Chocolate Festival Returning to Tennessee's Oldest Town in February

Chocolate Fest

Chocolate Fest 2022 is coming to Jonesborough. The festival will be a three-day event with a limited number of tickets are available. The seventh Annual Chocolate Fest is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA). This will be the second time in the event’s history as a three-day event. The festival will run from Friday Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and the event will go on – rain, snow or shine.

An adult-only event will debut this year at the festival. JAMSA is offering a special ticket for patrons over 21 called “Chocolate After Dark” February 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees purchasing the ticket in addition to the regular festival ticket will have access to more than 10 beverage tasting shops in participating businesses. JAMSA emphasizes this is an add-on ticket, as the base festival ticket is still required.

Chocolate Fest After Dark

“After Dark” ticket holders will check-in at the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Tickets are sold in packs of 10 at $15 each. Each ticket in the 10-pack is good for a single chocolate tasting. While more than one ticket can be used at each location, JAMSA asks guests to not indulge too much at any one location so all guests may sample everything. Tickets aren’t valid after the event. Check-in begins at 4 p.m., and you must bring your ID. Those purchasing tickets for “After Dark” will have a wristband and drink tickets. Drink tickets may be shared within your party.

Early ticket pickup will start Monday, and run through Thursday, Feb. 10. All check-ins and pick-ups will take place at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center. Those purchasing tickets will receive a confirmation email along with a voucher to pick up their tickets. Vouchers must be printed or pulled up on your mobile device to be scanned for check-in.

At check-in, you will receive your ticket packet which consists of individual tickets for tastings, a listing of the chocolate stops, a Chocolate Fest bag to carry all your treats in and other informational items. Whether you pick up tickets early or not, you will need to come only during your timeframe on your tickets. You will not be able to pick up chocolates until your time slot.

About JAMSA

JAMSA consists of local business owners and community member volunteers. The organization focuses on promoting and serving local merchants and the growth of Jonesborough. The funds raised from Chocolate Fest go to Jonesborough small businesses and the community.

