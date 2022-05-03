Checking out the Soft Opening at Tiebreakers - More than Expected

Lobby sign in Johnson City, Tennessee John Dabbs/Photographer

We were waiting for the grand opening on May 7, but fate intervened and we checked out the new spot during their soft opening Sunday night. We were impressed.

Tiebreakers - JC

Bar showcase John Dabbs/Photographer

Entering the new venue we were immediately drawn to the ultra-modern looking bar just off-center from the arcade area. The bar isn't quite done justice by this photo as the white shines and the blue and textured bar panels below work to give the black bartop a high-end vibe with a touch of ultra-modern.

Our server said they were waiting for the official nod on the liquor and beer licenses before stocking the bar with alcohol. Just the glow on the glasses gives us a good indication of how it will rock the place. There is plenty of seating just beyond the bar area with plenty of tables, and a row of extra-wide booths separating the bar area from the arcade area.

A high-end bowling alley sits directly behind the bar, as you can see in the photo. The prices aren't too cheap as with a traditional bowling alley, but this is anything but traditional. There is a video screen playing a litany of signage and scenes across all lanes, and each lane also has a video scoreboard display above.

Gaming

Virtual Reality and 3D games John Dabbs/Photographer

There is plenty of arcade style games, virtual reality games/simulators, claw games, spin, baseball, shoot'em up, and racing games in the venue. The store sports quite a few. The gaming system works similar to a Harrah's Cherokee Casino, where patrons get a card and load money onto it at the desk or via the kiosk. You tap your card on a machine and it automatically deductes the correct number of points.

Tickets are awarded by some games. These tickets are also automatically loaded onto your card. You can take your card at the end of your stay and cash it out at the redemption center - or hold on to it and use it again later to accumulate more points. It's kind of like a trip to the casino, but your not getting any money back (unless you ask for change when buying something).

Extended game areas

Below is a better view of the bowling alley described earlier. We learned the lanes rent for $60 an hour. The use of the bowling alley, and special game areas (not on the arcade floor) require separate payment from an attendant. There are putting and other VR games, and a real hatchet throwing area, with steel cages and multiple lanes. The hatchet throwing area has the patrons throwing steel hatchets into wooden boards, and a video system changes up the games the thrower can play, and allows someone to keep score on the backside of the cages.

Bowling alley at Tiebreakers John Dabbs/Photographer

Food for fun

Shane enjoying a large slice of cheese pizza Nikki Lewin/Photographer

You can see the servings aren't bad size. My full-grown buddy Shane is seen here eating a single slide of cheese pizza. My wife had the burger and fries, I had the wedge salad and wings. There were plenty more choices that we'll choose from on return trips. We were all pleased by our choices and the taste. my wife's friend Mandy, who works here, told her the Chicken and Funnel Cake dish was absolutely indescribable - so it is on our short-list for next time.

Suitable for friends

The experience for us, even though the staff was working through issues to get ready for the grand opening, was a hit. We plan to return and bring our friends. It is a great place to get together and have fun with family and friends. It can be a bit noisy at times, and even though it really isn't geared toward the younger kids who would enjoy pizza and game places, it will have something for the adults who are young at heart, and is even suitable for teens with a bit of cash.

Hopefully you can try it out too and share your opinion. I can't wait to get back and try out some of their signature cocktails - when I'm not driving or working the next day. Be safe.