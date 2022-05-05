Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Emergency Service Awarded Special Recognition

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eI47G_0fTPmQ0m00
Washington County-Johnson City EMS Star of Life Award recipients and survivorJOHN DABBS/Photographer

Washington Co.-Johnson City EMS receives State Star of Life Award

Washington County-Johnson City EMS is the recipient of the 2022 State Star of Life Award. The Northeast Tennessee ambulance and rescue agency responded to an auto accident nearly a year ago where David Keller's vehicle left the roadway and was caught by a tree to keep it from careening down a 65 foot embankment. The EMS and Rescue team worked tirelessly to extricate Keller using high angle and vehicle rescue techniques in one of the most unusual situations faced in Tennessee.

In spite of the many mountainous areas of Tennessee, with roadways and trails traversing the mountains and foothills across the state, this type of situation doesn't often occur. Their efforts were rewarded not only with the thanks and self-reward of a job well done, but the patient and his family were grateful as well. The Star of Life Award was the icing on the cake for the region's largest EMS provider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xdxle_0fTPmQ0m00
Star of Life Awards - Rocketown, Nashville, TennesseeJOHN DABBS/Photographer

Star of Life Awards

This was the 14th Annual Star of Life Awards Dinner and Celebration. It was held at Rocketown on May 4, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The EMS Star of Life event is designed to honor the accomplishments of EMS personnel from Tennessee who provide exemplary life-saving care to patients. The awards are designed to:

  • Honor the exceptional EMS personnel from each of the state's eight EMS regions.
  • Recognize the Tennessee EMS systems and organizations.
  • Reunite EMS providers with the person treated and present the actual patient scenario.
  • Magnify the profile of the National EMS Week in the State of Tennessee.

The EMS Star of Life Awards Committee reviews nominations and selects one winner from each of the state's EMS regions and one state-wide winner based upon the EMS providers' service to their community and commitment to their patients.

The event this year was sponsored by:

  • Erlanger Health System
  • North Star
  • Tennessee Ambulance Service Association
  • East Tennessee Children's Hospital
  • Vanderbilt Lifeflight
  • LeBonheur Children's Hospital
  • Baptist
  • ENA Tennessee State Council
  • Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
  • Children's Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee (CECATN)

More information on the Star of Life Awards can be found at the CECA website at CECATN.org

