Season of Change at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport - Improvements Well Underway

Entrance signage at Warriors Path State Park John Dabbs/Photographer

New marina

The most visited state park in the Tri-Cities region is undergoing a major facelift this summer. As visitors drive through the park, they can't help but notice the construction taking place as a new marina is being built, along with the newly expanded and covered boat dock area.

New marina building under construction John Dabbs/Photographer

The marina and dock are nearly complete. Interior work is taking place now and the grounds are shaping up. Park Manager Sarah Leedy expects the project to be completed soon.

The marina will sport a new snack bar and large dining facility with a fire pit. The restrooms will be contained within the building instead of being a separate structure as before. The rental desk will remain inside the marina too, having everything under one roof.

New marine with covered boat slips John Dabbs/Photographer

The new dock facilities for the park will have 40 covered slips. The slips will provide additional protection from the weather and easy access for paddle boards and paddle boat rentals. Eight uncovered slips will also be available for temporary use. Leedy says the dock will most likely open in late summer without electricity, with an official "ribbon-cutting" planned for September 2022.

Overflow campground closed

Camp store and camper check-in at Warriors Path State Park John Dabbs/Photographer

The Overflow Campground at the entrance to Warriors Path has been closed for some time. It will never reopen as the overflow but will re-open as the Moody Bluff Campground. The renovated campground is nearly complete, with an opening expected this summer.

Moody Bluff will have 40 campsites with full hookups (water, electric, sewer), and bigger spaces for the RVs which have increased in size since the park was initially opened over 50 years ago.

Information booth John Dabbs/Photographer

Visitors can plan their outings by visiting the park's website or social media pages or visiting one of the information areas within the park. Even with the changes taking place at Warriors Path, Leedy says visitors can still rent stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, and paddle boats at the recreation hall on Duck Island. Parking is more limited with the spaces tied up around the marina due to construction and some temporary operations moved to the island.

Golf course entrance John Dabbs/Photographer

The stables and golf course are still operational and have not been seriously impacted by the other projects ongoing in the park. The park facelift will include a fresh repaving job from the Tennessee Department of Transportation later this summer.

About Warriors Path State Park

Warriors Path is a 950-acre park on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the South Holston River. The park is home to boating and fishing options, hiking trails, an 11-mile mountain bike trail system, award-winning nature education programs, horse stables, and an 18-hole golf course.

The parkland was acquired from TVA in 1952 by the State of Tennessee for public recreational use. The marina and golf course were built in the 1970s. The golf course is complete with putting, chipping, and driving practice facilities, and has its own seasonal snack bar and pro shop.

Warriors Path is also the only Tennessee State Park with a boundless playground, which was designed for children of all physical and mental abilities.

For more information, go to https://tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.