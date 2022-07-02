Bristol Casino Prepares for Grand Opening Friday, July 8

Bristol Casino prepping for opening John Dabbs/photographer

Opening soon

With a last minute scramble taking place at the former Parks Belk facility at the old Bristol Mall site. The vendors and suppliers were making deliveries as crews worked on signage Friday. The casino, being the first in Virginia and the region, is expected to make a big economic splash in the area.

John Dabbs/Photographer

The general contractor continues work on the Hard Rock Casino and Resort project as the temporary casino prepares to kick off next week. The main project will bring hotels, more restaurants and gaming opportunities to the site. The resort facility will also bring convention facilities and performance venues for indoor and outdoor shows when fully operational.

John Dabbs/Photographer

The temporary casino has its Grand Opening on Friday, July 8, after a media walk-through. The Bristol Casino is the “future home of Bristol Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Resort.” The temporary casino will have a sports-book operation, slots, gaming tables, and a few restaurants for on-site dining.

the temporary casino’s entrance will be on the back side and lower level of the former Parks Belk location, with the employee entrance near the main upper level entrance for the old store.

The new facility is already having impact on real estate prices in the area and the economic impact is expected to be a boon to Bristol, Virginia. The city has suffered many setbacks lately with the forced closing of its landfill and continued difficulty recruiting new development at it‘s Falls project on Lee Highway near Interstate 81 and exit 5.