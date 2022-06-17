Frozen Head State Park Provides Cool Respite to Beat Summer Heat

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXJNd_0gEBtRBE00
DeBoard Falls at Frozen Head State ParkJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Finding our way out of the historic prison in Morgan County, Tennessee, we stumbled upon Frozen Head State Park. The park is not one of the largest or easiest to get to parks in the state park system, but it is comfortable and inviting.

The park visitor center is complete with maps, cool drinks, and a variety of novelties worthy of a gift shop. It's a great place to stop on the way into the park. If you've brought your lunch or dinner, you are in good shape to enjoy the picnic tables or perhaps camp. The campgrounds are wonderfully shaded this time of year and sit alongside a mountain stream with cool water.

The hiking trails are easily navigatable for the novice hiker, and not too steep. We made our way up the trail at the end of the road and found DeBoard Falls, just half a mile into the trail. The overlook provides a good view of the stream and the falls. Those more adventurous can climb the steep steps down to the falls to enjoy the cool water. We found plenty of minnows darting about the water, and it was quite refreshing to soothe our feet in the stream for a few moments. Thankfully the stench from our feet didn't appear to kill any wildlife.

The hike was quite pleasant, and we learned the cool stream didn't lend its name to the park, rather the snow/frost-capped mountain tops near the park gave the park its name. While this was a bit of a surprise, I can understand this more since it isn't a glacial stream.

One wouldn't have guessed the park lay beyond the Morgan County Correctional Complex, the facility which replaced Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex (prison). The modern facility is a stark contrast to the old prison and the pristine wilderness of the state park.

I learned Frozen Head State Park actually borders the area around Brushy Mountain Prison. There is some talk about a coordinated project, but the details are not public at the moment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# camping# park# state park# hiking# waterfalls

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
7636 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee Boasts Fresh and Salt-water Fish and More at the Air Conditioned Aquarium in Chattanooga

River otter playing at the Tennessee AquariumJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Working to beat the heat during our recent heat wave in Tennessee, I made my way to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga. The price isn't the cheapest but is reasonable for a family on vacation. General Admission tickets allow you access to both the River Journey of freshwater fish and animals, and the Ocean Journey, where you'll see salt-water varieties - and more. You can also purchase tickets to the Aquarium's IMAX Theater which has special shows at different times during the day for additional costs. We had done this once before when our children were little, but as they've grown we didn't take the time or expense to visit the IMAX showings this visit.

Read full story

Fathers and Dads Feel the Squeeze as Their Day of Appreciation Marches Forward

My parents at Cracker BarrelVirginia Davis/Photographer. As fathers go, I am blessed to have a good-natured and intelligent dad who likes to learn and laugh. His recollection of shenanigans when he was working entertained the family for years. My sister still begs him to tell the stories. We don't often hug our fathers as much as our mothers, as affection is not open displayed toward fathers as it is our mothers - at least for guys. That being said, the nice squeeze of a hug from your children is a good feeling. Giving one to your dad is equally warm and fuzzy.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.

Read full story
50 comments
Manchester, TN

The Pride of the South Turn Out for Bonnaroo 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee

First in the gate at Bonnaroo 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. With Pride Month rolling on through the month of June, it's fitting that Bonnaroo has a healthy turnout as usual. The large southeastern music and arts festival routinely draws crowds of 40-80,000 each year. The two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the flooding has put a damper on this year's turnout, yet there are still large crowds and friendly faces everywhere.

Read full story
23 comments
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo Returns After a 2-Year Hiatus - Patrons Flock to The Farm In Spite of Record Heat

Bonnaroovians mingle WednesdayNikki Lewin-Dabbs/Photographer. Bonnaroovians returned to Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, this week. The venue opened the gates Tuesday and Wednesday to reduce traffic congestion with DOT not allowing the unofficial off-ramp to be used this year from the interstate.

Read full story
3 comments
Johnson City, TN

Pride Community Brings Rainbow Festival to Founders This Month in Johnson City

The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities plans to host its first annual Rainbow Festival at the Founders Park Pavillion, 105 West Main Street in Johnson City, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The festival is scheduled to run from 10:00 AM through 9:00 PM.

Read full story
10 comments
Signal Mountain, TN

Officials Tell How to Cope with High Heat as Heat Wave Predicted for Eastern U.S.

Heat exhaustion victim being helpedUSAF/National Archives. Health and medical professionals are receiving many inquiries on dealing with heat-related illnesses and how to cope with the heat from what is expected to be a hot summer. Local EMS and first responders emphasize the need to stay hydrated and aware of your body during times of extreme heat stress.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

First Families of Tennessee Recognize Don Taylor at Family's 87th Reunion in Johnson City

Don and Gail Taylor at 87th annual family reunionNikki Lewin/Photographer. Washington County native Don Taylor, was recently recognized by First Families of Tennessee, as a direct descendant of the first settlers to call the territory now known as Tennessee, home. Taylor, currently residing in Maryland, is the patriarch of the family. He says he is both humbled and proud to receive the recognition on behalf of the family.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington County, TN

Amateur Paleontologists and Those Interested Sought for Gray Fossil Site This Summer

Paleontologist Paul Sereno, Oregon State UniversityMike Hettwer/Flickr. The "Big Dig" returns this summer to the Gray Fossil Site - Hands-On! Discovery Center. The program is for adults and older children, allowing them to work with paleontologists and learn about searching for fossils and curating them in the museum.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough Knifesmith on History Channel's "Forged In Fire"

Rescue Technician and Knifesmith Jason Lowe appeared on National TV last night as a contestant on the History Channel's Forged In Fire. Lowe didn't win this round but concedes it is a game show of sorts.

Read full story
3 comments
Bristol, TN

Resource Officers to Report to All Bristol, Tennessee Schools Next School Year

Santa Monica Police - School Resoucer Officer - Hotel Casa Del Mar - Ocean Front TDelCoroTomás Del Coro/Flickr. All Bristol, Tennessee, schools will have school resource officers beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Read full story
4 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County Kids to Benefit from Tennessee's Free Fishing Day

The TWRA announced Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day this week. The annual state event will be Saturday, June 11. The Wildlife Resources Agency says the event is free and anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Time of Tribute - D-Day

On D-Day, Allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword, and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.

Read full story
2 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Upgrades Coming at Bays Mountain Park as New Trails Open and Habitats Renovated

Trailhead sign for newest trail opened at Bays Mountain ParkJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Bays Mountain unveiled its newest biking and hiking trail Friday, June 3, with a ribbon-cutting to dedicate the newest legacy trail at Bays Mountain Park. "Moonshiners' Delight" was dedicated as the newest trail. It's the longest trail in the park at 4.2 miles.

Read full story
Carter County, TN

Dangers of Hiking the Appalachian Trail This Summer Can Be Managed - Be Prepared

Military Search and Rescue making a forest insertionY S/Unsplash. Each year we hear of park rangers and national guard helicopters saving lost or injured in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Just a short run north along the Appalachians, the same stories involve the local rescue teams from Cartier County Rescue Squad and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue Transport. There are some dangers when hiking to be mitigated in the mountains.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Blue Plum Festival Returns to Downtown Johnson City This Weekend

The 2022 Blue Plum Festival comes to Johnson City this weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. This year's festival will feature a free Kid's Zone brought to you by Summers-Taylor - The hours will be 4-8 Friday and 10-8 on Saturday.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Region's Biggest Car Show Coming to Johnson City's Motor Mile this Saturday

The Invitational is bringing Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark to Johnson City, Tennessee, this Saturday, June 4, at 6:00 p.m. This is the car meet that had everyone waiting since last year. Everyone is welcome. It doesn't matter if your vehicle is lowered or lifted. Motorcycles, trucks, and everything in between are welcome. According to their Facebook presence, over 3,300 have expressed an interest in attending this year's show. Nearly a thousand people on social media have already said they are coming!

Read full story
1 comments
Kingsport, TN

Sim City Trending in Kingsport at the Sports Mill in Downtown Area

Manager interacting with patrons at the Sports MillJOHN DABBS/Photographer. Jody and Hunter Millsap have transformed the warehouse at 600 East Market Street into The Sports Mill. The bar opened in late 2020 with two high-definition sports simulators.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Taking It Over Easy and Dining in Smile at the Mall in Johnson City - Discovering a New Diner

Eating in styleEggs Up Grill/Eggs Up Grill - Johnson City. The rapidly growing Eggs Up Grill appears to be taking flight at their Tennessee location at the Mall at Johnson City. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant was opened by a family and hired 34 locals to help run the establishment.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy