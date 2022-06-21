Falling Water is the Perfect Place to Cool and Admire This Summer - Visit Fall Creek Falls

Fall Creek Falls - Fall Creek Falls State Park John Dabbs/Photographer

When the heat of summer is bothering you, but you have an itch to get outdoors and do some hiking or camping, I suggest you head to the eastern Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee and visit Fall Creek Falls State Park. The hike to falls overload gives you a great view of the falls - one of the highest in the eastern US.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The park, at 29,800 acres, is one of the largest and most visited parks in the Tennessee State Parks system. The park is known for its cascades, gorges, waterfalls, and virgin hardwood forests. The waterfall from which the park gets its name is 256 feet high. The falls were used as the high-rappel with the Tennessee Mountain Rescue School taught through East Tennessee State University in the 1980s and 1990s. Other falls in the park include Piney Falls, Cane Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Cascades.

Soaking my tired feet in the cool mountain stream at the pool below the falls John Dabbs/Photographer

The park encompasses portions of Bledsoe and Van Buren counties, near Spencer and Pikeville. Entrances to the park can be found on Highway 111 and Highway 30. The parklands were part of a federal works program in the 1930s where badly eroded lands were purchased for reforestation. The Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) began reforestation and building park facilities in the late 1930s and early 1940s. The National Park Service transferred the ownership of Fall Creek Falls Park to the State of Tennessee in 1944.

The park is home to miles of hiking and biking trails, a nature center, visitors center, overlooks, marina, cabins, campground, and lodge. The lodge has been recently rebuilt into a modern facility, complete with a restaurant, as was its predecessor. The lodge has ample rooms with views of the lake and a swimming pool.

Fall Creek Lake - a view from the lodge John Dabbs/Photographer

The prices are in range with similar facilities you might find elsewhere, and the restaurant is complete with a bar. You can find other amenities for hiking and camping at the General Store or Outfitter Store, operated inside the park just up from the lodge.

You'll need a state fishing license to fish in the lake, so please be sure to follow all state fishing regulations if you plan to do some angling while in the park. The lake is stocked by TWRA.