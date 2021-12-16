Piney Flats, TN

See an Old Time Christmas at Rocky Mount in Piney Flats

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Pd6M_0dO94pN800
Candle Light Christmas at Rocky Mount Historic Site - 2015Rocky Mount State Historic Site/Facebook

Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, Tennessee celebrates the holiday season this year with its traditional Christmas tours. You can visit the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontiersmen and women and learn about the Christmas traditions of 1791.

Colonial Christmas with candle lights

The Rocky Mount has been through hundreds of Christmas celebrations starting from the colonial era through present day. Every year the historic homestead is decorated as it would have been in the 1700s. Touring the site, you’ll visit Christmas Eve of 1791. Period actors take you through the Cobb family home as they celebrate Christmas with fresh greenery, candlelight, and joyous cheer. The tour acquaints you with not only the Cobb family, but the governor, and many of their friends.

The candlelight tours are very popular for visitors to the historic site during December. Visitors are often enthralled by experiencing the Cobb family's warm hospitality. They join Governor Blount and his wife as the evening progresses, surrounded by candlelight in the rooms of the historic homestead.

The Rocky Mount tour concludes after an indoor reception, complete with an opportunity for a photo with Santa, the opportunity to enjoy warm cocoa, baked goods, and local vendors.

New for 2021

The State Historic Site has expanded their available tours this year, offering a daytime experience. The daytime tour, called "A Colonial Christmas," features a period actor/guide who takes you through the historic homestead during the day. Your guide will explain the history of Christmas traditions during the period in East Tennessee.

Tour info

Tours of the Rocky Mount State Historic Site began the first week of December. Ticket availability has been limited due to COVID-19. Tickets must be bought in advance, and are available through the Rocky Mount website, or via telephone.

The Candlelight Christmas Tours were held earlier in the month. The Colonial Christmas Tours are available during weekdays in December. Admission is $15 for adults. Children and Seniors get in for $12. Special rates are available for groups (10 or more), and for members of the Rocky Mount Historical Association.

"I was quite disappointed when visiting Rocky Mount in my youth. I was in third grade when my mother told me we were going to Rocky Mount with my grandmother and an aunt. We pulled into the site, which was initially promising - only for me to realize mom didn't mean the Rocky Mountains. I did leave the with an appreciation for the history and learned many interesting facts during that visit. I've been back several times and even taken my own children." - John Dabbs, Author

About Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission. The site was the First Capitol of the Southwest Territory. The famous Cobb-Massengill House and other historic structures are representative of the late 1700s.

The 35 acre site is also home to a flock of Cotswold Sheep which are sheared annually, a blacksmith shop, and a garden maintained by Master Gardeners. Costumed interpreters, educators, and museum guides work alongside volunteers to share their expertise with guests.

Rocky Mount is named for the square rock at the home, once used to easily mount horses during the period. Guests can visit the beautiful grounds and museum filled with artifacts from the period, and learn of of life in those days, and the important history of the area, and how Rocky Mount played a role in our history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
historichistoryEast TennesseeTennesseeRocky Mount

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
6036 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Are You Ready for Christmas? A Week of Shopping Left

The countdown to Christmas is on with only one week of shopping left until the big day. Less than a week if you only count Christmas Eve as your holiday. As many procrastinators are alive and well, we can see there are a few who will need to make the last minute shopping rush - like me.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Opinion: Tea Leaves Tri-Cities - Coffee has Overtaken Tea in the Tri

As we celebrate the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party with Boston Tea Party Day, we remember "Taxation Without Representation," a motto recently adopted and placed on the license plates of Washington D.C.

Read full story
Bluff City, TN

Bluff City Suffers Tragic Loss in Death of Mayor Wells This Week

Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells died Tuesday in being transported to the hospital on Sunday due to problems with pneumonia - according to friends. A press release from the Sullivan County Mayor's office said Wells passed away on Tuesday after being transported to the hospital on Sunday. County Mayor Richard Venable says “I was sad to hear today that she passed. She was a longtime friend.”

Read full story

Will You Spot the Holiday Blues in You or a Loved One?

The holiday blues come from Thanksgiving to New Year's, and a few weeks after. The symptoms are normally temporary, but can be serious if they last more than two weeks at a time. They can lead to depression or clinical anxiety.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Governor Calls Out the Troops as Tennessee Fights Overdose Epidemic

Many people have looked the other way for too long. A few people believe the government is fighting to keep them from getting their marijuana, or other drugs. The main issue - the government is tasked with protecting its citizens. Tennessee is trying to keep the illicit drugs out of the mix because they are killing our people.

Read full story
23 comments
Bristol, TN

Is Bristol Still a Good Place to Live? It Stinks

Bristol a Good Place to Live? It is for those who can't smell. Bristol City-VA/TN Air Pollution Community Page/Facebook. Months of work at the landfill in Bristol, Virginia, is expected to be completed this month. Residents were told they could expect a noticeable reduction in the odors coming from the city's landfill. Bristolians have dealt with the stench and fumes coming from Virginia's landfill for nearly a year. Residents continue to report headaches, nosebleeds, and other stressors for this long-lived issue.

Read full story

Are Walk Outs and No Shows Derailing Our Return to Normal?

Job openings are everywhere. Where has the American workforce gone? In a recent trip to Nashville I asked about the full breakfast normally served by the Marriot affillate facility. The front desk clerk told me they had planned to reopen the breakfast, but the people they hired quit before they even started.

Read full story
131 comments
Johnson City, TN

Does Emerging Migration Have an Impact? The plight of Being Homeless in Johnson City

North Portland Homeless Tent CampGraywalls/Wikipedia Commons. Has the migration from "Blue States" to "Red States" contributed to the problem in Tennessee? While this trend does factor into the increased home prices and costs of housing in the Johnson City area, New York and California are the states with the highest homeless population. Whether their policies have led to such a situation in combination with the exodus can also be surmised, there is no evidence to support these assumptions.

Read full story
8 comments

Would you toss your cookies for a fruit cake?

Sugar cookies are the top desssert for Christmas in the USA. Fruitcakes, not so much. Is it time for fruitcake to die? I think not. While it's waning popularity comes from the litany of bad jokes and euphamisms about the desert, some of it is well deserved. The colorful holiday treat most of us are familiar with, is identified as Christmas Tree colored fruit-laiden brick. Some people would say it is more useful as a door stop or paperweight than as an edible dessert.

Read full story
45 comments
Bristol, TN

Source of 1982 Spill in Raytheon's Green Creek Found

Officials at the Raytheon plant of Bristol, Tennessee, were called to investigate a fluorescent green discharge apparently emanating from the Bristol plant. Whitetop Creek, flowing through the plant operating in conjunction with the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command, had turned fluorescent green at one point during the summer of 1982. Plant and government officials investigated the discharge after receiving multiple complaints downstream of the plant.

Read full story
1 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Will They Cancel Christmas? COVID Numbers Back on the Rise

Are we looking at a resurgence? COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health hospitals crept above 200 today. That's 11 more patients than yesterday. These are the highest rates since October 28th (172). According to Ballad Health's twitter feed, they have 206 COVID-19 patients hospitalized - 45 of these patients are in ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

Read full story
5 comments
Bristol, TN

Hanukkah in Christmas Village? Speedway in Lights Welcomes All for Children

2020 Christmas Village - Bristol's Speedway In LightsJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Speedway Children's Charities-Bristol Chapter has been running the light show at Bristol Motor Speedway for 25 years now. Last year saw the first Jewish vendor (that we know about), complete with Kosher items and traditional Jewish and Hanukkah foods.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Mercy for the Homeless? Johnson City Organization Plays Important Role

Johnson City's Haven of Mercy has provided food and shelter for the homeless. It also provides christian religious outreach as part of its ministry. The Haven of Mercy says they are a healing ministry, through divine power they seek victories over addiction, failure, poverty, medical issues, and family separation.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Will Abandoned Mall Be Demolished? Developers Ready to Start on Bristol Casino

Project image renderingHard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol/Hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com. We may see progress in January of next year at the former Bristol Mall, just over a year since voters approved a casino in Bristol, Virginia.

Read full story
5 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Why Are They Dying? The Death of the Family Farms in Sullivan County

Traditional family farms are dying in Sullivan County. The generations who worked them for years out of necessity and even as a hobby are dying off, with their heirs no longer interested in the often backbreaking work that goes along with it.

Read full story
6 comments
Bristol, TN

The Ghosts of Thanksgiving Past Help Us Remember Fond Times

As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday, many of us are filled with sadness as it hits home - many of our friends and family members are no longer with us. This year alone, I have lost two close friends due to COVID-19, another good friend lost his fight with cancer, my brother-in-law died from rapid onset dementia, and this week I lost an aunt after a massive stroke. Emptiness and sadness fills our hearts - and we've not even made it to the dinner table yet - where there places will be otherwise occupied.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Earthquake Sends Ripples Throughout South Holston Lake Sunday

The University of Memphis - Center for Earthquake Research & Information, reports an earthquake on Sunday (Nov 21, 2021) at about 06:04:12 EST, near Bristol, Tennessee 9.87 km south of Abingdon, Virginia. The earthquake could be felt in the South Holston Lake area.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Tennesseans Thankful but Struggle As Costly Thanksgiving Hits in 2021

More than our weight and waistlines will go up this holiday season. The Tennessee Farm Bureau says Thanksgiving dinner costs show the average holiday meal will be at least 14% more than it cost families in 2020. Turkey isn't the only thing to have gone up either.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Has Great Options for Zipping Out This Thanksgiving

There are many dining options in the Johnson City area for those who choose not to slave over a hot stove at home for their family this year. These list is not exhaustive, as there are choices which may not be listed. Due your due diligence, and check to make sure they are still open before planning your holiday meal around a particular restaurant.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy