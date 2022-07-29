Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff City

Bluff City Dinosaur Park ShizzyMcShizz/WikipediaCommons

Things can get a bit wild in Bluff City these days. There is a lot going on for such a small town, and now we have elections coming up soon and the annual Heritage Days Festival on Main Street.

This year's festival will take place on Saturday, September 24. You can expect exhibits, music, vendors, games, crafts, and food trucks this year.

We expect the festival to be fun-filled and very family oriented, just like everything in Bluff City. We'll likely see some great music from local groups, and crafts from local artisans. I personally expect the event to be similar to the Bluff City Little League fundraiser Jerry Malone helped organize last year.

While you're in town - maybe you can check out the dinosaur park, the caboose at the boardwalk near the lake/river, and grab a coffee at the South Fork Coffee Shop before they close.

Bluff City is a happenin' place - if you know where to look and like easy street.

Small town charm

Those who haven't been to Bluff City are really missing out on the real small-town vibe and charm as you experience on television with the Andy Griffith Show reruns. Though modern times have moved the city offices and jail to better facilities, the old two-room jail and police department that once sat on Main Street adjacent to the fire hall was even smaller than the fictitious Andy and Barney had to work with in Mayberry.

While some people think of Jonesborough when they think of small towns, Bluff City is even more compact. It's lost a bit of traffic with the four-lane highways extending all the way to Johnson City and Elizabethton, and we've even lost a traffic light and grocery store in town since those days - but it's still full of small-town charm.

There is something about walking down the main street and feeling safe and at home, no matter what time of day, and knowing most of the people who live near you. It's something lost in many communities in modern times. There is a lot to be said for local dining too. We may have lost the King Burger, Warden's Food Shop, and Hodge's Confectionery (a.k.a. "Banty's"), but know we at least have the Bluff City Diner and a local Pizza Plus.

It was fitting that the Impact Community Center has found a home at the former Bluff City High School/Bluff City Middle School. Many of us spent a few years there and have roots and fond memories spent in town.