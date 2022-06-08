Sullivan County Kids to Benefit from Tennessee's Free Fishing Day

Free Fishing Day in Tennessee

The TWRA announced Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day this week. The annual state event will be Saturday, June 11. The Wildlife Resources Agency says the event is free and anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

The agency provides the annual event in an effort to increase interest in fishing. Anyone who desires has the opportunity to enjoy being an angler for the day. The sport is a wholesome and healthy way of enjoying the outdoors in natural recreational activity.

When my boys were young, we took them to fishing events at Steele Creek Park, Warriors Path State Park, and Observation Knob Park - all in Sullivan County. We've not seen anything on the TWRA site yet, but it isn't an all-inclusive list.

Week

Children 15 and younger are also allowed to fish without a license from Free Fishing Day until Friday, June 17, for a week of free enjoyment - courtesy of the State of Tennessee.

These annual events are in prime restocking season, allowing the new anglers an enhanced opportunity to catch a fish on Tennessee's public waterways. The TWRA is only one of several organizations that plan special fishing events, aimed at the up-and-coming anglers. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.

Find more information

You can visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org and the fishing page to obtain a list of events scheduled across the state. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often, as special events are frequently added.

Here are events near Sullivan County:

Remember - there are rules:

TWRA Wildlife Information Specialist Matthew Cameron says, that free doesn’t mean without rules. Cameron reminds everyone that regulations are in place - such as krill limits and size limits. Limits are different for different bodies of water. There is statewide regulation listed and you can refer to reservoir-specific regulations, because sometimes it may be a little bit different from say South Holston to Boone to Fort Patrick Henry, so make sure you are in compliance with the law there because these still apply.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to only Tennessee’s public waters, state park facilities, and lakes owned and operated by the TWRA. Know where you are headed before you start fishing, as commercial and other privately owned pay lakes and ponds may charge to use and fish in their waters during this time. Consult with owners and operators before gaining access and fishing any privately held lakes and waterways.

You can find Tennessee's current fishing regulations here, for more information.