County Commissioners Approve $4.5 million Communications System for Carter County

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8dMh_0hJpUVDl00
Riverside County Sheriff's DispatcherPicryl/wikipedia commons

Carter County Commissioners approved the $4.5 million Motorola option Monday night, August 15, to move the county onto the state's Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN). The TACN will replace or supplement the county's emergency communications network for first responders and government radio systems used for day-to-day operations.

Mark Ridings, the Carter County Communications Officer, addressed the county commission. Ridings reported on findings from his research to determine the best radio system for the county. Commissioners voted to approve Ridings' recommendation for TACN.

Ridings says the cost will include erecting three additional radio sites to cover the mountainous terrain within Carter County. These would include building a site on White Rock Mountain in the county, Fall Creek (Avery County, North Carolina), and a site on Stone Mountain in Johnson County. Scott Tidwell of Motorola Solutions said the system should provide 98% mobile coverage. This means vehicle-mounted radios should be able to communicate in 98% of the county. Hand-held portable radios would be less effective in remote areas of the county.

When explaining the savings, Ridings said Motorola has agreed to provide a simulcast for the communications network, which would require only two frequencies for the entire system. Ridings says 35 frequencies would be required without simulcast. A simulcast system would allow the frequencies to be the same across the county, without having to switch from channel to channel to reach other sites within the county. The limited number of channels share space similar to a telephone network in a building, where hundreds of telephones actually only use a few actual phone lines because they aren't in use at the same time in most instances.

Travis Hill (6th District) made the motion to choose the Motorola proposal. The motion was to use funds from the Federal American Rescue Plan. Bradley Johnson (3rd District) objected. Johnson said, "It was like buying a pig in a poke.” Isaiah Grindstaff (4th District) said his concerns were whether the signal could reach the Carter County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Department offices in the old jail. Grindstaff also expressed concerns about the system working within some of the schools.

Commissioner Robert Acuff (1st District) said another $800,000 would need to be taken away from other groups funded through the American Rescue Plan funds, as they had already been included in the Health and Welfare Committee's priority list.

The motion to adopt TACN was approved with a vote of 17-3. Commissioners voting against were:

  • Willie Campbell (1st District)
  • Bradley Johnson(3rd District)
  • Ginger Holdren (5th District)

Commissioners Randall Jenkins (6th District), Daniel McInturff (7th District), Aaron Frazier (7th District), and Robin McKamey (8th District) were not present for the vote.

TACN

The Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) is a multi-state public trunked radio system located in Tennessee and Georgia. TACN is a statewide project that combined the TVRCS (Tennessee Valley Radio Communications System) and a statewide system into an emergency communication system for the entire State of Tennessee.

The system uses a combination of VHF High Band, 700 MHz, and 800 MHz to cover the different terrains within the state. Using the TVRCS as the primary phase one regional backbone, allowed for interoperability with multiple county and municipal governments - including agencies within Georgia. As the system expands with other regional systems, it incorporates other municipal and county trunked systems to increase the user buildout and coverage of the system as a whole.

TACN has the capability of linking with systems in surrounding states during major events and disasters for interoperability. surrounding state systems for major events and disasters.

In Tennessee, many municipal and county agencies have gone onto TACN, as a buildout of their own system with dedicated frequencies for their own use and common channels for mutual aid. Locally, Greene County, Sullivan County, Washington County, Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport are already on TACN.

State agencies using TACN include the Department of Corrections, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, THP, the Department of Health, EMS, and the Regional Medical Communications Centers (MedCom).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# network# radio# system# dispatcher# first responders

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
8535 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Baileyton, AL

Rodeo Action Saturday Night at Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee

Championship Bull Riding returns to the Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee. August 20 the show starts at 8:00 p.m., brought to you by the Davey Crockett Travel Center and Triple T Bucking Bulls. You'll see Championship Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, and Ranch Bronc Riding at the arena Saturday night.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on Request

In a unanimous vote, the Johnson City Commission voted to close the city detention center during Thursday's Commission meeting. City officials recommended the closure due to decreased census in the detention center and ongoing staffing shortages.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour

Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:

Read full story
1 comments

Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee

Excitement is on the horizon with the upcoming Appalachian Fair. The 2022 Fair runs from August 22-27. Our own Appalachian Fair is one of the longest-running fairs in the nation, establishing itself as the second largest fair in the state of Tennessee.

Read full story
2 comments
Bristol, VA

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.

Read full story
44 comments
Greeneville, TN

Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart

Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor Speedway

The City Council voted to authorize TIF financing in Bristol, Tennessee August 2, 2022. The authorization was for additional financing to develop The Overlook Project near Raceday Center. The Overlook project is building 158 single-family residences and townhomes.

Read full story
1 comments
Limestone, TN

Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State Park

David Crockett's last house and museumBrent Moore/Flckr. Crockett Days returns to David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone, Tennessee this weekend. The two-day event begins a day early, Friday, August 12, with a free community concert at the Pool Pavillion at 7 p.m. The concert feature The Flying J's and Ten Penny Drive.

Read full story
3 comments
Sullivan County, TN

County Commissioners Unanimously Pass New $283 Million Budget Without Tax Increase

Brian Stansberry/Wikipedia CommonsSullivan County Commissioners passed the $283 million county budget Thursday. The vote was unanimous, using the property tax rate from last year ($2.4062 per $100 of assessed value).

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, TN

Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed Weekend

Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) will host Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 on September 3 and 4, 2022. The two-day event features burnout competitions on Saturday and nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the BMS track Sunday. "Cleetus McFarland," says the high-flying stadium trucks will be present on both days.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Smelser to Retire from Sullivan County Emergency Communications Center Post This Year

Sullivan County Emergency Communications District confirmed earlier today, The communications chief is preparing to step down at the end of this month after a 30-year commitment to 9-1-1 dispatch in Sullivan County. Virginia Smelser is currently the Executive Director of Sullivan County 9-1-1, a post she has held since 2017.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Businesses and Some Families Are Not Benefiting from Tennessee's Food Tax Holiday

Coming out of a pandemic, local eateries -whether brick and mortar or food trucks- are still facing many challenges to stay in business. The passing of the "food tax holiday" for the month of August has been a winner for many traditional families in the volunteer state. The majority of people still eat at least one meal at home if not more. Sadly, restaurants and others in the food service industry aren't saving money as they already purchase items without food sales tax, and add sales tax when they sell the prepared food to their customers. The tax is still there for customers as prepared food during the month of August, while grocers aren't charging the tax.

Read full story
14 comments
Carter County, TN

Weather Impacting Hikers Along the Appalachian Trail, Derailing Through and Day Hikes

The number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has dropped off this season. The weather in the mountains this season has been brutal, with the number of intense storms and bouts of heavy rains across the southern Appalachians.

Read full story
1 comments
Gray, TN

Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City

Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.

Read full story
Greeneville, TN

Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the Region

Bar and Lounge at the General Morgan InnJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The Central Hotel in the center of downtown Greeneville had seen better days toward the end of the 20th century. Initially built in 1886, the hotel underwent a significant renovation in 2000 under the oversight of multiple historic preservation groups in the downtown area. Now opened under the name "General Morgan Inn," the four-star hotel is one of the best hotels in the region.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate Markets

When theWall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index listed Johnson City, Tennessee as the number 3 emergency housing market in the country (Johnson City Metro Area - encompassing Washington, Carter, and Unicoi Counties), it made a big splash in the real estate market nationally. The position changed the metro area's ranking from #17 in the spring to #3 in the summer. The study is a comprehensive ranking of 300 metro-areas nationwide.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Warning - East Tennessee Seeing an Increase in Bear Encounters According to TWRA

In a news release Monday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said there has been a marked increase in the number of bear encounters in the Volunteer State this year. The TWRA cites one reason for the increase is the sharp uptick in population, with nearly 200,000 people moving into Tennessee since 2019 - making it the 8th fastest growing state in the U.S.

Read full story
9 comments
Bluff City, TN

Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden Resignation

Richard Bowling has resigned as the Mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee. Bowling cited his health as the reason behind his resignation from office as the chief city official in the small town. Bowling is in his late 70s. Bowling became the City Manager and Mayor after Mayor Irene Wells's death, and Ray Harrington's appointment was revealed to be invalid - as he had moved out of the city limits.

Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for Business

Where do you find a talented hair stylist with experience in difficult hair? Staked at 124 Commerce Street, you can find Lori Bock at Rooted Salon. Brock hails from Los Angeles County, California, where she studied Cosmetology and Drug/Alcohol Counseling at Mount Saint Augustine. Brock has been working as a cosmetologist for 37 years this September. She has developed a thriving business in the “model city” since opening her salon here two years ago.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy