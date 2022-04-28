Johnson City, TN

Mommaroo Market Returns to Johnson City Mall This Weekend

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8FyI_0fMKzCVR00
Chasity Thompson of Project MOVE

Mother's Day will be fast upon us. The Mall at Johnson City and Project MOVE are teaming up to provide a "mother centric" event to help celebrate moms.

Mommaroo Market

The Mall at Johnson City will be hosting Mommaroo Market this weekend just before Mother's Day, April 30, and May 1, 2022. Patrons to the mall will find an interactive market unlike anything else they might have experienced before. The interactive market will have multiple vendors with a variety of handmade goods, decor, and micro boutique wares along with activations celebration mom and a selfie walk.

The event will take place in throughout the mall. Chasity Thompson with Project MOVE is coordinating vendors for the event. Thompson says "We hope you'll join us for another vendor market where guests to the mall can celebrate their mom and prepare gifts for Mother's Day."

Thompson is the sole vendor coordinator for the event. Vendors interested in participating should contact Thompson by email at project2move@gmail.com for availability and pricing.

Mom Swag

You could get some Mom Swag while at the Mommaroo Market event - just shop. Vendors at the market will have "I shopped local" tickets for patrons. Patrons who spend up to $10 can redeem their tickets for a free succulent, and those who spend at least $20 can redeem their tickets for a cutesy cup. If you spend at least $50, you can redeem your tickets for a Belk bag packed with sample goods. Redemptions are limited to one gift per customer while supplies last.

You can only redeem tickets from 2-4 on Saturday and Sunday at the Project Move table in front of Home Goods!

Feel the love

Just as our mothers showered us with love, affection, and nurturing, she provided food. Moms show love by feeding us so of course, we want to feed the moms with the best of the best!!!

SUNDAY ONLY the Food Truck Stop will be set up at the main entrance. There will be plenty of options with the various menus. Our food truck vendors are scheduled to be:

  • Fork in the Road
  • Lobster Dogs
  • Los Politos Locos
  • Lulu Liquor Cakes
  • Miso's
  • Shane's Place
  • Sideshow Station

