Johnson City, TN

Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate Markets

John M. Dabbs

Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash

Hot housing market

When the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index listed Johnson City, Tennessee as the number 3 emergency housing market in the country (Johnson City Metro Area - encompassing Washington, Carter, and Unicoi Counties), it made a big splash in the real estate market nationally. The position changed the metro area's ranking from #17 in the spring to #3 in the summer. The study is a comprehensive ranking of 300 metro-areas nationwide.

Corey Tittle/LinkedIn

Realtor Corey Tittle of Bixby Homes Group in Johnson City says "...areas like Gray, Jonesborough, and Piney Flats are being sought. The current market is so limited with options, people are taking anything they can get. People new to the area are typically conservative and are looking for low taxes and reasonable costs of living. I see a lot of retired professionals who move here so their retirement dollars stretch further."

Tittle says new construction and remodels are selling well. People love high-end finishes and products used in homes.

Tips for a quick sale

The real estate website Zillow has 9 tips for selling your home fast. These include:

  1. Clean and declutter your home
  2. Pick a selling strategy
  3. Price your home to sell
  4. Handle any quick repairs
  5. Stage your home for viewings, and add curb appeal
  6. Hire a professional photographer to showcase your home
  7. Write a great listing description
  8. Time your sale right
  9. Be flexible with showings

This is a quick list. See the article using the link above to find the detailed information to coincide with the tips listed here. They've put a lot of work into the information and it can really help you sell your home quickly.

Local rankings news

Realtor.com's April 2022 article - April 2022 Hottest Housing Markets: California Cools Off as Affordability Reigns listed many changes in the national real estate market landscape as people chose to move to more affordable locations in the U.S., such as the south.

The southeast had 6 metro areas represented on April 2022's "top 20" list. These included:

  • Burlington, NC
  • Kingsport, Bristol TN/Bristol, VA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Johnson City, TN
  • Greenville, NC
  • Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

The Tri-Cities used to be one large metro area. In 2003 the area was separated and the Johnson City MSA (metropolitan statistical area) became Washington, Carter, and Unicoi Counties in Tennessee. The Kingsport-Bristol MSA is comprised of Sullivan and Hawkins Counties in Tennessee, and Scott and Washington Counties in Virginia, along with the independent city of Bristol, Virginia.

The April 2022 top 20 list ranked the Kingsport-Bristol MSA as number 12 and the Johnson City MSA as number 16 in the U.S. in "hottest housing markets." The Realtor.com/WSJ report on "emerging housing markets" ranked the Johnson City MSA as number 3 in the U.S., citing the MSA as having a population of 204,540 and an unemployment rate of 3.1.

All of the top 20 markets in the summer index fall are either affordable or outdoorsy. Twelve of the markets had a median home listing price near or below the national median during the second quarter of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy