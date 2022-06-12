Johnson City, TN

First Families of Tennessee Recognize Don Taylor at Family's 87th Reunion in Johnson City

John M. Dabbs

Don and Gail Taylor at 87th annual family reunionNikki Lewin/Photographer

Washington County native Don Taylor, was recently recognized by First Families of Tennessee, as a direct descendant of the first settlers to call the territory now known as Tennessee, home. Taylor, currently residing in Maryland, is the patriarch of the family. He says he is both humbled and proud to receive the recognition on behalf of the family.

Robert Allen Taylor/Photographer

The Taylor reunion was held this weekend in Johnson City, Tennessee. It is the 87th iteration of the annual family gathering, which started when Don Taylor was only a child. Taylor is the last surviving child of the 14 children born to Porter and Eliza Taylor of Washington County. They were direct descendants of Andrew Greene Taylor - one of the first settlers of the territory that became Tennessee.

The family was also part of the failed State of Franklin. The family settled in the area now known as Happy Valley in Carter County, Tennessee.

Project 87

The FFT certificate was the culmination of a genealogy research project for the reunion. Taylor had asked his family to put together information to commemorate and recognize the military and first responders in the family. He wanted to honor them for this year's reunion.

Gail Taylor had been conducting considerable research on the family and had gathered information back to the 1400s. She worked with Nikki Lewin, Don Taylor's great-niece to iron out the details and submit the approved paperwork to the FFT historian in Knoxville.

First Families of Tennessee

First Families of Tennessee (FFT) was established by the East Tennessee Historical Society (ETHS) in 1993 as a Tennessee Bicentennial project. Membership is open to anyone who can prove direct descent from a person or persons living in any part of what is now Tennessee before or by statehood in 1796.

FFT accepts applications from anyone. For recognition, residence and each generation of descent must be proven by acceptable records. FFT charges a one-time membership fee for each application ($25). The application can be found online at their website and is downloadable. For more information, contact ETHS at 865-215-8824 or by e-mail.

John M. Dabbs

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

