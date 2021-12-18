Are You Ready for Christmas? A Week of Shopping Left

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O71gG_0dQelOOh00
Holiday RushHeamosoo Kim/Unsplash

The countdown to Christmas is on with only one week of shopping left until the big day. Less than a week if you only count Christmas Eve as your holiday. As many procrastinators are alive and well, we can see there are a few who will need to make the last minute shopping rush - like me.

Can you make it

As shopping for others is an exercise, we are going to get our freak on this year with the shortages and people scrambling in this COVID world. Most may take advantage of the rapid shipping and delivery services of online retailers, like Amazon. There is a definite rush to get things to you on time. Just watch the shipping options and availability on the items you select. Some may not be available or rush shipping isn't available. I personally have had two items that are showing an estimated delivery date of December 21 through January 5, 2022. I'm keeping my fingers crossed.

The personal touch required for last minute full-contact shopping is the only hope for most men and a few women I know. I'll probably wait until the stores are packed next week at the last minute and try to grab some ideal purchase which suits each family member perfectly - or at least find something in stock that I think they might like or could use... or close enough. It is the thought that counts - right? That's what I keep trying to tell people, no matter how many of my gifts are re-gifted.

Husbands and Dads

I am writing this one from my own perspective and it is only my opinion. When a husband or father tells his wife and children he doesn't need anything for Christmas - he means it. Fathers normally have the means and where-withall to buy anything they really need or want (if we can rationalize it).

Our joy comes from being with our friends and family and watching others opening the gifts we've bought for them and hoping they like our choices. It isn't about getting anything in return. We do what we do because of our love of friends and family and a desire to provide and care for you. Self-satisfaction is our from the loving and giving is all that we need. If you wish to show your appreciation, a kind word and hug are the best gifts we can ever get.

I don't know about anyone else, but I have a hard time buying for my own parents. My wife too sometimes. They tell me the same thing I say "I don't need anything..." but I can't help wanting to give them a token of my love every year too. It's a vicious cycle. When we have the means to provide nice things, usually our parents and spouse have all they really want too. It's when they don't know they'd like something they don't have yet - that is the challenge. We all strive to find that gift for our parents.

I hope you have a great holiday season. Merry Christmas!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Christmasshoppingfathershusbandsparents

Comments / 2

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
6235 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Limited Shopping and Eating Choices for Christmas Eve Night and Christmas Day

Limited dining and shopping options on Christmas Eve and DayShelby Cohron/Unsplash. There are a few of us who have either been too busy with work or procrastinating. The hours are numbered and options are getting fewer on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The majority of grocery stores will be closed before dinner on Christmas Eve and many restaurants will be closing early too. Many restaurants and stores will also be closed for Christmas.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Winter Forecast Differs from Almanac and Weather Service

There are a few sayings about Tennessee weather: "There are two seasons-Winter and Road Construction," or "If you don't like the weather, just wait a day or two." We usually think about snow and ice when talking about winter. What's special about Tennessee is our varying topography and climate across the areas fo the state. The weather is typically warmer in Memphis and gets cooler as you move east.

Read full story
7 comments
Johnson City, TN

Opinion: Buy Local if You Haven't Finished Christmas Shopping

The days are numbered, and you have three shopping days left until Christmas. If you aren't finished shopping yet, your options are limited. I'm all about buying local for those last minute purchases. I'm normally all about Amazon.com and Walmart.com and other dot-coms where you can buy online and have it shipped within a day (if all goes well). This year I've hit a few snags with delivery hang-ups and unexpected backorders. I'm going local for my last minute giving.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Are You Affected? New Laws Taking Effect January 2022

Tennesseans should know a few of the laws passed during 2021, as these will take their place in the Tennessee Code as enforceable laws on January 1st, 2022. This isn't an exhaustive list, but it involves all levels of government within the state.

Read full story
34 comments

Ideas: How to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

At Christmas time, there are lots of holiday-based activities you can enjoy. If you are sick of the same old games and work luncheons, try this to get your groove on. I've put together a few ideas to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. Put on your favorite Christmas tunes from when you were growing up and getting into your groove, and maybe some of your most recent favorites too.

Read full story
4 comments
Johnson City, TN

Opinion: Tea Leaves Tri-Cities - Coffee has Overtaken Tea in the Tri

As we celebrate the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party with Boston Tea Party Day, we remember "Taxation Without Representation," a motto recently adopted and placed on the license plates of Washington D.C.

Read full story
Piney Flats, TN

See an Old Time Christmas at Rocky Mount in Piney Flats

Candle Light Christmas at Rocky Mount Historic Site - 2015Rocky Mount State Historic Site/Facebook. Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, Tennessee celebrates the holiday season this year with its traditional Christmas tours. You can visit the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontiersmen and women and learn about the Christmas traditions of 1791.

Read full story
Bluff City, TN

Bluff City Suffers Tragic Loss in Death of Mayor Wells This Week

Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells died Tuesday in being transported to the hospital on Sunday due to problems with pneumonia - according to friends. A press release from the Sullivan County Mayor's office said Wells passed away on Tuesday after being transported to the hospital on Sunday. County Mayor Richard Venable says “I was sad to hear today that she passed. She was a longtime friend.”

Read full story
2 comments

Will You Spot the Holiday Blues in You or a Loved One?

The holiday blues come from Thanksgiving to New Year's, and a few weeks after. The symptoms are normally temporary, but can be serious if they last more than two weeks at a time. They can lead to depression or clinical anxiety.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Governor Calls Out the Troops as Tennessee Fights Overdose Epidemic

Many people have looked the other way for too long. A few people believe the government is fighting to keep them from getting their marijuana, or other drugs. The main issue - the government is tasked with protecting its citizens. Tennessee is trying to keep the illicit drugs out of the mix because they are killing our people.

Read full story
23 comments
Bristol, TN

Is Bristol Still a Good Place to Live? It Stinks

Bristol a Good Place to Live? It is for those who can't smell. Bristol City-VA/TN Air Pollution Community Page/Facebook. Months of work at the landfill in Bristol, Virginia, is expected to be completed this month. Residents were told they could expect a noticeable reduction in the odors coming from the city's landfill. Bristolians have dealt with the stench and fumes coming from Virginia's landfill for nearly a year. Residents continue to report headaches, nosebleeds, and other stressors for this long-lived issue.

Read full story

Are Walk Outs and No Shows Derailing Our Return to Normal?

Job openings are everywhere. Where has the American workforce gone? In a recent trip to Nashville I asked about the full breakfast normally served by the Marriot affillate facility. The front desk clerk told me they had planned to reopen the breakfast, but the people they hired quit before they even started.

Read full story
131 comments
Johnson City, TN

Does Emerging Migration Have an Impact? The plight of Being Homeless in Johnson City

North Portland Homeless Tent CampGraywalls/Wikipedia Commons. Has the migration from "Blue States" to "Red States" contributed to the problem in Tennessee? While this trend does factor into the increased home prices and costs of housing in the Johnson City area, New York and California are the states with the highest homeless population. Whether their policies have led to such a situation in combination with the exodus can also be surmised, there is no evidence to support these assumptions.

Read full story
8 comments

Would you toss your cookies for a fruit cake?

Sugar cookies are the top desssert for Christmas in the USA. Fruitcakes, not so much. Is it time for fruitcake to die? I think not. While it's waning popularity comes from the litany of bad jokes and euphamisms about the desert, some of it is well deserved. The colorful holiday treat most of us are familiar with, is identified as Christmas Tree colored fruit-laiden brick. Some people would say it is more useful as a door stop or paperweight than as an edible dessert.

Read full story
45 comments
Bristol, TN

Source of 1982 Spill in Raytheon's Green Creek Found

Officials at the Raytheon plant of Bristol, Tennessee, were called to investigate a fluorescent green discharge apparently emanating from the Bristol plant. Whitetop Creek, flowing through the plant operating in conjunction with the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command, had turned fluorescent green at one point during the summer of 1982. Plant and government officials investigated the discharge after receiving multiple complaints downstream of the plant.

Read full story
1 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Will They Cancel Christmas? COVID Numbers Back on the Rise

Are we looking at a resurgence? COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health hospitals crept above 200 today. That's 11 more patients than yesterday. These are the highest rates since October 28th (172). According to Ballad Health's twitter feed, they have 206 COVID-19 patients hospitalized - 45 of these patients are in ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

Read full story
5 comments
Bristol, TN

Hanukkah in Christmas Village? Speedway in Lights Welcomes All for Children

2020 Christmas Village - Bristol's Speedway In LightsJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Speedway Children's Charities-Bristol Chapter has been running the light show at Bristol Motor Speedway for 25 years now. Last year saw the first Jewish vendor (that we know about), complete with Kosher items and traditional Jewish and Hanukkah foods.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Mercy for the Homeless? Johnson City Organization Plays Important Role

Johnson City's Haven of Mercy has provided food and shelter for the homeless. It also provides christian religious outreach as part of its ministry. The Haven of Mercy says they are a healing ministry, through divine power they seek victories over addiction, failure, poverty, medical issues, and family separation.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Will Abandoned Mall Be Demolished? Developers Ready to Start on Bristol Casino

Project image renderingHard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol/Hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com. We may see progress in January of next year at the former Bristol Mall, just over a year since voters approved a casino in Bristol, Virginia.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy