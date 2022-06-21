Back in Time for Awesome Food and Hospitality in Morrison, Tennessee Diner

Sign for Medley's Family Diner John Dabbs/Photographer

We headed out of town from Bonnaroo Monday morning and decided to find some local food to get the carnival fare out of our mouths. We happened to run into Medley's Diner on the Manchester Highway in Morrison, Tennessee. What we found was like a step back in time.

Dining the way it used to be

My wife, step-son, and I were tired, dirty, and hungry when we saw Medley's Diner on the right. We pulled in and were instantly made to feel welcome when we stepped through the door. After showing us a table and getting our drink order we took a moment to look around the large establishment.

The Medley family John Dabbs/Photographer - photo on wall.

We learned from the cashier this is a family-run diner that has been in operation for more than 30 years. Our server told us she was new, but seemed to fit in nicely, as she and everyone we met who worked (and everyone dining) there were quite friendly and warm with an air of true Southern Hospitality.

We ordered breakfast and received three large plates with good size servings. I didn't think about taking a photo of the food until it was already gone. I had an omelet with sausage and cheese, and tomato slices, and it came with a couple of biscuits and a side of gravy. I wasn't starved - so this wasn't a factor - but the omelet was perfect and the taste was wonderful. The tomato slices were fresh and the coffee was just right. I couldn't drink the coffee fast enough to hit bottom, as the refills just kept coming.

My wife is a bit picky about her eggs. She prefers them over medium, with the whites cooked through. She typically sends them back until they are hard-fried. She'd rather eat them hard-fried than have runny whites. Her eggs were perfect as well.

While lunch preparation was underway in the kitchen, we could smell the heavenly aroma of good food meant for diners later in the day.

The aftermath of a great meal John Dabbs/Photographer

I wish I could have shown you the presentation of our meals, they were beautifully presented and unpretentious.

We scarfed it all down before thinking about it taking photos of our beautiful, and scrumptious meal. Writing this review, I'm not sure whether or not I was most impressed by the food, the service, or the friendliness of the people working here. The place is clean, and open, and even the restrooms were tidy.

Ground zero for food prep. John Dabbs/Photographer

With a wide-open dining room, you'd think it would be very noisy with sound carrying too much. No need to worry about this here. They apparently have acoustic pads on the ceiling to help reduce the echo and sound. It makes for a great place for friends and family to gather together.

Nostalgia

I felt a bit nostalgic after looking about and finding the drink cooler. I didn't see a Coke or Pepsi. What I saw were RC Colas, Dr. Peppers, Sun Drop, Sunquist, and root beer. This made me recall my boyhood days when we would get a bottle of soda from the Pop Stand at the end of our road.

The diner takes me back to the days when fast food hadn't been prevalent, and things were more friendly and slow. Should you be in the Morrison area in Tennessee, I hope you too will drop in and enjoy the food and fellowship. The prices were decent, and so were the people.