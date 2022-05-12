Kingsport Road Closures Announced for Racks by the Tracks Festival

Racks by the Tracks Festival at Kingsport Farmers' Market Racks by the Tracks

The City of Kingsport announced closures Wednesday ahead of the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks Festival and Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K road races. The event will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Kingsport in the Farmers' Market area.

Closures

The city will begin closures on Friday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m. Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Press Street. All lanes of traffic will remain closed until the conclusion of the event on Saturday.

10k route City of Kingsport

Other road closures will happen Saturday for the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K races, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (respectively). Road closures for these routes will start at 7:00 a.m. The race will be on a new route this year, with most taking place on the Greenbelt. The affected streets include:

Branch Street

Clay Street

Clinchfield Street

New Street

Press Street

Roller Street

West Sullivan Street

*other streets may also be effected.

5K map City of Kingsport

People in the downtown area by car should expect temporary delays. Vehicles will be worked through the area by police as they can safely accommodate them. All road closures for the race will be lifted after the final race.

Kingsport officials as those traveling in the downtown area of Kingsport to be extra vigilant for runners and festival attendees.

About Racks by the Tracks

Racks by the Tracks is one of the region's largest festivals. Since the first festival in 2008, it has been going strong and is now headed into its 14th year. The festival is for those who love beer, BBQ and live music. Organizers strive at this festival to make our community and region a more exciting and vibrant place to be.

Attendees come primarily from Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky, though some at the festival just happen to come upon it at the right time and place every year from across the country

Racks by the Tracks is committed to giving back to our community. Through the years, the festival has benefited Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan County Humane Society, Relay for Life, Keep Kingsport Beautiful, Downtown Kingsport Association, PEAK Young Professionals, Boys and Girls Club, Girls Incorporated of Kingsport, Skin Cancer Foundation, Kingsport Ballet, and the Kingsport Chamber.

Farmers Market

The Kingsport Farmers Market won't be opening Saturday. Regular hours for the Farmers Market will resume Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

For more information, please contact Kristie Leonard at 423-224-2821 or KristieLeonard@KingsportTN.gov.