Model Magic Anticipates Big Crowds at Region's Largest Festival in Kingsport

Fun Fest 2022

Fun Fest is here from July 15 - 23, 2022. The iconic festival is the region's largest event and is expected to draw record crowds once again. The Model City's festival is popular because it provides something for everyone - Art, Music, Sports, and Fun for the whole family.

The 9-day festival features more than 80 events across 30 locations in and around Kingsport, Tennessee. Most events are free and open to the public, the events include:

Fun Fest Parade

8K Races

Sporting events

Senior Events

Hot Air Baloon Race

Concerts

Moonlight hikes

Outdoor movies

Block parties

Fireworks

Food Trucks

Unfortunately, some events do require a ticket or preregistration. Those events are identified on the website funfest.net.

All events are held, regardless of the weather. That being said, there may be some delays on the start of things due to the weather - for safety reasons.

Taste

One of the 2021 winners Nikki Lewin/Facebook

In Memorial Park, across from J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive, the Taste event will be held. The Taste consists of 15-20 food vendors (food trucks or restaurant-tents) selling their specialties. These range from pizza and Barbecue, to Mexican or Chinese. While this is an alcohol-free event, there will be concession tents were beverages can be purchased, as the food vendors are prohibited from selling drinks at the Taste event.

The Bank of Tennessee will be hosting the Food Truck Competition once again this year. Winners will receive a plaque and sign to be placed in front of their establishment for the festival's duration. Winners will be announced on the Bank of Tennessee's Facebook page too.

Categories for the food competition include:

Best Main Dish Best Dessert Most Unique Ingredient or Flavor Best Snack Food Best Handheld Entree Best Overall

Judging will take place July 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bank of Tennessee Tent.

The Taste will be open for patrons from Wednesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 23, from 3 p.m - 10 p.m. Saturday, food trucks will have the option to open at 6:30 a.m. to serve breakfast during the Hot Air Balloon race.

You can find the full schedule for Fun Fest events here.

Concerts

The Sunset Concert Series runs from July 21 - 23, and the concerts are held in the J. Fred Johnson Statdium at Dobbyns Bennett High School on Fort Henry Drive, across from Memorial Park.

Eastman, the presenting sponsor of the Saturday night concert (WXBQ 96.9 is the media sponsor), is also providing the "Eastman Fireworks Spectacular" immediately after Lyndyrd Skynyrd's performance.

History

Kingsport’s Fun Fest was founded in 1981 with an original theme of “Community Unity.” Fun Fest’s objective was “to promote unity, harmony, fellowship and cooperation among people in the greater Kingsport Area. In short, Fun Fest was created as an effort to promote the “Kingsport Spirit” and foster the belief that Kingsport is a caring community, a good place to live and to work, and to provide numerous opportunities for people to congregate and become acquainted while appealing to their interests in culture, athletics, arts and entertainment.

In its 40+ years, Fun Fest has grown into 9 days of fun for the whole family, featuring 80+ events in 40+ locations around the Kingsport community. The festival gladly hosts 100,000+ residents and visitors from the region and beyond each year.