What Are the Options? Awesome New Year's Eve Parties in the Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities area will have plenty of events to choose from to toast in the new year. 2021 has been a rollercoaster year. We can only hope that 2022 will be prosperous and fullfilling for the masses. Here are a few of the options for party-goers in the Tri-Cities area. The list is not exclusive, as there may be plenty more events that I am unaware of for now. Chime in with other parties in the comments, so we can all be aware of the options.

New Year's Eve events

Johnson City

Balloon Drop and Late Skate

Johnson City Family Skate Center

You can ring in the 2022 at this family-friendly skating event starting with an afternoon balloon drop! The older kids can come late and enjoy a late-night skate for adults, ringing in the new year on wheels.

New Year’s Eve Head Banger Ball

Capone’s, Johnson City

You can Rock in the new year at Capone's and a rockin’ New Year’s Eve. They'll have a DJ and live music. Door fee is $10 for everyone 21 and older, and $15 for the 28-20 year old guests.

Holiday Inn New Year’s Celebration

Holiday Inn, 101 West Springbrook Drive, Johnson City

Ring in the new year at one of Johnson City's best New Year's Eve parties. You'll have live music from Rusty Steel & Quarter Bounce band, with a DJ and dance music between sets. The party will include giveaways,prizes, free finger food, party favors, a cash Bar and free champagne at midnight. The admission starts at $25. You'll have the option of booking a discounted room while they are available. Rooms must be reserved over the phone or in person for the discounted rate. When reserving - use the promo code "Rusty Steel."

Depending on the package, your ticket may include live music from Benny Wilson, heavy appetizers throughout the night, a midnight champagne toast, and a room for the night. It's sure to be an awesome event.

Winter Wonderland

Johnson City Country Club

The Johnson City Country Club will offer and elegant evening where the club is transformed into the city's best party venue. Starting at 8 p.m., a gourmet evening of dining will commence. Partygoers can dine their way through a number of food stations offering signatures dishes. The Spirit of Soul dance band will be there to perform their classic Soul, R &B, Disco, Beach Music and Shag. After the food, fun, and dancing, you'll enjoy a traditional complimentary breakfast to complete the evening and a midnight champagne toast.

Space is limited. Call 423.975.5520 for reservations and pricing.

Jonesborough

New Year’s Eve Barrel Bash

Jonesborough Barrel House

Come and enjoy the New Year’s Eve Barrel Bash in Jonesborough at the Barrel House. You'll have access to live entertainment, giveaways, dinner, and even more. See the website for more details.

Kingsport

New Year's Eve Bash

Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will host their "New Year's Eve Bash" at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center. The event includes a cash bar, and a midnight breakfast buffet. They encourage everyone to come dressed in your "favorite decade's" attire. The fun starts at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. See the Kingsport Chamber's website for ticket information.

New Year's Eve Dance Party

Gypsy Cider Circus Company

Gypsy Cider Circus Company will have their new year’s eve party too. You will find live music and more at their event. Depending on the package, your ticket can include live music from Benny Wilson, heavy appetizers throughout the night, a midnight champagne toast, and a room for the night.

New Year's Eve Gala

LampLight Theatre, Kingsport

At this New Year’s Eve Gala, you’ll enjoy a variety of live performances from actors, comedians, and musicians. You can upgrade your ticket to include heavy hors-d’oeuvres. No alcohol allowed. The cost is $30 for show and food, or just $15 for the show

Bristol

New Year’s Eve Skate Party

Bristol Skate Way

There will be a fun mid-day skate for the younger crowd and a late-night skate where you can welcome the new year in style. Nooner's Eve runs 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. for the 12 and under crowd. There'll also be a New Year's Eve party from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. for the older crowd. The family friendly even is $7 admission + $3 skate rental for the mid-day skate and $15 + $3 skate rental for the New Year's Eve party.

Bristol Hotel New Year’s Eve Gala

Bristol Hotel, VA

Your gala at the Bristol Hotel will give some ambiance and fun to what would have been an otherwise dull evening at home. Tickets are $50. Your gala ticket includes a DJ and dancing, light appetizers, 2 drink tickets, and a champagne midnight toast.

New Year’s Eve Party

Cascade Draft House, Bristol

The Cascade has announced 3 live bands with lots of fun and getting together with friends at their New Year's Eve event. Currently there isn't an admission fee and attendance is open to all ages. Spence Flagg will provide more information on his website on social media page.

NYE Bash with Tim Duggar

Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, Bristol

Across the state line at the Michael waltrip Brewing Company, the ticket is $50 to get in. We don't have additional details to give you at this time, but I'm sure they will update the information on social media and their website.

Options

There's plenty of options out there besides those I've listed above. I hope you and your loved ones, friends, and neighbors will get together and toast in the New Year in some form or fashion. Wish each other prosperity and good will and forget the bad stuff from the year gone by. Wishing all of you the best!