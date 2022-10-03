Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes Indoors

Music in the Castle

The 70th annual "Music in the Castle" marching band festival occurred inside Viking Hall Civic Center at Tennessee High School on Saturday, October 1, as heavy rains were forecasted. Thirty-Four bands performed for spectators and officials, showcasing their talent during the day-long event.

Danielle Parker, President of the Tennessee High Band Boosters, says, "Music as a whole helps education. It helps people skills, so it really helps the overall student become a better person... It is a great asset to the community - to the education experience, and we are very proud of our band students. The 'Music in the Castle' event showcases each school band's talents and abilities."

Music in the Castle 2022 Bethany Long Markley/Facebook

Several groups wondered if the event would be canceled due to forecasted heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Tennessee High's Director of Bands, David Semones, announced Thursday the event was expected to go on regardless. Semones affirmed the decision would be whether to hold the event in the Stone Castle or move the event indoors. Semones and the staff organizing the festival did a great job and managed the event well inside Viking Hall.

Thirty-four school bands from Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina performed during the daylong event. The competition began at 10 a.m. and concluded at 10 p.m. Saturday is a long day with organizers, vendors, and everyone else involved.

History

Southeastern Band Festival Bristol History/Facebook

Music in the Castle is a paired-down event that was once a major tourism event for the city. The Southeastern Band Festival was the tourism event of the year for more than 25 years. The festival packed Bristol with visitors -both spectators and competitors- with more than 100 marching bands parading down State Street to the final competition at Bristol Municipal Stadium - the Stone Castle.

At the time, it was the largest event in the region. The festival ended as we knew it in the 1980s.