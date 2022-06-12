Amateur Paleontologists and Those Interested Sought for Gray Fossil Site This Summer

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GtyS_0g8WDONJ00
Paleontologist Paul Sereno, Oregon State UniversityMike Hettwer/Flickr

Big Dig returns

The "Big Dig" returns this summer to the Gray Fossil Site - Hands-On! Discovery Center. The program is for adults and older children, allowing them to work with paleontologists and learn about searching for fossils and curating them in the museum.

"Guests often ask if they can dig on the site. During this program, we can say, 'Yes!' We worked with paleontology staff to ensure that this would be a truly immersive experience and expose participants to all aspects of the process." - Kristine Carter, VP of marketing and Events at Hands On! Discovery Center

Those participating in the "Big Dig" will get to excavate in the Rhino pit, alongside the field crew. This involves documenting fossil finds, bagging sediment and specimens, and simple surveying. They'll also screen wash some of the gathered sediment, to separate small plant and animal fossils which would otherwise be lost.

The Big Dig allows participants to see the Prep Lab and learn about ongoing projects, preparing fossils, and see specimens under a microscope. You can learn more about the Gray Fossil Site here.

The program runs June through September this year on specific Saturdays. it is open to adults and children (16 years and older). The Big Dig has limited availability, as spaces are limited. Those interested are encouraged to register early.

Registration is required 2-weeks in advance and costs $125 per person.

Dates and Times:

10:00 am – 4:30 pm
Please arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for check-in at the front desk.

  • June 11
  • June 25
  • July 9
  • July 23
  • August 13
  • August 27
  • September 10
  • September 24

Need to know info

The Gray Fossil Site and Hands-On! Discovery Center will provide all tools and supplies needed for your activity. You may want to bring sunscreen, a water bottle, and old clothes. You'll also want to bring closed-toed shoes or boots for safety.

Be mindful that you will be outside in the hot sun and should be prepared should you have trouble with the heat, sun, or allergies. Should you want a Gray Fossil Site hat, they are usually available in the gift shop.

Registration:

For more information, check out the Hands-On "Big Dig" website. You can also e-mail them for help or registration at reservations@visithandson.org.

