Sullivan County Kids to Benefit from Tennessee's Free Fishing Day

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMTJG_0g3kBBxv00
Jess Zoerb/Unsplash

Free Fishing Day in Tennessee

The TWRA announced Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day this week. The annual state event will be Saturday, June 11. The Wildlife Resources Agency says the event is free and anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

The agency provides the annual event in an effort to increase interest in fishing. Anyone who desires has the opportunity to enjoy being an angler for the day. The sport is a wholesome and healthy way of enjoying the outdoors in natural recreational activity.

When my boys were young, we took them to fishing events at Steele Creek Park, Warriors Path State Park, and Observation Knob Park - all in Sullivan County. We've not seen anything on the TWRA site yet, but it isn't an all-inclusive list.

Week

Children 15 and younger are also allowed to fish without a license from Free Fishing Day until Friday, June 17, for a week of free enjoyment - courtesy of the State of Tennessee.

These annual events are in prime restocking season, allowing the new anglers an enhanced opportunity to catch a fish on Tennessee's public waterways. The TWRA is only one of several organizations that plan special fishing events, aimed at the up-and-coming anglers. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.  

Find more information

You can visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org and the fishing page to obtain a list of events scheduled across the state. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often, as special events are frequently added.

Here are events near Sullivan County:

Remember - there are rules:

TWRA Wildlife Information Specialist Matthew Cameron says, that free doesn’t mean without rules. Cameron reminds everyone that regulations are in place - such as krill limits and size limits. Limits are different for different bodies of water. There is statewide regulation listed and you can refer to reservoir-specific regulations, because sometimes it may be a little bit different from say South Holston to Boone to Fort Patrick Henry, so make sure you are in compliance with the law there because these still apply.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to only Tennessee’s public waters, state park facilities, and lakes owned and operated by the TWRA. Know where you are headed before you start fishing, as commercial and other privately owned pay lakes and ponds may charge to use and fish in their waters during this time. Consult with owners and operators before gaining access and fishing any privately held lakes and waterways.

You can find Tennessee's current fishing regulations here, for more information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fishing# kids# children# family# fun

Comments / 1

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
7338 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Johnson City, TN

First Families of Tennessee Recognize Don Taylor at Family's 87th Reunion in Johnson City

Don and Gail Taylor at 87th annual family reunionNikki Lewin/Photographer. Washington County native Don Taylor, was recently recognized by First Families of Tennessee, as a direct descendant of the first settlers to call the territory now known as Tennessee, home. Taylor, currently residing in Maryland, is the patriarch of the family. He says he is both humbled and proud to receive the recognition on behalf of the family.

Read full story
Washington County, TN

Amateur Paleontologists and Those Interested Sought for Gray Fossil Site This Summer

Paleontologist Paul Sereno, Oregon State UniversityMike Hettwer/Flickr. The "Big Dig" returns this summer to the Gray Fossil Site - Hands-On! Discovery Center. The program is for adults and older children, allowing them to work with paleontologists and learn about searching for fossils and curating them in the museum.

Read full story
Signal Mountain, TN

Health Officials Give Guidance on How to Cope High Heat this Summer

Heat exhaustion victim being helpedUSAF/National Archives. Health and medical professionals are receiving many inquiries on dealing with heat-related illnesses and how to cope with the heat from what is expected to be a hot summer. Local EMS and first responders emphasize the need to stay hydrated and aware of your body during times of extreme heat stress.

Read full story
1 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough Knifesmith on History Channel's "Forged In Fire"

Rescue Technician and Knifesmith Jason Lowe appeared on National TV last night as a contestant on the History Channel's Forged In Fire. Lowe didn't win this round but concedes it is a game show of sorts.

Read full story
3 comments
Bristol, TN

Resource Officers to Report to All Bristol, Tennessee Schools Next School Year

Santa Monica Police - School Resoucer Officer - Hotel Casa Del Mar - Ocean Front TDelCoroTomás Del Coro/Flickr. All Bristol, Tennessee, schools will have school resource officers beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: A Time of Tribute - D-Day

On D-Day, Allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword, and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.

Read full story
2 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Upgrades Coming at Bays Mountain Park as New Trails Open and Habitats Renovated

Trailhead sign for newest trail opened at Bays Mountain ParkJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Bays Mountain unveiled its newest biking and hiking trail Friday, June 3, with a ribbon-cutting to dedicate the newest legacy trail at Bays Mountain Park. "Moonshiners' Delight" was dedicated as the newest trail. It's the longest trail in the park at 4.2 miles.

Read full story
Carter County, TN

Dangers of Hiking the Appalachian Trail This Summer Can Be Managed - Be Prepared

Military Search and Rescue making a forest insertionY S/Unsplash. Each year we hear of park rangers and national guard helicopters saving lost or injured in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Just a short run north along the Appalachians, the same stories involve the local rescue teams from Cartier County Rescue Squad and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue Transport. There are some dangers when hiking to be mitigated in the mountains.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Blue Plum Festival Returns to Downtown Johnson City This Weekend

The 2022 Blue Plum Festival comes to Johnson City this weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. This year's festival will feature a free Kid's Zone brought to you by Summers-Taylor - The hours will be 4-8 Friday and 10-8 on Saturday.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Region's Biggest Car Show Coming to Johnson City's Motor Mile this Saturday

The Invitational is bringing Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark to Johnson City, Tennessee, this Saturday, June 4, at 6:00 p.m. This is the car meet that had everyone waiting since last year. Everyone is welcome. It doesn't matter if your vehicle is lowered or lifted. Motorcycles, trucks, and everything in between are welcome. According to their Facebook presence, over 3,300 have expressed an interest in attending this year's show. Nearly a thousand people on social media have already said they are coming!

Read full story
1 comments
Kingsport, TN

Sim City Trending in Kingsport at the Sports Mill in Downtown Area

Manager interacting with patrons at the Sports MillJOHN DABBS/Photographer. Jody and Hunter Millsap have transformed the warehouse at 600 East Market Street into The Sports Mill. The bar opened in late 2020 with two high-definition sports simulators.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Taking It Over Easy and Dining in Smile at the Mall in Johnson City - Discovering a New Diner

Eating in styleEggs Up Grill/Eggs Up Grill - Johnson City. The rapidly growing Eggs Up Grill appears to be taking flight at their Tennessee location at the Mall at Johnson City. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant was opened by a family and hired 34 locals to help run the establishment.

Read full story
3 comments
Johnson City, TN

Preparing for Memorial Day Weekend Reveals Memories of Family Service

Remembrance of ServiceJohn Henry Dabbs/John M. Dabbs II. Preparing for Memorial Day weekend this year, I came across the above photo I had taken in my grandparents' home. The certificate was issued to soldiers as they were discharged after World War II, with the blanks left to be filled in by the family or soldier - and the center was a hole for the photo of their choice. This one belonged to my paternal grandfather. My paternal grandfather was an Army man in World War II, my maternal grandfather was a Navy man. We were lucky they both made it home. My grandfather pictured above was a prisoner of war captured during the Battle of the Bulge.

Read full story
4 comments
Kingsport, TN

TVA Opens Boone Dam Public Recreation Area Wednesday before Memorial Day Weekend

The Boone Dam recreation area will again be open to the public starting this Wednesday, May 25 after a ceremonial opening at 3:00 p.m. The project partners will host information booths from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at 320 Boone Dam Road, in Kingsport.

Read full story
1 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Area Residents Flock to Parks, Lakes, and Festivals This Weekend

Parks near capacity Saturday.John Dabbs/Photographer. The parks are flooded this weekend in Northeast Tennessee as festival-goers and other residents support their local causes and get out to enjoy some much-needed rest, relaxation, and recreation.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Unleash the Hounds! Animal Shelters Unite on Dog Chains

Animal shelters across Northeast Tennessee have united in their efforts to prohibit dog chaining in the region. The unprecedented event is one of their common causes in their mission to curb animal abuse.

Read full story
7 comments
Greeneville, TN

Iris Festival Returns This Weekend as Post COVID Life Continues in Greeneville

Greeneville Iris FestivalDiscover Greeneville/Discover Greeneville, Tennessee. Greeneville's popular Iris Festival will return this year for its 27's iteration this weekend. The Greene County Partnership's festival brings arts, crafts, entertainment, and lots of activities for people of all ages.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Bristol Casino Project Expanding as the Money Funnel Approaches the Twin Cities

Bristol Casino artist renderingBristol Casino/Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. With the temporary Bristol Casino opening this July, Hard Rock Digital announced the expansion on Monday. A press release from the company said the mobile app is now live for Hard Rock Sportsbook and a trail sports book is scheduled to open with the Bristol Casino on July 8, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County EMS Growing Against the Grain - Facing Industry-Wide Issues

Sullivan County Medic-14 standing by with Air Force One during President Trump's visit to Freedom HallSullivan County EMS/Facebook. Sullivan County EMS is suffering from growing pains in the midst of an industry-wide shortage of qualified EMS personnel. Sullivan County Commissioners approved a pay increase a while back, that has finally been implemented to help those working the streets.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy