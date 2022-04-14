Manage Your Time in the Office - Are You Prepared?

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yso37_0f9D2Kau00
Busy work lifeNorbert Braun/Unsplash

It is only 10:00 AM and you’re already bored. You have had three cups of coffee this morning, fighting the urge to have a fourth. It will become obvious and your boss will realize you are wasting precious company time. Sound familiar? Never fear, with this tried and true list of tips on “how to look busy at work."

Manage your time and image

You've worked hard to get where you are and you have expectations. I learned early on that my skill-set allows me to work faster than many of my colleagues. It doesn't matter if I am smarter, more experienced, or even charismatic enough to get by. What helps me is that I learned to type in high school, allowing me to be productive in getting out my reports. Being an introvert helps, so I am not chatting frequently on the phone. I'd rather send an email and be done.

You have an image to project, that of the consummate professional. So always dress well, unless you have a casual Friday policy at work. Even then I wouldn't recommend wearing anything less than khakis and a conservative golf shirt with dress shoes or black walking shoes.

The rest of the time you should be spent hard at work, or at least looking like it. Here is when my tips come to bear - always look busy.

Your office space

Regardless of whether you have your own office, cubicle, or desk, it is important to set the stage for your workspace.

  • Always have multiple projects going. That way if your boss starts to wonder why you are falling behind on one project, you can tell him that you have been catching up on another.
  • Create the illusion of furious activity whenever possible. Never have a clean desk, although this is much harder when going to a paperless office and cloud-drive storage. Fill your work area with several projects that you are in the process of doing (or not doing, as the case may be). Cover your desk with open binders, highlighted reports, and sticky notes all over the place, making your workspace look like a war zone. Remember to keep your wastebasket full too, (preferably with work-related debris).
  • Open several of the applications you normally use for work and have them visible on your computer’s desktop. The applications, of course, vary depending on the nature of your work. For example, if your task is data entry, you should have one or more databases up and running.

Remember to keep alert. Not working is like a game - you need to stay on your toes and be ready for anything. Keep track of routines, like when your boss comes by the office, or another colleague drops by on the way to lunch or to the restroom. Use this information to your advantage so you can become engaged in something that looks like work.

You'll also need to beware of "big brother" in the IT department. Most large companies monitor internet use. It's a good idea to have a friend in the IT department.

  • Position your computer so it isn't easily visible to others. Many of us deal with sensitive information that others don't need to see.
  • Beware of more intelligent IT programs that are not easy to fool. I have heard that some people use proxies to surf the internet or use cached Google pages of a website so they don't have to go directly to the site.
  • A friend told me he uses some of the free programs available to avoid detection on the internet. I find this extremely dangerous, as you could unknowingly upload a virus into your company's network and be in serious trouble.

Talk about your work to let others know how difficult your job is and the progress you are making in spite of it all.

  • Emphasize the tremendous amount of work you are accomplishing. Talk about your work in dramatic, but plausible terms. Preempt unfavorable discussion of your progress by reporting every little advance you make as though it were a large step. Never miss a chance to communicate how busy you are.
  • Ask a lot of questions. Think up complex questions about tasks you have to do and ask them of your boss or coworkers. Ask questions frequently enough and everyone will think you are really wrapped up in whatever task your asking about. Be careful what questions you ask, though. You do not want to sound incompetent.
  • Fabricate major obstacles or developments that require you to go back to the drawing board. Every once in a while report to your boss that you had nearly finished a whole project, but then you realized that you had to scrap all that you had done because you figured out a better way to do it. This gives the impression that you are constantly thinking about ways to enhance your productivity in the long run. It also shows that you can overcome any obstacle. Both of these are preferable to saying that you spent too much time writing personal emails.

Relax and enjoy yourself. You need some downtime if you are to enjoy any of your time off at home.

  1. Slack off a little bit at a time. If you spend one whole day a week doing nothing, you will get caught. But you may be able to waste the same amount of time without getting caught by spreading out your leisure time. Take a few minutes here and there to write emails, check the football scores, surf the net, and then get back to work for several minutes. Rinse, repeat.
  2. Place a pencil or pen behind your ear to give the impression that you are writing down so much important information that if it were possible, your hand itself would be a writing instrument. Remember, if your boss walks by your desk on the left side, place the pencil behind your left ear or the effect is lost.
  3. Take a stack of industry magazines with you to the bathroom. Mark them up with sticky notes and wrinkle the pages. Don't forget to take your phone or iPad with you if you want to actually read something.
  4. Visit friends in different departments, leaving your workspace very “busy” looking. Make sure you have a work-related topic to initiate the conversation and return to if a supervisor walks by.
  5. Create meetings in Outlook with realistic sounding names. These can buy you a good chunk of time, and if your boss asks, you can say you went all the way to the meeting and no one showed, so you just worked on some paperwork since you had the conference room.
  6. Always, always carry a prop. If you are going to be away from your desk for something other than work, carry a document you might have been reading with you.

I hope you are able to some of these tips to increase your “productivity” in the office. They are meant to be a source of a good chuckle, though many of us have seen our colleagues using some of these tactics even if they don't know it.

Remember to get your work done.

# busy# goofing off# appearances# management# office

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
7139 followers

