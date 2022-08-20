Rodeo Action Saturday Night at Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee

Championship Bull Riding returns to the Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee. August 20 the show starts at 8:00 p.m., brought to you by the Davey Crockett Travel Center and Triple T Bucking Bulls. You'll see Championship Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, and Ranch Bronc Riding at the arena Saturday night.

Patrons should plan to come early and experience the pre-show at 6:00 p.m. You'll see Miniature Bull Riding, Young-Guns Bull Riding, and at 7:00 p.m. your little cowgirls and cowboys can get in on the action with the Mutton Bust'n (children must be 60 pounds or less to participate).

The show provides up close and personal views of rank bulls, wild broncos, and cowgirls on fast horses.

Tickets are available at the gate (cash only), with general admission seating.

Patrons 13 and older $15

Patrons 6 - 12 years old $10

Patrons 5 and under admitted free

This event is officially sanctioned by the Bull Riders and Outlaws Association.

It is a fun and safe place for kids to get to learn and grow in the sport of rodeo. Has great values and helps the kids learn and gives them chances to make friends. They have mutton busting for any child under 60 pounds, mini bull riding ages 7-14, amateur bull riding, and pro bull riding. I would highly recommend the minis and mutton busting. The kids get to do things together like party’s, car washes and more. - Leslie McCloud

You'll find the action just off of Interstate 81 in Baileyton, at exit 36 beside the northbound exit ramp.

Good wholesome family fun is great for singles, dates, kids, and the whole family. When's the last time you got your "cowboy on" and made it to the rodeo to see talented cowboys and cowgirls showing off their skills with great livestock for everyone to see?