Baytown, TX

CPI and Inflation Rise As Tennessee Gas Prices Reduced

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aa0xm_0dXeXEQU00
Fueling the economyEkaterina Belinskaya/Pexels

Record Inflation

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased another 0.8 percent in November (seasonally adjusted), after rising almost a full percent in October. Inflation in the U.S. has increased nearly 7 percent over prices from a year ago last November. It doesn't even include this month's statistics, which will be released in early January 2022.

The gasoline index increased 6.1 percent in November, and the food index increased 0.7 percent, while the "food at home" index rose 0.8 percent. The "all items index" went up 6.8 percent for the 12 month period ending in November. It is the largest 12-month increase in 39 years.

Looking at everything except food and energy, the index is only up 4.9 percent for the period. The energy index alone went up 33.3 percent and the food index went u 6.1 percent. That's a record increase in those two categories alone, as they haven't increased that much in 13 years.

Easing costs at the pump

According to AAA, Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days. They are believed to be the result of an oil refinery fire in Baytown, Texas overwhelming the omicron variant COVID fears. For now, it's helping decrease prices, though the Exxon Mobil refinery is one of the largest refineries in the U.S. Should the fire shut the plant down for long, the disruption could drive prices up. For now, the steady decline in gasoline prices has slowed. The national average fell two cents for a gallon of gasoline last week.

“We should learn more in the coming days about the extent of the damage to the refinery,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If it can be back up and running in a few weeks, the effect could be minimal.  But if repairs take months, consumers could begin seeing higher prices again at the pump.” 

Gasoline Price Comparisons

According to Gas Buddy, the five most expensive states to buy gasoline, on average, in the U.S. are:

  1. California - $4.645
  2. Hawaii - $4.282
  3. Washington - $3.841
  4. Nevada - $3.822
  5. Oregon - $3.756

Tennessee Gasoline prices

Currently, the average gasoline price in Tennessee is ranked seventh-lowest in the U.S. at $2.967 per gallon of regular. Looking at the metro areas across the "Volunteer State", the Memphis area comes in at highest, at $3.071, followed by Nashville at $3.003, the Tri-Cities at $2.995, Knoxville at $2.984, and $2.909 in the Chattanooga area.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Tennessee benefits from its ready access to fuel refineries and pipelines, including a refinery in Memphis. Though gas prices are higher than before the pandemic, DeHaan said states like Tennessee are more likely to maintain lower fuel prices than other states. Tennessee's lower state gas taxes have a lot to do with it's lower prices.

Market

Sweet Crude (West Texas Intermediate, or WTI) increased to $73.79 last week, up $1.03 per barrel. Crude oil prices increased after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported total domestic crude oil stocks decreased by 4.7 million barrels last week, to 423.6 million.

Stock levels are more than 15 percent lower than they were this time last year. This contributes puts pressure on domestic oil prices. Prices may climb again if the next EIA weekly report shows further depletion of WTI crude oil stocks. Much of this could revolve around the status of the Exxon-Mobil petroleum refinery that caught fire in Baytown, Texas.

The market is a supply and demand issue. Demand has decreased since the end of the Christmas travel season, yet supplies are also down from their benchmark levels.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
gas priceseconomyinflationmarkettennessee

Comments / 2

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
6320 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Manchester, TN

It's Official - Bonnaroo Is Back in 2022

What Stage - Bonnaroo 2019Charles Reagan/Bonnaroo 2019. The two years running, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee was cancelled. First it was due to COVID-19, and last year widespread flooding occurred as the festival was about to get underway. Organizers and local officials alike have worked hard to prepare for the iconic Tennessee festival. As people are looking to get back to blowing off some much needed steam, maybe 2022 will be a year that works and lets "Bonnaroovians" unwind.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

What Are the Options? Awesome New Year's Eve Parties in the Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities area will have plenty of events to choose from to toast in the new year. 2021 has been a rollercoaster year. We can only hope that 2022 will be prosperous and fullfilling for the masses. Here are a few of the options for party-goers in the Tri-Cities area. The list is not exclusive, as there may be plenty more events that I am unaware of for now. Chime in with other parties in the comments, so we can all be aware of the options.

Read full story

Opinion: Christmas Is Inclusive - If You make it that way

Inclusion in a diversified worldMiles Peacock/Unsplash. Christmas is a special time of year. It isn't just because of the spiritual celebration of Christians in recognizing the birth of Jesus, it is much more. It falls shortly after or in conjunction with Hannukah at times, as the religions are monotheistic and recognize the same God. That doesn't mean that Hannukah is the celebration of the Messiah's birth, it is the celebration of a miracle. We need miracles in our lives.

Read full story

Limited Shopping and Eating Choices for Christmas Eve Night and Christmas Day

Limited dining and shopping options on Christmas Eve and DayShelby Cohron/Unsplash. There are a few of us who have either been too busy with work or procrastinating. The hours are numbered and options are getting fewer on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The majority of grocery stores will be closed before dinner on Christmas Eve and many restaurants will be closing early too. Many restaurants and stores will also be closed for Christmas.

Read full story
12 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Winter Forecast Differs from Almanac and Weather Service

There are a few sayings about Tennessee weather: "There are two seasons-Winter and Road Construction," or "If you don't like the weather, just wait a day or two." We usually think about snow and ice when talking about winter. What's special about Tennessee is our varying topography and climate across the areas fo the state. The weather is typically warmer in Memphis and gets cooler as you move east.

