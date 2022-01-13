Jonesborough, TN

Two Local Towns in List of Tennessee's 8 Most Charming Small Towns

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CR0S7_0dkBlBv500
Small Town USAOlivia Hutcherson/Unsplash

Yesterday (January 11, 2022), Travel + Leisure Magazine posted the article "Tennessee's 8 Most Charming Small Towns." Jonesborough and Erwin made the list, as did Gatlinburg, Granville, Dayton, Hohenwald, Leiper's Fork, and Lynchburg.

Tennessee's eight

Most of us in the Tri-Cities are familiar with Jonesborough, the oldest town in Tennessee, and Erwin, where an elephant was hung. Most of us are also familiar with Gatlinburg, at the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Less familiar are the others, though some may know that Jack Daniel's distillery (the nation's oldest registered distillery) is located in Lynchburg. Granville is home to the Gore's - both US Senator Albert Gore, Sr., and US Senator turned Vice-President, Albert Gore, Jr. Dayton, Tennessee was originally founded as Smith's Crossroads in 1820, and changed its name in 1870. It's home to the Rhea County Courthouse where the Scopes Monkey Trial was held. Hohenwald is home to the Natchez Trace Parkway and the nation's largest African and Asian Elephant Sanctuary. Leiper's Fork is actually a rural village. It's an unincorporated area in Williamson County, that's about the size of a normal city block.

Jonesborough

Jonesborough has a lot going for it to be a small town. The railroad come through after it was already established as a landmark with presidents and other dignitaries of the formative years visiting the town. The state's seal was created here, and it's the oldest town in the state (founded in 1779).

The unique small shops along the main street corridor give it charm. The old Salt House, Eureka Inn, and other buildings on the historic register help keep this town in check with its roots. The town's revival with the Storytelling Festival and a concerted effort to embrace its history have done wonders for the town.

The Music on the Square, movies, and Jonesborough Days add to the mix to make it one of the best small towns I've ever visited. The Chuckey Depot Museum located just off main street gives a nod to the railroad and its importance to the area. I even volunteer at the depot museum when time allows.

From ghost-tours and storytelling, you can go on up the street and get other spirits at Tennesse Hills Distillery. If that's not your fort'e, maybe you can wander on down depot street to Depot Street Brewing Company. There's something for most everyone in this small town.

Erwin

Erwin gained a bit of unwanted notariety when it became the site of an elephant execution in 1916. Mary, the star elephant attraction of the Spark's Brothers Circus was only hung in the town because of the rail yard and it's crane. The elephant had killed a man in Kingsport, and a judge there ordered her put to death. Some 100 years after the execution, the town attempted to make peace with its history and began the Great Elephant Revival. The town holds a festival and sells painted elephants each year to raise funds for the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald (also on the list of 8).

Erwin is a great small town. It borders North Carolina is a perfect jumping off point to hike in the nearby mountains. You'll find outdoor shops, a tap room, local restaurants, and many picturesque scenes with beautiful houses and manicured lawns. With the mountain streams and Nolichucky River, you can enjoy fly fishing - or maybe you want to have a whitewater adventure. Rafting is also available here.

Tennessee

We know the people, politics, and charm of Tennessee. The people are generally warm and friendly all over. There are plenty of places where a person can feel at home, whether they are visiting or looking to put down roots. We live in a beautiful part of the country. We just need help remembering it sometimes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Small town# Best towns# Tennessee# Erwin# Jonesborough

Comments / 17

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
6580 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County, TN

NWS Revises Forecast - Winter Storm Warning for Sullivan County

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Morristown, Tennessee has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of East Tennessee, in addition to the areas in Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Why Time Flies and Passes Quickly in Modern Times

Time flies when we aren't looking.Kool Shooters/Pexels. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a teen. When I was a teen, I wanted to be an adult. When I was an adult, I wanted to be experienced. Now that I'm experienced, I wish I was a kid.

Read full story
1 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Are Pet Restrictions Coming to Sullivan County?

County officials are looking at the condition of pets Sullivan County. Brandi Perkey, Director of the Sulivan County Animal Shelter says she hopes a resolution is forthcoming which could give the shelter power to do more. Perkey says they want to see improvement to the housing for animals in the county. Those kept outside should have adequate food, water, and shelter.

Read full story
10 comments

How to Protect Yourself from Hidden Snow Dangers

This should go without saying, but any snow buildup can lead to dangerous travel conditions. Roads, runways, sidewalks and driveways become slippery. It's best to stay in until the snow stops and crews have a chance to plow or salt roads and sidewalks. If you have to get out, drive slow and give yourself extra time to get where you're going.

Read full story
15 comments

Truckers in Short Supply - What's the Problem?

Steve Sill, pusher truck driverOregon Department of Transportation/Flickr. We're in a truck driver drought. The lifestyle of the truck driver isn't as glamorous these days. Gone are the TV shows like Movin' On and BJ and the Bear, and movies like Convoy. Many modern-day truckers have left the workforce because of the stressors imposed by the COVID pandemic. Truckstops were shut down, and they couldn't shower or grab a hot meal easily. Some drivers weren't even able to park and grab a meal by walking-through a drive-thru, because some restaurants don't allow it for safety reasons.

Read full story
2 comments
Bluff City, TN

Impact Center Making an Impact in Bluff City Life

Impact Community Center - Bluff CityJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The Impact Community Center in Bluff City is making good use of the former Bluff City High School/Bluff City Middle School building after purchase from the Sullivan County Department of Education. The community center is making an impact in the community, bringing new use to the building with close ties to many in the community.

Read full story
Gatlinburg, TN

Ober Gatlinburg Preps for Ski Season after Warm Start and Temperature Inversions

Ski-quality snow has not been on the radar until recently this winter at Ober Gatlinburg. The warm start to winter with a warm December didn't help. Temperature inversions plagued the Smoky Mountains area and kept warmer air in the mountains and cooler air in the valleys until recently.

Read full story

High Grocery Prices? Now Is the Time to Plan Your Garden

Work now to reap the rewards this summer.Lewis Wilson/Unsplash. This is the time to sit down and plan for your garden. The cold January weather is the perfect time to plan for spring and summer. You should begin preparations now, whether you're an accomplished gardener or you are taking your first steps as a gardener. It's time.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

TDOT Proven Ready As Tennesseans Brace for Next Snow Challenge

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is assuring drivers it's stocked and prepared to clear the roadways. In a news release this morning, TDOT announced that salt supplies have been replenished in all 95 counties for winter. Their crews have snow plows and brine trucks prepared, according to the release. assures motorists it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow.

Read full story
3 comments
Sullivan County, TN

COVID Rankings for Sullivan and Washington Counties Among Highest in State

TDH Data 1-2-2022Unified Command Dashboard/State of Tennessee. Sullivan County and Washington County continue to make the top tier. Sullivan County ranks seventh in the number of new cases (209). Washington County comes in at number 14 with 158 new cases reported.The total number of infected rank Sullivan at number nine and Washington at number 12.

Read full story
3 comments

Dissecting the Luck in Your New Year's Meal

New Year's Day lucky diningSebastian Coman/Unsplash. Many locations have traditional ways to jumpstart the new year. In the southeastern U.S., we have our traditions, just as other countries and even other parts of the USA have theirs (no matter how wrong they might be... just kidding). In Tennessee, you might find black-eyed peas, greens, pork, and cornbread as part of the typical menu. Here's a rundown on why some of these foods are eaten for luck, and their symbolism. Maybe it's not too late to eat some now to make sure we're going to have a better year than the last two. As for me, I typically feel lucky anytime I'm eating a steak and baked potato.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Opinion: A Homeless Focus Using Public Input Provides Better Results

My hats off to the Johnson City Press for their coverage of the homeless population and the ongoing struggle they face. The latest article, How to help the homeless shows an understanding by readers. I'm not sure city officials could agree on how to bring many of these issues to fruition, but there are good ideas.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Are You Ready for the End? Here Are Some Year-End Tax Savers

Figuring taxes before April 15Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Time is running out on making your year-end tax decisions. These decisions can make a big impact on your tax bill come April. It's even more important if you are saving for retirement, have investments outside of retirement accounts, or even if you itemize your deductions.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Vance to Challenge Mayor Venable in Sullivan County Primary

Mark A. Vance, District 2 Commissioner in Sullivan CountyMark Vance/Woodmen Life. The Sullivan County Mayoral race is taking shape for the 2022 elections as the current mayor, Richard Venable, will likely face at least one if not two county commissioners in the republican primary. District 2 Commissioner, Mark A. Vance of Bristol, has filed his petition with the Sullivan County Election Commission to run for county mayor.

Read full story
2 comments
Manchester, TN

It's Official - Bonnaroo Is Back in 2022

What Stage - Bonnaroo 2019Charles Reagan/Bonnaroo 2019. The two years running, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee was cancelled. First it was due to COVID-19, and last year widespread flooding occurred as the festival was about to get underway. Organizers and local officials alike have worked hard to prepare for the iconic Tennessee festival. As people are looking to get back to blowing off some much needed steam, maybe 2022 will be a year that works and lets "Bonnaroovians" unwind.

Read full story
Tennessee State

CPI and Inflation Rise As Tennessee Gas Prices Reduced

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased another 0.8 percent in November (seasonally adjusted), after rising almost a full percent in October. Inflation in the U.S. has increased nearly 7 percent over prices from a year ago last November. It doesn't even include this month's statistics, which will be released in early January 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Johnson City, TN

What Are the Options? Awesome New Year's Eve Parties in the Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities area will have plenty of events to choose from to toast in the new year. 2021 has been a rollercoaster year. We can only hope that 2022 will be prosperous and fullfilling for the masses. Here are a few of the options for party-goers in the Tri-Cities area. The list is not exclusive, as there may be plenty more events that I am unaware of for now. Chime in with other parties in the comments, so we can all be aware of the options.

Read full story

Opinion: Christmas Is Inclusive - If You make it that way

Inclusion in a diversified worldMiles Peacock/Unsplash. Christmas is a special time of year. It isn't just because of the spiritual celebration of Christians in recognizing the birth of Jesus, it is much more. It falls shortly after or in conjunction with Hannukah at times, as the religions are monotheistic and recognize the same God. That doesn't mean that Hannukah is the celebration of the Messiah's birth, it is the celebration of a miracle. We need miracles in our lives.

Read full story

Limited Shopping and Eating Choices for Christmas Eve Night and Christmas Day

Limited dining and shopping options on Christmas Eve and DayShelby Cohron/Unsplash. There are a few of us who have either been too busy with work or procrastinating. The hours are numbered and options are getting fewer on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The majority of grocery stores will be closed before dinner on Christmas Eve and many restaurants will be closing early too. Many restaurants and stores will also be closed for Christmas.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy