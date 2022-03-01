Signs of Spring Here - Time to Prep at Home

John M. Dabbs

First blooms of spring

Dealing with change

Spring is finally on the near horizon as we see trees beginning to bud out and the early flowers of spring beginning to bloom. We need this bit of cheer in our lives after such a dreadful winter with cold, snow, wildfires, and floods. The record warmth has really been nice too.

As we prepare for spring and admire our plants coming to life and blooms brightening our yards, its time to trim the trees and spread a bit of fertilizer around our flower beds and yards. It's also a good time to recheck the windows, foundation, and spaces that may need more caulking.

Spray

It's also important to give a once-over around the house foundation and windows with some pesticide, to keep the animals out that we prefer not to have indoors. According to Veronica Sparks at 21Oak, it's the most important part of the year to spray, as insects are weaker and just coming out of hibernation and looking for a place to nest and breed.

I find this time of year to cure or at least keep at bay, a tinge of Seasonal Affective Disorder, from the short days and long nights of darkness. We are seeing longer days and enjoying a bit of time working around the yard on weekends and some nights these days.

Lawn

According to Scott's, it's a good idea to rake and mow your yard in the spring, and even aerate your lawn if needed, especially before adding some fertilizer all over. It's also a good time to add grass seed around the edges and sparse areas of your lawn. You can spread grass clippings over these areas after seeding, to prevent birds from eating all of the seed.

Mental health

With so much going on the world right now in the Ukraine, and the hyperinflation here at home, it's good to get out and get busy around the house to take our mind off of world problems. We can dwell on these too much when they aren't directly impacting us. While these are important issues, keeping life balance is important. Put a little time and effort into cultivating and caring for your home, just as you would personal relationships.

