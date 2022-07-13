Tri-Cities Ready for Rodeo Action in Elizabethton Prior to FunFest Friday

L-J Pro Rodeo

The L-J Pro Rodeo is back, presented by West Hills Tractor & Case IH. The rodeo will be held at the Evening Breeze Arena at 239 C. Grindstaff Road in Elizabethton, Tennessee, this Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, 2022.

The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 8 p.m. with professional trick roping Friday. After the event on Saturday, there will be a huge fireworks show.

Tickets are cash-only with those under six years old admitted free. Friday tickets are $15 each and $20 on Saturday.

This is an opportunity to curb your depression from Yellowstone withdrawal until the new season begins on TV. It's not Kevin Costner or Rip Wheeler - or maybe you are a Heartland fan... but you can watch the best in the business go head-to-head during the local rodeo event.

Barrel racer Dulcey Lima/Unsplash

Events include:

Bareback riding

Saddle bronco riding

Calf roping

Cowgirls breakaway roping

Team roping

Barrel racing

Bull riding

Bull riding - attempt Dulcey Lima/Unsplash

Many locals and visitors and unaware of the cowboy and cowgirl action taking place in the Tri-Cities. These professional athletes take part in rodeos just like football, baseball, soccer, and other professional sports athletes take to their fields. You don't have to be in Texas, Colorado, Montana the rest of the west to see live cowboy action here in Tennessee - at the Watauga River on C. Grindstaff Road.

Evening Breeze Arena offers fans a chance to take in a taste of rodeo life close to home. Bull riding and even sheep riding are here - just like in the big shows. The Evening Breeze Arena is geared for the whole family's entertainment. You'll get a chance to see and learn about cowboys and cowgirls, and the animals. You can see the rodeo animals up close at the Elizabethton arena.