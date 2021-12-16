See an Old Time Christmas at Rocky Mount in Piney Flats

Candle Light Christmas at Rocky Mount Historic Site - 2015 Rocky Mount State Historic Site/Facebook

Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, Tennessee celebrates the holiday season this year with its traditional Christmas tours. You can visit the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontiersmen and women and learn about the Christmas traditions of 1791.

Colonial Christmas with candle lights

The Rocky Mount has been through hundreds of Christmas celebrations starting from the colonial era through present day. Every year the historic homestead is decorated as it would have been in the 1700s. Touring the site, you’ll visit Christmas Eve of 1791. Period actors take you through the Cobb family home as they celebrate Christmas with fresh greenery, candlelight, and joyous cheer. The tour acquaints you with not only the Cobb family, but the governor, and many of their friends.

The candlelight tours are very popular for visitors to the historic site during December. Visitors are often enthralled by experiencing the Cobb family's warm hospitality. They join Governor Blount and his wife as the evening progresses, surrounded by candlelight in the rooms of the historic homestead.

The Rocky Mount tour concludes after an indoor reception, complete with an opportunity for a photo with Santa, the opportunity to enjoy warm cocoa, baked goods, and local vendors.

New for 2021

The State Historic Site has expanded their available tours this year, offering a daytime experience. The daytime tour, called "A Colonial Christmas," features a period actor/guide who takes you through the historic homestead during the day. Your guide will explain the history of Christmas traditions during the period in East Tennessee.

Tour info

Tours of the Rocky Mount State Historic Site began the first week of December. Ticket availability has been limited due to COVID-19. Tickets must be bought in advance, and are available through the Rocky Mount website, or via telephone.

The Candlelight Christmas Tours were held earlier in the month. The Colonial Christmas Tours are available during weekdays in December. Admission is $15 for adults. Children and Seniors get in for $12. Special rates are available for groups (10 or more), and for members of the Rocky Mount Historical Association.

"I was quite disappointed when visiting Rocky Mount in my youth. I was in third grade when my mother told me we were going to Rocky Mount with my grandmother and an aunt. We pulled into the site, which was initially promising - only for me to realize mom didn't mean the Rocky Mountains. I did leave the with an appreciation for the history and learned many interesting facts during that visit. I've been back several times and even taken my own children." - John Dabbs, Author

About Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission. The site was the First Capitol of the Southwest Territory. The famous Cobb-Massengill House and other historic structures are representative of the late 1700s.

The 35 acre site is also home to a flock of Cotswold Sheep which are sheared annually, a blacksmith shop, and a garden maintained by Master Gardeners. Costumed interpreters, educators, and museum guides work alongside volunteers to share their expertise with guests.

Rocky Mount is named for the square rock at the home, once used to easily mount horses during the period. Guests can visit the beautiful grounds and museum filled with artifacts from the period, and learn of of life in those days, and the important history of the area, and how Rocky Mount played a role in our history.