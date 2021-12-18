Are You Ready for Christmas? A Week of Shopping Left

Holiday Rush Heamosoo Kim/Unsplash

The countdown to Christmas is on with only one week of shopping left until the big day. Less than a week if you only count Christmas Eve as your holiday. As many procrastinators are alive and well, we can see there are a few who will need to make the last minute shopping rush - like me.

Can you make it

As shopping for others is an exercise, we are going to get our freak on this year with the shortages and people scrambling in this COVID world. Most may take advantage of the rapid shipping and delivery services of online retailers, like Amazon. There is a definite rush to get things to you on time. Just watch the shipping options and availability on the items you select. Some may not be available or rush shipping isn't available. I personally have had two items that are showing an estimated delivery date of December 21 through January 5, 2022. I'm keeping my fingers crossed.

The personal touch required for last minute full-contact shopping is the only hope for most men and a few women I know. I'll probably wait until the stores are packed next week at the last minute and try to grab some ideal purchase which suits each family member perfectly - or at least find something in stock that I think they might like or could use... or close enough. It is the thought that counts - right? That's what I keep trying to tell people, no matter how many of my gifts are re-gifted.

Husbands and Dads

I am writing this one from my own perspective and it is only my opinion. When a husband or father tells his wife and children he doesn't need anything for Christmas - he means it. Fathers normally have the means and where-withall to buy anything they really need or want (if we can rationalize it).

Our joy comes from being with our friends and family and watching others opening the gifts we've bought for them and hoping they like our choices. It isn't about getting anything in return. We do what we do because of our love of friends and family and a desire to provide and care for you. Self-satisfaction is our from the loving and giving is all that we need. If you wish to show your appreciation, a kind word and hug are the best gifts we can ever get.

I don't know about anyone else, but I have a hard time buying for my own parents. My wife too sometimes. They tell me the same thing I say "I don't need anything..." but I can't help wanting to give them a token of my love every year too. It's a vicious cycle. When we have the means to provide nice things, usually our parents and spouse have all they really want too. It's when they don't know they'd like something they don't have yet - that is the challenge. We all strive to find that gift for our parents.

I hope you have a great holiday season. Merry Christmas!