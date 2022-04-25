Boone Lake Association Preps for Clean Waters and Shoreline

Lake Cleanup Crew 2021 Boone Lake Association

The annual Boone Lake cleanup will be held next Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the headquarters in Johnson City at Winged Deer Park.

Haul out the waterlogged trash and debris

The Boone Lake Association works with the community to help keep the lake clean. The event has been part of the local landscape for 23 years. Sponsors have been instrumental in keeping the enthusiasm and volunteer spirit alive and well for the hard-working people who help each year. The program benefits everyone in the Tri-Cities area. Similar events are held on the other lakes in the Tri-Cities area.

The Boone Lake Cleanup event is held the last Saturday each April. Participants should register and receive their trash bags at 9:00 a.m. at one of the five collections sites:

Boone Lake Marina Davi Boat Dock Pickens Bridge Boat Ramp Sonny's Marina TWRA Boat Ramp on 11E near Winged Deer Park

For participants to qualify for the CA$H for TRA$H event, they will need to pick up trash and debris in the bags provided. They should be brought, along with other items too large for the bags - such as wood, appliances, styrofoam, tires, etc..- to one of the collection sites no later than 3:00 p.m. Each person will receive a ticket good for the door prize drawings for each item, and a wristband for access to the music, picnic, and door prize drawings at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City.

The picnic and festivities will begin with food served at 4:00 p.m. to participants. Each participant will also receive a t-shirt for the event. The Boone Lake Association encourages participants to bring their lawn chairs to better enjoy the food and music.

Drawings for cash prizes will start at 5:00 p.m., and yes - you must be present to win. The Boone Lake Association is looking for more volunteers sponsors, and contributors for this year and future clean-ups. You can find additional information on their website at BooneLakeAssociation.org, or on their Facebook page. To register or obtain more information, call them at (423) 360-5057 or email them at BooneLakeAssociation@gmail.com.

Last year's efforts

The 2021 Boone Lake Cleanup occurred on April 24 last year. Dedicated volunteers worked in spite of the steady rain falling throughout the day. Volunteers filled dumpsters with trash and debris and created numerous piles of brush. Participants were rewarded for their efforts as the weather cleared for the picnic and prizes while being entertained by the Boone Lake Trash band.

In all, last year the crews were able to remove 77 tires, 57 styrofoam blocks, 63 logs, 492 bags of trash, and filled dumpsters with 7 tons of waste from the lake and shoreline. A very productive day.

Sponsors

This year's sponsors include: