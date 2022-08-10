Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed Weekend

cropped image Cleetus McFarland/Facebook

Cleetus & Cars

Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) will host Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 on September 3 and 4, 2022. The two-day event features burnout competitions on Saturday and nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the BMS track Sunday. "Cleetus McFarland," says the high-flying stadium trucks will be present on both days.

Promoter Garrett Mitchell (A.K.A. "Cleetus McFarland") will feature both professional race car drivers and YouTube celebrities. McFarland spoke of the program's appeal Tuesday at BMS. He talked about the Corvette to be given away to either one lucky spectator or a person who purchased the event on pay-per-view during a meet-and-greet with drivers.

“Our audience is a little bit NASCAR, a little bit of Monster Jam, and a little bit of good old rednecks and YouTubers." - Cleetus McFarland, Cleetus & Cars Promoter

Burnout Competition

The open burnout competition will be on Saturday, September 3. The winner will receive $5,000, and $1,000 goes to the runner-up.

After the open burnout, a Pro Burnout Competition will bring $10,000 to the winner and $2,000 to the runner-up. McFarland says, “With the burnout competition, we have anything from 2,000-horsepower supercharged Camaros to daily driven Mustangs... There's usually a lot of carnage."

Former race driver Robby Gordon of NASCAR and Indy Car stardom will bring 12 stadium trucks to the BMS Colleseum for competition. The "stadium trucks" are specially designed machines capable of reaching more than 200 feet in a jump. Four jumps will be set up over the banked oval and infield for the event.

Bristol 1000

Sunday, September 4, will feature the nitrous-powered Crown Victorias for a 100-lap race in the "Last Great Colleseum." McFarland says they use Crown Vic's because of availability and durability.

Crown Vic's were used in the U.S. as police vehicles for decades because of their size and durability. Ford made a specialized version called the "police interceptor," as it does today with the Explorer vehicles designed for police now.

Evolution

McFarland said the promotion has come a long way since the first event of 200 people at a burnout competition. NASCAR's Kurt Busch (six-time BMS winner) won the race of Crown Vic's at McFarland’s Freedom Factory Raceway in December.

Information

For ticket, schedule, and pricing information, check the BMS website, Ticketmaster, or other typical ticket outlets.