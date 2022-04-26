ETSU Hosts Miranda Lambert at SGA Concert Friday

Miranda Lambert at the Lorain County Fair Rona Proudfoot/Flickr

East Tennessee State University brings Miranda Lambert to the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City this Friday, April 29, 2022 for the Student Government Association's Spring Concert. The show starts at 7:30 P.M.

SGA's Spring Concert

Presented by the ETSU Student Government Association in association with the Bank of Tennessee, the Spring Concert at the Johnson City university's main campus will feature headliner Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three. The concert will be held at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, where the Buccaneer football team calls home.

Miranda Lambert is an award-winning country music artist. She received a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Volcal Performance for her 2010 song, "The House That Built Me," a Best Country Album Grammy Award in 2014 "Platinum," and a third for her 2020 album, "Wildcard." The 38 year old artist was born in Longview, Texas. Lambert kickstarted her career in releasing a self-titled album and competing on Nashville Star in the early 2000s.

Lambert is one of the best known country music artists of the 21st century. She will christen the stadium for its first concert, as this is the first concert to be held at the William B. Green Jr. Stadium. Lambert's appearance is expected to make this the largest attended concert at ETSU.

“Words cannot describe my excitement about the first-ever SGA concert in the football stadium and with a legend like Miranda Lambert to top it off. This administration promised to usher in a ‘Golden Era’ at ETSU, and I can say with confidence that this yet again proves the Bucs are back and better than ever.” - Mason Mosier, SGA President

Johnson City is one of the three concerts Lambert and her team will hold in April (Tuscalosa, AL & Franklin, TN are the other stops with The Cadillac Three), before reuniting with the Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour, starting in May.

American southern rock band The Cadillac Three will open for Lambert. The Cadillac Three (originally known as The Cadillac Black) is composed of Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray, and Neil Mason. All three were originally in the band American Bang. Spending their formative years playing music together in basements and garages laid the foundation for band to put their own spin on each new record.

Times and Tickets

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the music is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and vary according to seating within the stadium. Students may receive one free ticket with a valid student ID.

Tickets and parking passes can be purchased online from ETSU here.

Miranda Lambert is known for her hits "The House That Built Me," "Mama's Broken heart," "Little Red Wagon," and "Gunpowder and Lead." TC3 (The Cadillac Three) website says they are known for unpredictable concerts - equally impressive and amped in a sweaty club or festival main stage.