Read full story
7 comments
Johnson City, TN

Opinion: Buy Local if You Haven't Finished Christmas Shopping

The days are numbered, and you have three shopping days left until Christmas. If you aren't finished shopping yet, your options are limited. I'm all about buying local for those last minute purchases. I'm normally all about Amazon.com and Walmart.com and other dot-coms where you can buy online and have it shipped within a day (if all goes well). This year I've hit a few snags with delivery hang-ups and unexpected backorders. I'm going local for my last minute giving.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Are You Affected? New Laws Taking Effect January 2022

Tennesseans should know a few of the laws passed during 2021, as these will take their place in the Tennessee Code as enforceable laws on January 1st, 2022. This isn't an exhaustive list, but it involves all levels of government within the state.

Read full story
34 comments

Ideas: How to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

At Christmas time, there are lots of holiday-based activities you can enjoy. If you are sick of the same old games and work luncheons, try this to get your groove on. I've put together a few ideas to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. Put on your favorite Christmas tunes from when you were growing up and getting into your groove, and maybe some of your most recent favorites too.

Read full story
7 comments

Are You Ready for Christmas? A Week of Shopping Left

The countdown to Christmas is on with only one week of shopping left until the big day. Less than a week if you only count Christmas Eve as your holiday. As many procrastinators are alive and well, we can see there are a few who will need to make the last minute shopping rush - like me.

Read full story
2 comments
Johnson City, TN

Opinion: Tea Leaves Tri-Cities - Coffee has Overtaken Tea in the Tri

As we celebrate the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party with Boston Tea Party Day, we remember "Taxation Without Representation," a motto recently adopted and placed on the license plates of Washington D.C.

Read full story
Piney Flats, TN

See an Old Time Christmas at Rocky Mount in Piney Flats

Candle Light Christmas at Rocky Mount Historic Site - 2015Rocky Mount State Historic Site/Facebook. Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, Tennessee celebrates the holiday season this year with its traditional Christmas tours. You can visit the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontiersmen and women and learn about the Christmas traditions of 1791.

Read full story
Bluff City, TN

Bluff City Suffers Tragic Loss in Death of Mayor Wells This Week

Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells died Tuesday in being transported to the hospital on Sunday due to problems with pneumonia - according to friends. A press release from the Sullivan County Mayor's office said Wells passed away on Tuesday after being transported to the hospital on Sunday. County Mayor Richard Venable says “I was sad to hear today that she passed. She was a longtime friend.”

Read full story
2 comments

Will You Spot the Holiday Blues in You or a Loved One?

The holiday blues come from Thanksgiving to New Year's, and a few weeks after. The symptoms are normally temporary, but can be serious if they last more than two weeks at a time. They can lead to depression or clinical anxiety.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Governor Calls Out the Troops as Tennessee Fights Overdose Epidemic

Many people have looked the other way for too long. A few people believe the government is fighting to keep them from getting their marijuana, or other drugs. The main issue - the government is tasked with protecting its citizens. Tennessee is trying to keep the illicit drugs out of the mix because they are killing our people.

Read full story
23 comments
Bristol, TN

Is Bristol Still a Good Place to Live? It Stinks

Bristol a Good Place to Live? It is for those who can't smell. Bristol City-VA/TN Air Pollution Community Page/Facebook. Months of work at the landfill in Bristol, Virginia, is expected to be completed this month. Residents were told they could expect a noticeable reduction in the odors coming from the city's landfill. Bristolians have dealt with the stench and fumes coming from Virginia's landfill for nearly a year. Residents continue to report headaches, nosebleeds, and other stressors for this long-lived issue.

Read full story

Are Walk Outs and No Shows Derailing Our Return to Normal?

Job openings are everywhere. Where has the American workforce gone? In a recent trip to Nashville I asked about the full breakfast normally served by the Marriot affillate facility. The front desk clerk told me they had planned to reopen the breakfast, but the people they hired quit before they even started.

Read full story
131 comments
Johnson City, TN

Does Emerging Migration Have an Impact? The plight of Being Homeless in Johnson City

North Portland Homeless Tent CampGraywalls/Wikipedia Commons. Has the migration from "Blue States" to "Red States" contributed to the problem in Tennessee? While this trend does factor into the increased home prices and costs of housing in the Johnson City area, New York and California are the states with the highest homeless population. Whether their policies have led to such a situation in combination with the exodus can also be surmised, there is no evidence to support these assumptions.

Read full story
8 comments

Would you toss your cookies for a fruit cake?

Sugar cookies are the top desssert for Christmas in the USA. Fruitcakes, not so much. Is it time for fruitcake to die? I think not. While it's waning popularity comes from the litany of bad jokes and euphamisms about the desert, some of it is well deserved. The colorful holiday treat most of us are familiar with, is identified as Christmas Tree colored fruit-laiden brick. Some people would say it is more useful as a door stop or paperweight than as an edible dessert.

Read full story
45 comments
Bristol, TN

Source of 1982 Spill in Raytheon's Green Creek Found

Officials at the Raytheon plant of Bristol, Tennessee, were called to investigate a fluorescent green discharge apparently emanating from the Bristol plant. Whitetop Creek, flowing through the plant operating in conjunction with the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command, had turned fluorescent green at one point during the summer of 1982. Plant and government officials investigated the discharge after receiving multiple complaints downstream of the plant.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy