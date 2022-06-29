New Sullivan County EMS Station Opens in Bluff City at River Bend

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVUxu_0gPwn25y00
Signage at Bluff City's new EMS stationJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Station 3 opens

Bluff City is home to the newest ambulance station for Sullivan County EMS. The station at 135 River Road is named in honor of paramedics Phil Brown and Sabrena Carrier, who called Bluff City home. The paramedics were also volunteers at the Bluff City Rescue Squad, which continues to serve the area yet no longer provides ambulance service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrAIp_0gPwn25y00
Ribbon cutting at the Bluff City EMS Station for Sullivan County EMSHunter Locke/Facebook

A ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, June 28, officially opened the station. Government officials, family members, friends, and EMS employees were on hand for the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUh44_0gPwn25y00
Memorial placardHunter Locke/Facebook

The new station is the fourth new station for Sullivan County EMS. The other three stations were dedicated over the past year in honor of "Junior" Godsey, for the station on Gibson Mill Road just off Stone Drive in Kingsport, Fred McGrew -another Bluff City paramedic and Bluff City Rescue Squad volunteer- is remembered at the Kingsport station at the Sullivan County Health Department's location. The other new station is just off of South Wilcox Drive and houses the ambulance service's central supply and non-emergency ambulance base of operations.

Sullivan County government

Sullivan County Commissioners were instrumental in bringing these projects to fruition. County Mayor Richard Venable, Sullivan County Health Department Director Gary Mayes, and Commissioners Hunter Locke and Mark Vance were on hand, in addition to others who made the new ambulance station possible.

The county acquired the property behind the Shell station on River Road from the city of Bristol, Tennessee. The city had purchased the property in the 1990s to build a fire station before the Exide plant opened at the former Sperry site on Exide Drive (formerly Sperry, and Univac Road). The Exide plant had the city rethink its plans and led to a larger fire station being built across the road from the plant.

History

Sullivan County Ambulance Service maintained an ambulance station on the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol in the 1980s. The building was shared with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and located near the Twin-City Drive-InTheater. The building was demolished and is now a parking lot for Bristol Tennessee Essential Services.

Sullivan County Ambulance Service transitioned to Sullivan County EMS with a name change, and the unit was relocated to Bluff City and was based out of the Bluff City Rescue Squad for many years, with a temporary relocation on Highway 11E near Watson's Marine until rental costs became prohibitive.

Sullivan County EMS has provided ambulance coverage to the people of Sullivan County since its inception in the 1970s. The first paramedics were trained in Knoxville at the State Technical Institute and were a rare commodity until Tri-Cities State Technical Institute (now Northeast State Community College) was allowed to open its own paramedic program in 1986.

All emergency ambulances operated at Sullivan County EMS are now staffed with paramedics and the latest advanced life support equipment. The agency operates with both ventilator-trained and critical care licensed paramedics for an even higher level of care for critical care interfacility transports.

Sullivan County EMS is the primary EMS provider for Sullivan County, Bluff City, and Kingsport, Tennessee. The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department operates emergency ambulances out of its fire stations and is the primary EMS provider inside the city of Bristol, Tennessee.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ambulance# EMS# station# Bluff City# paramedics

Comments / 1

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
7921 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Bristol, VA

Bristol Casino Prepares for Grand Opening Friday, July 8

Bristol Casino prepping for openingJohn Dabbs/photographer. With a last minute scramble taking place at the former Parks Belk facility at the old Bristol Mall site. The vendors and suppliers were making deliveries as crews worked on signage Friday. The casino, being the first in Virginia and the region, is expected to make a big economic splash in the area.

Read full story
Bluff City, TN

Bluff City Celebrates 135 Years Amid Challenges and Many Changes Since Its Founding

When first a settlement, this was called Choate's Ford. With the establishment of the Abingdon-Knoxville stage line, it became known as Middletown. When the railroad through the area was completed, it was laid out as a town and was called "Union."

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, TN

New Businesses Continue to Build in Bristol, Tennessee ahead of Bristol Casino and Hard Rock Resort Opening

Bristol, Tennessee's first Starbucks on Volunteer ParkwayJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The upper part of Bristol, Tennessee's Volunteer Parkway continues to see new development at the Starbucks location at the Food City shopping center shows rapid progress. Many small businesses have popped up over the past few months - most notably restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Independence Day Celebration Saturday at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Pride Celebration Sees Supreme Court Protest March Over Weekend

Roe vs. Wade decision protestGayatri Malhotra/Unsplash. Amid the festival at the downtown pavilion Saturday, there were several attendees who organized and marched along the outskirts of the festival and around Founders Park in Johnson City, in protest of the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Read full story
5 comments
Sevier County, TN

Bears Deaths in Cherokee National Forest From Our Trash and Food in East Tennessee

The U.S. Forest Service has reopened the Carden’s Bluff Campground Thursday, June 23. It was closed after aggressive bear activity was reported on June 12, 2022. According to reports, there was evidence of bears entering the campground and taking food and garbage from the area. Some of the food was reportedly taken from an unoccupied tent.

