Fed Raises Interest Rate - How Are Tennesseans Impacted?

Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington D.C. Agnostic Preachers Kid/Wikipedia Commons

The Federal Reserve's (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) increased the federal funds rate by 0.25 percent Wednesday, March 16. This is expected to be the first in a series of rate hikes to fight inflation.

Tennesseans expect ripple effects

While Tennesseans know a quarter of a percentage point won't make a significant impact on their finances, it signals the beginning of change. The FOMC is expected to make several hikes to curb the record inflation of the last two years. The cumulative impact is what is dreaded. The Fed is expected to raise rates six times.

As the FOMC adds to the interest rate, it will effect the cost of borrowing money for most of us. This means our credit card rates go up, which adds more interest when we don't pay them off each month, if we have a variable rate. It also means if we haven't locked in our mortgage or car loan rates, and are using variable rate interest - these will go up too, along with our payments.

Benefits

What are the benefits of interest rate hikes? While such moves typically benefit those who are saving and putting away money with higher returns on savings accounts, the biggest winners are in the financial services industry. Financial services charge higher interest and get higher returns on their money too.

This is in reality a snowball effect. You save money in your bank or credit union account, your credit union or bank loans the money to others. The bank or credit union gets more money in return for loaning it and you get more for having it there to loan. It's not a perfect world, and the amount of return that makes its way back to us little people is negligible in most cases - as with a regular savings account. The amounts can be higher for CDs and other investment vehicles.

The Economy

The economy is supposed to benefit from increased interest rate hikes, by decreasing the amount of money flowing through the economy. More people are saving (vs. borrowing), thus the amount of capital in the marketplace keeps prices lower. The amount of money the government has been flooding the American markets with as they printed more money in an effort to keep things going during the pandemic has been problematic and led to the record inflation we have today.

This comes on the heels of a financial crisis that was known as the "Great Recession". The Great Recession began in December of 2007 when banks were unable to fund business needs while homeowners were paying down debt instead of spending money. Banks had extended themselves with borrowing for properties not within the typical financial risk they had been using. This lasted until June 2009. The government "bailed-out" companies they deemed "too big to fail" in fears it would deepen the financial crisis in the country.

FOMC

The FOMC is a panel of Federal Reserve Board officials who set monetary policy and the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the interest rate banks charge each other for loans. It is also used to set interest rates on credit cards, automobile loans, and mortgages.

They have been signaling their intent to raise interest rates in March for months. This action is a slow and deliberate return to normalcy, after two years of rates at near-zero. That was when they bought billions in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to stimulate the economy during the recession of the pandemic.

The U.S. economy has since recovered all but 2.1 million of the more than 20 million jobs lost during the onset of the pandemic, grew by 5.7 percent in 2021, and powered consumer spending well above pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. economy has all but recovered, with a rebound full of inflation, labor shortages, supply shortages, shipping bottlenecks, and manufacturing backlogs - all driving prices higher.

“It’s just taking so much longer for the supply side to heal than we thought. There really is no precedent for this.” - Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has called high inflation the biggest threat to an otherwise strong economy and previously acknowledged to members of Congress the bank had misjudged how long it would last. The Fed held off raising rates in 2021 as inflation rose. They expected prices to cool off as the fiscal stimulus faded. Increasing costs of fuel and transportation shortages led to higher inflation.

Powell said the Fed could begin reducing its holdings on the balance sheet as soon as May. The FOMC said in a post-meeting statement Wednesday, the Fed “expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.”