Johnson City, TN

ETSU Hosts Miranda Lambert at SGA Concert Friday

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cssXv_0fKyP4T200
Miranda Lambert at the Lorain County FairRona Proudfoot/Flickr

East Tennessee State University brings Miranda Lambert to the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City this Friday, April 29, 2022 for the Student Government Association's Spring Concert. The show starts at 7:30 P.M.

SGA's Spring Concert

Presented by the ETSU Student Government Association in association with the Bank of Tennessee, the Spring Concert at the Johnson City university's main campus will feature headliner Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three. The concert will be held at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, where the Buccaneer football team calls home.

Miranda Lambert is an award-winning country music artist. She received a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Volcal Performance for her 2010 song, "The House That Built Me," a Best Country Album Grammy Award in 2014 "Platinum," and a third for her 2020 album, "Wildcard." The 38 year old artist was born in Longview, Texas. Lambert kickstarted her career in releasing a self-titled album and competing on Nashville Star in the early 2000s.

Lambert is one of the best known country music artists of the 21st century. She will christen the stadium for its first concert, as this is the first concert to be held at the William B. Green Jr. Stadium. Lambert's appearance is expected to make this the largest attended concert at ETSU.

“Words cannot describe my excitement about the first-ever SGA concert in the football stadium and with a legend like Miranda Lambert to top it off. This administration promised to usher in a ‘Golden Era’ at ETSU, and I can say with confidence that this yet again proves the Bucs are back and better than ever.” - Mason Mosier, SGA President

Johnson City is one of the three concerts Lambert and her team will hold in April (Tuscalosa, AL & Franklin, TN are the other stops with The Cadillac Three), before reuniting with the Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour, starting in May.

American southern rock band The Cadillac Three will open for Lambert. The Cadillac Three (originally known as The Cadillac Black) is composed of Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray, and Neil Mason. All three were originally in the band American Bang. Spending their formative years playing music together in basements and garages laid the foundation for band to put their own spin on each new record.

Times and Tickets

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the music is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and vary according to seating within the stadium. Students may receive one free ticket with a valid student ID.

Tickets and parking passes can be purchased online from ETSU here.

Miranda Lambert is known for her hits "The House That Built Me," "Mama's Broken heart," "Little Red Wagon," and "Gunpowder and Lead." TC3 (The Cadillac Three) website says they are known for unpredictable concerts - equally impressive and amped in a sweaty club or festival main stage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ETSU# Miranda Lambert# TC3# Concert# Johnson City

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
7158 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Elizabethton, TN

Open Air Market at Elizabethton's New Food Truck Park

Time to fill the seats at "the bus station"Project MOVE/Chasity Thompson. Project MOVE is working with Hannon Howard and Terry Stines to revive and repurpose Elizabethton's historic "bus station" property at 420 East E Street.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

Blountville Synagogue Plans for Asheville's Hardlox Festival Sunday

Hardlox Asheville, NCHardlox Festival/Congregation Beth HaTephila. B'nai Sholom Congregation announced to the local Jewish community of the Hardlox Festival returning to Asheville this year. B'nai Sholom Congregation will have a booth to provide information to visitors who are unaware of the syagogue in Blountville, serving the Tri-Cities area.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Mommaroo Market Returns to Johnson City Mall This Weekend

Chasity Thompson of Project MOVEChasity Thompson/Project MOVE. Mother's Day will be fast upon us. The Mall at Johnson City and Project MOVE are teaming up to provide a "mother centric" event to help celebrate moms.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Boone Lake Association Preps for Clean Waters and Shoreline

The annual Boone Lake cleanup will be held next Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the headquarters in Johnson City at Winged Deer Park.

Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport's Eastman Leads the Circular Recycling Revolution

In the year's since Eastman chemical company announced a breakthrough innovation to address the world’s plastic waste problem in April of 2019, they have continued to expand on their notion of a circular recycling program.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Packed Parks and Summer-Like Weather have Tri-Cities Thriving

With temperatures soaring and summer-like weather across the region, it seems everyone is taking the opportunity to get out and enjoy the weather. Amid the perfect summer time weather we experienced across the region, the parks have been packed in most areas of the Tri-Cities as residents and visitors took to the outdoors to soak up some sunshine and well deserved respite from the seasonal cold and rainy waves typical of spring in Tennessee.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Wrecking Crew Bash at Bike Shop on the Motor Mile

It's a Happy Birthday celebration at the Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson® at 3518 Bristol Hwy, in Johnson City, this Saturday, April 23 on the "motor mile." Wrecking Crew's first birthday is being celebrated on April 23 from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. at their location in Johnson City. The shop will be in full celebration mode with All Out Dyno Drags there. They invite everyone down to come and race a 1/4 mile and see what your fastest time is. You can race your friends, strangers, and use any make and model motorcycle - they are all welcome.

Read full story
Carter County, TN

Carter County Bank to Host Elizabethton Food Truck Competition

Carter County Bank, a division of Bank of Tennessee serving Elizabethton and Carter County, will be hosting a Food Truck Competition in Elizabethton, Tennessee on May 6 at Covered Bridge Park, near the stage.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Governor Puts Smith Execution on Hold

Temporary reprieve for Oscar SmithXU Haiwei/Unsplash. “Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.” - Bill Lee, Governor of Tennessee 4/21/2022 5:35 p.m.

Read full story
3 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Opinion: County Animal Cruelty Laws Require Forward Thinking

Sullivan Commissioner Mark Vance was on the right track when he introduced a resolution to allow people to call and report animal abuse, and spelling out some of the requirements. Even though the resolution failed, amid criticisms, there is room for improvement and stipulations regarding the responsibilities and allocation of resources and arranging to fund the program.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Women's Centric Business Hosts Earth Day Event on 23rd

Kim Bushore-Maki invites everyone to join her in celebration of Earth Day at the Shakti Garden on April 23rd from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the Happening Next (HN) website of local events.

Read full story
Blountville, TN

Hidden Heroes and the Spiritual Warriors Dwelling Among Us

When a local track athlete from Sullivan Central High School went to ETSU and ended up serving in Vietnam it brought more than the war home for the Blountville family. Harry "David" Collins developed and furthered his training and appreciation of martial arts while serving overseas.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tonight is Income Tax Filing Deadline for Tennesseans

Time to file!Kelly Sikkema/UnsplashTaxes are due today! Hopefully you have filed in time, but here are some last minute tips if you are working the deadline. Our first tip must seem very simple and obvious, but it is the single most important item you can do to save yourself a lot of headache and possibly more money: Make the deadline!

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Earth Day and Cascade Effect in Bristol, Tennessee

Spence Flagg is pulling out all the stops at the Cascade Draft House in Bristol, on State Street behind the Greyhound bus station. Flagg announced the Feel Good Fest for Earth Day this year, but will hold his even on Wednesday, April 20.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Will NASCAR Fans Get Down at Dirty at Bristol on Easter Sunday?

Will NASCAR fans leave their warm and fuzzy feelings and family celebrations early enough celebrate the rest of the day at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway for another dirt race? Only time will tell.

Read full story
1 comments

Easter and Secular Celebration of a Christian Holiday

Easter is a Christian holiday celebrating the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The event is told in the New Testament as having occurred three days after Jesus was crucified by the Romans around 30 A.D.

Read full story
7 comments
Elizabethton, TN

City Attorney Affirms Position on Lynn Mountain Monuments

Elizabethton's City Attorney, Roger Day, released a statement regarding the Freedom from Religion Foundation's call for the city to remove the three crosses on Lynn Mountain. The crosses have stood as a monument to the city founders belief's for decades. The Wisconsin based group wants the city to remove the monuments from city property, as they see them as a violation of the "Establishment Clause."

Read full story
13 comments
Bristol, TN

Bristolians Break out the Soap as the Dirty are Ready to Rumble

Bush Beans Practice Day at BMSBristol Motor Speedway/Speedway Motorsports Inc. As race fans, race crews, and employees from Bristol Motor Speedway prepare to head back to the dirt at the World's Fastest Half-Mile this weekend, we can safely assume campground shower houses and hotels in the area will equally prepare for the onslaught of dust and dirt to be brought in by visitors and working people at the track this weekend.

Read full story

Manage Your Time in the Office - Are You Prepared?

It is only 10:00 AM and you’re already bored. You have had three cups of coffee this morning, fighting the urge to have a fourth. It will become obvious and your boss will realize you are wasting precious company time. Sound familiar? Never fear, with this tried and true list of tips on “how to look busy at work."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy