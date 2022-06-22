Code Orange in Effect As Air Quality Plummets in the Volunteer State's Heat Wave

Difficulty breathing Engin Akyurt/Unsplash

Code Orange

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a code orange air quality alert for much of the Tri-Cities. The advisory will remain in effect through midnight on Wednesday.

The Alert Wednesday, June 22, 2002, is for Nashville, Knoxville, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Chattanooga, and the Tri-Cities. More information can be found on the department's website, or at airnow.gov.

Smoke from wildfires in the western US is leading to elevated particles in the air - PM2.5, or particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, across the state. Increased PM2.5 can lead to an increased chance of respiratory or cardiac illness in persons with such diseases, and those more susceptible to heart and respiratory illness. This includes the elderly and people with respiratory disease.

Local health care officials advise people to reduce their outdoor activity where possible, including outdoor work and recreational activities. Residents are cautioned to watch for symptoms such as shortness of breath and coughing. Everyone is also advised to stay hydrated with the heat being in the 90s and the heat index even higher.

Air Quality Monitoring and Forecast Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation/Airnow.gov

The general public is less likely to feel and experience the effects of the air quality than the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. The air quality is expected to improve tomorrow after a round of thunderstorms and a weather front come through the area later today.

Today's air quality forecast map US EPA/AirNow.gov

Officials suggest that we limit our activity during days when the ozone and particulate concentrations are higher than normal.

Tomorrow's forecast map (6/23/2022) US EPA/Airnow.gov

About Code Orange

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground-level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. You can find more information from TDEC at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.

The National Weather Service says heat indices into the upper 90s and nearing 100 degrees will continue this afternoon. They are expecting isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-40 ahead of an approaching cold front.