Read full story
6 comments
Washington County, TN

Code Orange in Effect As Air Quality Plummets in the Volunteer State's Heat Wave

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a code orange air quality alert for much of the Tri-Cities. The advisory will remain in effect through midnight on Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments
Morrison, TN

Back in Time for Awesome Food and Hospitality in Morrison, Tennessee Diner

Sign for Medley's Family DinerJohn Dabbs/Photographer. We headed out of town from Bonnaroo Monday morning and decided to find some local food to get the carnival fare out of our mouths. We happened to run into Medley's Diner on the Manchester Highway in Morrison, Tennessee. What we found was like a step back in time.

Read full story
6 comments

Falling Water is the Perfect Place to Cool and Admire This Summer - Visit Fall Creek Falls

Fall Creek Falls - Fall Creek Falls State ParkJohn Dabbs/Photographer. When the heat of summer is bothering you, but you have an itch to get outdoors and do some hiking or camping, I suggest you head to the eastern Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee and visit Fall Creek Falls State Park. The hike to falls overload gives you a great view of the falls - one of the highest in the eastern US.

Read full story
3 comments
Manchester, TN

Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.

Read full story
13 comments
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee Boasts Fresh and Salt-water Fish and More at the Air Conditioned Aquarium in Chattanooga

River otter playing at the Tennessee AquariumJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Working to beat the heat during our recent heat wave in Tennessee, I made my way to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga. The price isn't the cheapest but is reasonable for a family on vacation. General Admission tickets allow you access to both the River Journey of freshwater fish and animals, and the Ocean Journey, where you'll see salt-water varieties - and more. You can also purchase tickets to the Aquarium's IMAX Theater which has special shows at different times during the day for additional costs. We had done this once before when our children were little, but as they've grown we didn't take the time or expense to visit the IMAX showings this visit.

Read full story

Fathers and Dads Feel the Squeeze as Their Day of Appreciation Marches Forward

My parents at Cracker BarrelVirginia Davis/Photographer. As fathers go, I am blessed to have a good-natured and intelligent dad who likes to learn and laugh. His recollection of shenanigans when he was working entertained the family for years. My sister still begs him to tell the stories. We don't often hug our fathers as much as our mothers, as affection is not open displayed toward fathers as it is our mothers - at least for guys. That being said, the nice squeeze of a hug from your children is a good feeling. Giving one to your dad is equally warm and fuzzy.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.

Read full story
54 comments
Morgan County, TN

Frozen Head State Park Provides Cool Respite to Beat Summer Heat

DeBoard Falls at Frozen Head State ParkJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Finding our way out of the historic prison in Morgan County, Tennessee, we stumbled upon Frozen Head State Park. The park is not one of the largest or easiest to get to parks in the state park system, but it is comfortable and inviting.

Read full story
Manchester, TN

The Pride of the South Turn Out for Bonnaroo 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee

First in the gate at Bonnaroo 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. With Pride Month rolling on through the month of June, it's fitting that Bonnaroo has a healthy turnout as usual. The large southeastern music and arts festival routinely draws crowds of 40-80,000 each year. The two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the flooding has put a damper on this year's turnout, yet there are still large crowds and friendly faces everywhere.

Read full story
23 comments
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo Returns After a 2-Year Hiatus - Patrons Flock to The Farm In Spite of Record Heat

Bonnaroovians mingle WednesdayNikki Lewin-Dabbs/Photographer. Bonnaroovians returned to Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, this week. The venue opened the gates Tuesday and Wednesday to reduce traffic congestion with DOT not allowing the unofficial off-ramp to be used this year from the interstate.

Read full story
3 comments
Johnson City, TN

Pride Community Brings Rainbow Festival to Founders This Month in Johnson City

The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities plans to host its first annual Rainbow Festival at the Founders Park Pavillion, 105 West Main Street in Johnson City, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The festival is scheduled to run from 10:00 AM through 9:00 PM.

Read full story
10 comments
Signal Mountain, TN

Officials Tell How to Cope with High Heat as Heat Wave Predicted for Eastern U.S.

Heat exhaustion victim being helpedUSAF/National Archives. Health and medical professionals are receiving many inquiries on dealing with heat-related illnesses and how to cope with the heat from what is expected to be a hot summer. Local EMS and first responders emphasize the need to stay hydrated and aware of your body during times of extreme heat stress.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

First Families of Tennessee Recognize Don Taylor at Family's 87th Reunion in Johnson City

Don and Gail Taylor at 87th annual family reunionNikki Lewin/Photographer. Washington County native Don Taylor, was recently recognized by First Families of Tennessee, as a direct descendant of the first settlers to call the territory now known as Tennessee, home. Taylor, currently residing in Maryland, is the patriarch of the family. He says he is both humbled and proud to receive the recognition on behalf of the family.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy