food sales tax, and add sales tax when they sell the prepared food to their customers. The tax is still there for customers as prepared food during the month of August, while grocers aren't charging the tax.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy