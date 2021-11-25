Bristol, TN

The Ghosts of Thanksgiving Past Help Us Remember Fond Times

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x4xS_0d6Jji5X00
Emptiness amid the beautyJoanna Kosinska/Unsplash

As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday, many of us are filled with sadness as it hits home - many of our friends and family members are no longer with us. This year alone, I have lost two close friends due to COVID-19, another good friend lost his fight with cancer, my brother-in-law died from rapid onset dementia, and this week I lost an aunt after a massive stroke. Emptiness and sadness fills our hearts - and we've not even made it to the dinner table yet - where there places will be otherwise occupied.

Embracing the ghosts of Thanksgivings past

We must often remind ourselves to remember the good memories instead of dwelling on our sadness from the new emptiness of our lives. Most of my departed friends were loving, loved, and had full lives. As I get older, I find myself thinking more about my absent grandparents. The twinkle in my grandfather's eye as he'd pick at my grandmother -and it was the same for both my maternal and paternal grandparents.

Grandmothers

We all crave a bit of remembrance at the holidays. I personally crave my paternal grandmother's dressing. There was something about her dressing that made it memorable and special. I could eat it by itself - but it was even better with cranberry sauce (with berries) and brown gravy. I also used to crave her banana pudding - until she started using instant pudding. Such is life.

My maternal grandmother made the best mashed potatoes. I'm not sure what she did to make them different. She used butter and milk, but there was something extra that made them memorable and definitely hers. My maternal grandmother grew up near Haysi, Virginia. She had many tales she'd pass on while we watched her cook. She regaled us with some of her misadventures and mischief when she was a little girl.

My paternal grandmother is from Bristol, Tennessee. She didn't have as many tales to impart about her mischievousness as she did about my father. Apparently, my father was in to quite a few things during his youth. He once told me he learned to cook by sitting in the kitchen and helping his mother while all of his sisters were in the other room - disinterested. He said that is why he always got to lick the spoon or bowl when she was making chocolate cake.

Grandfathers

My grandfathers were polar opposites, though they were both loving and caring men. My maternal grandfather was in poor health when I knew him. He died from Black Lung and Emphysema at the V.A. Medical Center when I was in elementary school. I didn't get to know him as well as my paternal grandfather, yet I was able to spend some quality time with him.

One of my favorite memories with him was when he was at home, eating some cornbread and milk for breakfast. This was something new to me, as I'd never seen the two combined in such a fashion. I was not yet in school at the time, and asked him what he was eating. He told me... and I asked him how it was. I remember him grinning widely and telling my grandmother - "Ginny, get this boy some cornbread and milk." My granny brought me a small bowl of her cornbread with some milk over it, and I took a bite. I remember that wonderful feeling of enjoyment every time I have it to this day. It's still an emotional memory for me after all those years. I still enjoy some from time to time.

My paternal grandfather was a very hard working man. Not that my other grandfather was lazy, he just wasn't sick and was still working a full-time job when I was young. I remember my grandfather working at the weaving mill in Bristol when I was young, and then working for Bristol Tennessee City Schools later on, where he retired. Grandpaw Dabbs worked and ran a small family farm, with the help of my dad and the rest of the family. I remember him coming in from work, changing into his diary boots, and then giving the slop to the hogs, feeding and giving water to the chickens, gathering the eggs, and then giving some grain the cattle. He also milked some of the heifer cattle at times.

As we grew older we helped in the farm too. Our parents and us grandkids would help gather hay in the hayfield and haul it to the barn. We would also help in the tobacco patch, planting, weeding, topping, and cutting and spearing it before hanging it in the barn to cure. I don't remember much about raising tobacco that I liked. It was hard work. We spent many cold evenings working it up when it was "in case", sorting it and packing it to haul to the Burley Tobacco Warehouse for auction.

Cousins, aunts, and uncles

Though we spent much of the time during the holidays in the company of our cousins, both playing games "out of the way of the adults", and eating in the living room using TV trays or sitting on the hearth at the fireplace, we interacted with everyone. Holiday dinners were like Sunday dinner on steroids. We had much more options of what to eat, more cakes and pies to choose from, and longer to eat.

As I got older, and was no longer in the younger crowd, I interacted more with my aunts, uncles, and grandparents. We talked and had more in-depth conversations. I was able to know them better and genuinely enjoyed the holidays for the coming together of family and visiting with one another, rather than for the food and superficial holiday fun.

Sadly, we've lost some cousins, aunts, and uncles since losing my grandparents. I still cherish the memories and wild stories they told about their youth - or about my parents and their mishaps.

Family and friends

The joy and magic of the holidays comes from the social interaction with our friends and family. I believe it's important to spend time with both, as we often take them for granted - even unknowingly at times.

When we lose someone close to us, it is difficult. What we have to keep reminding ourselves is time does not stand still. Time wasted is not anything we will get back. We must chose to make the most of the time we have and spend it wisely, with our friends and family. Don't squander these precious moments dwelling on the past, poor decisions, or things said which may have caused harsh feelings.

One thing this pandemic should have taught all of us by now, is that life is short. We need to put the small stuff behind us and embrace what brings us together, and what we have in common. Forget the pettiness and our differences - whether they be about politics, policy, or personal choices... we have to remember why we love each other and care for one another - not what divides us.

Less fortunate

There are many less fortunate people than us. They are all around us, if we look. It could be a neighbor who hasn't got any family or close friends, or a family member who has lost their significant other. We need to make the effort to look in on our friends, family, and neighbors. Not everyone is in a good spot financially, emotionally, or socially. We can all use a friendly face and some genuine kind words now and then.

I hope you'll make the effort. I know I plan on it too.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
deathholidayslonelymemoriesfamily

Comments / 1

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
5774 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County, TN

Will They Cancel Christmas? COVID Numbers Back on the Rise

Are we looking at a resurgence? COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health hospitals crept above 200 today. That's 11 more patients than yesterday. These are the highest rates since October 28th (172). According to Ballad Health's twitter feed, they have 206 COVID-19 patients hospitalized - 45 of these patients are in ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

Read full story
4 comments
Bristol, TN

Hanukkah in Christmas Village? Speedway in Lights Welcomes All for Children

2020 Christmas Village - Bristol's Speedway In LightsJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Speedway Children's Charities-Bristol Chapter has been running the light show at Bristol Motor Speedway for 25 years now. Last year saw the first Jewish vendor (that we know about), complete with Kosher items and traditional Jewish and Hanukkah foods.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Mercy for the Homeless? Johnson City Organization Plays Important Role

Johnson City's Haven of Mercy has provided food and shelter for the homeless. It also provides christian religious outreach as part of its ministry. The Haven of Mercy says they are a healing ministry, through divine power they seek victories over addiction, failure, poverty, medical issues, and family separation.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Will Abandoned Mall Be Demolished? Developers Ready to Start on Bristol Casino

Project image renderingHard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol/Hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com. We may see progress in January of next year at the former Bristol Mall, just over a year since voters approved a casino in Bristol, Virginia.

Read full story
5 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Why Are They Dying? The Death of the Family Farms in Sullivan County

Traditional family farms are dying in Sullivan County. The generations who worked them for years out of necessity and even as a hobby are dying off, with their heirs no longer interested in the often backbreaking work that goes along with it.

Read full story
6 comments
Memphis, TN

Earthquake Sends Ripples Throughout South Holston Lake Sunday

The University of Memphis - Center for Earthquake Research & Information, reports an earthquake on Sunday (Nov 21, 2021) at about 06:04:12 EST, near Bristol, Tennessee 9.87 km south of Abingdon, Virginia. The earthquake could be felt in the South Holston Lake area.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Tennesseans Thankful but Struggle As Costly Thanksgiving Hits in 2021

More than our weight and waistlines will go up this holiday season. The Tennessee Farm Bureau says Thanksgiving dinner costs show the average holiday meal will be at least 14% more than it cost families in 2020. Turkey isn't the only thing to have gone up either.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Has Great Options for Zipping Out This Thanksgiving

There are many dining options in the Johnson City area for those who choose not to slave over a hot stove at home for their family this year. These list is not exhaustive, as there are choices which may not be listed. Due your due diligence, and check to make sure they are still open before planning your holiday meal around a particular restaurant.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Couple Experiences Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on Road Trip

You can take the people out of the hills, but not the Hillbilly out of the people. My wife and I went on a road trip late in the summer, and had a real experience in the western U.S. that many wouldn't believe. We not only stayed at some real dives that I normally wouldn't stay at, we also ate at some places I would never have eaten if I'd been given an option. Such is life when you plan a tight-schedule vacation with someone who doesn't like to be tied down too much to a schedule.

Read full story
1 comments

Heavenly Observations Coming to Tennessee This Week - Look Out and Up

On November 19, the Moon will be in the shadow of the Earth, creating an almost total lunar eclipse. At the moment of greatest eclipse, at around 9:03 a.m. Universal Time (4:03 A.M. Eastern Time), 99% of the Moon will be in the Earth's shadow. The eclipse will be visible across North America, and parts of South America, according to NASA.

Read full story
3 comments

States Work to Recruit First Responders Amid Complex COVID-19 Mandates

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was the latest to pitch to law enforcement professionals in the U.S., asking them to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol, regardless of their vaccination status. In a video released Wednesday, Lee said "Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won't get between you and your doctor."

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Does Tennessee Gain From the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act?

It officially became law on November 15, 2021. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed and was signed by President Joe Biden. What is the law and what does it really do?

Read full story
9 comments
Bristol, TN

Beloved Speedway in Lights Now Underway at Bristol Motor Speedway

Morgan King poses with lightsChristmas Village @ Speedway In Lights/Facebook. Bristol Motor Speedway is slowly packing holiday patrons back into the track tonight. Today marks the beginning of the 25th Anniversary of the speedway's annual holiday light show. The Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway are all decked out with lights again this holiday season, in their signature fundraiser event for the local chapter of Speedway Children's Charities.

Read full story

Are You Ready for Happy Season? Time to Conduct a Home Self-inspection

Neglecting home maintenance will cause you grief over time. Some 25 years ago I became certified as a home inspector. I'm going to share some seasonal tips for you to keep your home ready for the change in seasons.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Experts say Johnson City Real Estate Market Continues to Outpace National Average

Even with mortgage rates climbing, home prices in many areas of the state continue to climb. Buyers have dismissed the rates in the Tri-Cities area as parts of the housing market are trending ahead of the economy. Home resale rates in the Tri-Cities area continue to outpace last year, by more than 12%. Realtors and sellers are holding on to a positive attitude, with sales averaging just under $38,000 more than in 2020.

Read full story

Federal Vaccine Mandate Forces Tennessee Hospitals to Choose Between Funding and Employees

Cpl. Danielle O'Connor and Spc. Ryan Tate (right) carry a ulta-cold box container with COVID-19 vaccinationsOklahoma National Guard/Flickr. Most large companies across Tennessee are struggling with how they will implement federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates going into effect January 4th, 2022. The mandate effectively requires employees to loose their job if they aren't vaccinated. Health and hospital systems across the state more threatened, as the majority of their revenue often comes from government based insurance programs.

Read full story
349 comments
Johnson City, TN

Are You Hot to Trot? Johnson City Turkey Trot to Be Live This Thanksgiving

Up & At ‘Em, Inc. is presenting the 16th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot. This 5k race is an icon of the Tri-Cities. With participants numbering greater than 4,000 each year, it's the largest race of its kind in the region. More than just a race it has become a tradition for most of the participants and for a good part of the attendees, it has become "The Place to be on Thanksgiving morning."

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Does Tennessee Help Victims in Their Struggle Against Domestic Violence?

Nearly 40% of Tennessee women, and nearly 37% of Tennessee men experience physical violence, rape, or stalking from their intimate partner during their lives. Each year, 90 Tennesseans are murdered in domestic violence related incidents. Over half involved the use of a firearm in 2020.

Read full story
7 comments
Johnson City, TN

Can Hidden Insurance Practices be Actually Bad for Your Health?

Last week I was approached by two friends who had performed an experiment with their health. They had identical symptoms and medical history and chose to present to separate medical clinics. One of them provided their insurance information, the other would claim to have no insurance - and pay out of pocket. They are both local residents in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy