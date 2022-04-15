Bristolians Break out the Soap as the Dirty are Ready to Rumble

Bush Beans Practice Day at BMS Bristol Motor Speedway/Speedway Motorsports Inc

As race fans, race crews, and employees from Bristol Motor Speedway prepare to head back to the dirt at the World's Fastest Half-Mile this weekend, we can safely assume campground shower houses and hotels in the area will equally prepare for the onslaught of dust and dirt to be brought in by visitors and working people at the track this weekend.

Dirt on the concrete oval Bristol Motor Speedway/Facebook

Beans are back

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced the return of Bush’s Beans Practice Day in a February news release. The Bush's Beans Practice Day will kick off the Food City Dirt Race weekend schedule with race practice on Friday, April 15. The event includes a pair of sessions for both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Bush’s Beans continues to sponsor the qualifying heat race sessions for both series on Saturday afternoon, April 16. All of this is happening with NASCAR's return to the dirt-transformed "World's Fastest Half-mile" for the second season of dirt racing in the "Last Great Colosseum."

Friday

Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day features two practice sessions for the NASCAR Cup Series and two for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. These two 50-minute Cup Series practices are scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Two 50-minute practices for the Camping World Truck Series will be at 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. Tickets for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day are only $15 each.

Saturday

On Saturday, each series will compete in heat races to determine the race-day starting positions during Bush’s Beans Qualifying. Four 15-lap heats will be held for each series to determine the pole position and field lineup for each main race. Bush’s Beans Qualifying heats for the Food City Dirt Race will start at 6:00, 6:15, 6:30, and 6:45 p.m. The four Bush’s Beans Qualifying heats for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held at 4:30, 4:45, 5:00, and 5:15 p.m. The Bush’s Beans Qualifying races on Saturday will occur before the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Easter Sunday

Saturday’s Bush’s Beans Qualifying heats set the field for Easter Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. The race green flag is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.. Food City celebrates 30 years of sponsoring the spring Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway this year. The Food City Dirt Race is the second dirt race for the Cup Series in NASCAR's modern times.

The Bush Brothers & Company business based in East Tennessee continues its partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway, partnering with the track since 2015. Both events were sponsored by the company in 2021, just as they are this year.

NASCAR is taking a gamble having a race on Easter weekend. The racing circuit normally takes the holiday off, but changes were to be made if they were to fit all of the racing in this year. If the event is a success, it may become a holiday tradition in the NASCAR world.