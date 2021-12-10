Are Walk Outs and No Shows Derailing Our Return to Normal?

John M. Dabbs

Employees NeededTim Mossholder/Unsplash

Job openings are everywhere. Where has the American workforce gone? In a recent trip to Nashville I asked about the full breakfast normally served by the Marriot affillate facility. The front desk clerk told me they had planned to reopen the breakfast, but the people they hired quit before they even started.

People are abandoning their jobs

In a recent article by the Washington Post, they cite statistics by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) - Over 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October to search for better opportunities. This disruption in the economy is continuing almost two years after the start of the pandemic. The unemployed are churning the labor market in record numbers.

Nearly 3% of the workforce left their jobs in search of "greener pastures". With 11 million job openings in the current economy before the October surprise, it was only down a fraction from the record in July. Nearly 4-1/2 million Americans quit their jobs in September, to take advantage of the job openings across the US. This is a stark contrast to the record 2.3% who quit their jobs after the massive layoffs associated with the beginning of the pandemic in February of 2020.

Hot market

The BLS report details the demand for employees across the board. Economist Robert Thomas of Bristol says "It's a worker's market. They have more influence than employers at this point." With the emergency of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, we are not expecting the labor pool to settle anytime soon.

This is undoubtedly the most "worker-friendly" climate in decades. The record job postings have employers desparate to find qualified workers. Many employers have drastically raised wages and offered signing bonuses to attract potential employees.

Zero sum

Unfortunately, with the wages increases given to retain employees and others given to attract new employees, the net effect is largely an exercise in futility. The inflation rampant in today's economy has largely negated the 4.8 percent wage increases seen in the US according to the BLS.

These expenses are continuing with childcare and family care costs continuing due to the pandemic. They have become a real issue for many who are seeking work that must be done in-person, instead of virtually. These jobs require interacting with customers. Such jobs are also hampered with vaccine restrictions and public health concerns.

Health service folding

Those industries directly impacted by pandemic pressures (healthcare, accommodation, food service) are among the groups suffering the highest employee losses. In October 6% of workers quit. Retailers saw 4.4% quit, entertainment and recreation saw nearly 4% losses nationally. Over 803,000 people quit their jobs in accommodation and food services in October according to the BLS survey.

The health-care and social-assistance sectors are experiencing high losses with little hiring in October. "Pandemic exhaustion" is a factor impacting the economy. Healthcare has experienced record losses since March of this year. A majority of health-care workers have reported burnout, and some say morale has hit a new low this fall.

Discussions were held regarding the dire situation in Tennessee because of the personnel shortages at a board meeting just this week at the Tennessee Department of Health in Nashville. EMS groups from operation and education are working to find a solution to the problem.

Professional shortages

Nursing and EMS have seen a shortage coming down the road. COVID lit a fire under the problem, causing it to manifest more quickly than anticipated. EMS agencies, schools, and state officials continue to work toward a solution. The solution will not be quick enough, as it was a slow onset that will likely only be helped slowly as well. Recent legislation has allowed teaching of EMS courses in both high schools and in ambulance services in order to widen the availability of education to train interested people.

The problem comes from the lack of people interested in joining the profession these days. EMS has suffered from a severe pay imbalance compared with their counterparts in the healthcare world. Recent action by many counties and city goverments have striven to raise the pay to hold on to experienced personnel and bring fresh people into the field. Without sufficiently funding EMS from both insurance reimbursement rates and tax subsidies, the emerency medical services running 9-1-1 calls may have to further reduce services.

In the hospital world, nurses have been worked to death without the support necessary to adequately do their jobs. Part of this may have been the system's desire to have Registered Nurses (RN) run the majority of the patient care and use aids to do the other tasks. As with EMS and trying to run an all-paramedic service, it reduces room for advancement and doesn't fully utilize all levels of providers.

RNs should work with LPNs and CNAs, just at Paramedics work with Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMTs), Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), and Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs). Each level of provider has a role that helps the other, and all working together form a more costs effecient model. Now we've run out of RNs due to burnout, and paramedics and EMTs becasue they've been worn out and under appreciated.

Many hospital systems are being forced to use "travel nurses" to meet operational needs. This comes at a steep cost to the hospital, as wages are generally higher for travel nurses - which negatively impacts those working directly for the facility when they learn how much more their temporary colleagues are earning.

Other professions

Even with numbers coming down some from September's record, they increase state and local employment. The Unemployed to open jobs ratio hit a new low in October. This reflects the current labor market and how tight it is.

The worker's market has developed because of the rapid increase in employee demand. While the labor market is strong this year, the high number of employees quitting is a sign that our economic rhythm is out of sync due to the disruption, according to Thomas.

Economists have been encouraged by the steady growth this year, with companies adding 550,000 jobs a month. November's slowing growth has raised concerns about public health declines amid Omicron, which could further stall solid economic recovery.



Inflationary pressures

According to a recent poll from Gallup, restaurant reservations have seen declines in recent weeks. Nearly 45 percent of households have been hit hard by inflation. The inflation pressure on households are continuing to accelerate the number of people who leave their jobs looking for better pay.

The labor market is also tight in retail, where workers have faced new strains under the pandemic and may have safety concerns in highly public-facing roles. Across all industries, the strong job market has prompted people to seek positions with higher pay and better conditions.

