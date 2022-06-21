Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 John Dabbs/Photographer

The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.

Photographers waiting just behind the pit John Dabbs/Photographer

When Nicks arrived on stage she commanded the attention of all fans and performed the full time she was scheduled, even if it did run 15 minutes over her scheduled ending time. A fake ending at the scheduled time her show was to end was revived with the lights coming back on and fans chanting "One more song!" to have Nicks not perform one more, but at least three more songs were performed to a full venue of screaming, adoring fans.

The 74-year-old Stevie Nicks was a bit less animated than in her prime, and some of the lyrics took a new tone as they were sung - according to my memory. Her voice held and she sounded the same as I remember from the 70s, 80s, and 90s - though I did notice a bit through the show that there was a teleprompter-type device in front of her to help with the words. That being said, I only saw her looking at it a few times during her iconic performance. I hope my memory is that good when I am her age.

Fans loved her tribute to the people of Ukraine and the soldiers fighting for their homes. She sang her "Soldier's Angel" after reading her tribute written to the Ukrainian people and her friend.

Nicks followed another popular act - Machine Gun Kelly, in shutting the Bonnaroo as the headline act. Machine Gun Kelley was great, but I'll leave that for another post.

Stevie Nicks was great and fans were very eager and happy with her performance. She's headlining a few more shows this year around the US. Maybe you too will be able to catch one.