Sharing Your Values with Your Children over the Holidays

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQ6fq_0c6CKax400

Holidays are a special time for parents. They are an ideal time for parents to emphasize the most important part of celebrations during the holidays. Holidays are a time for families to gather together and celebrate the holiday together, as a family. It helps to strengthen family bonds and relationships.

Blind sided

Do you remember the movie with Sandra Bullock, where they took in a young male? The Blind Side is a movie about football great Michael Oher, and the Tuohy family in Memphis. During one scene it shows Oher looking through a book of Norman Rockwell paintings, depicting the typical American family during the holidays. Something Oher had never seen or experienced in his youth.

During Thanksgiving, Oher was asked to stay and eat with them. The sports-centered Tyohy family is shows sitting around their living room on different sofas and chairs, watching football on different sets at the same time. Mrs. Tuohy comes in from the store, where she had bought their Thanksgiving dinner, and calls them in to "get it while it's hot." The family members run for the food and fill their plates - only to return to the front of the television screens. Mrs. Tuohy doesn't see Michael, and finds him sitting at the dining room table - eating alone. We see the gravity of the situation and its imprints strike her - and she calls the family into the dining room to eat dinner together, and they give thanks.

Parental control and direction

Parents are key to controlling the mood and direction of the holidays. It is a time of celebration, but also to celebrate our relationships and being able to join together with friends and family. There comes a time in everyones life where this is no longer possible - due to death, distance, or work schedules.

It is just as important for grandparents and parents to be working together in the kitchen, preparing the food and including the children in the conversation and making. It's important to have inclusion. Children need to know they are part of the family, and including them by talking with them, and giving them simple tasks within their abilities goes a long way toward having them enjoy the holiday in a whole new light.

In my youth, the women and girls would work to prepare the table and food. The men and boys would similarly gather firewood, take out trash as needed, and support them women and girls in any manner required - and watch television too. We'd also be tasked with helping entertain family from out of town, or if sufficient numbers of cousins of similar ages were involved, we'd be sent outside to play. We were apparently "under foot".

I remember the gatherings very fondly from my youth. Family is what made the holidays special. It wasn't the candy, cakes, or any gifts we'd receive. The times were highlighted by family members making their "famous" dishes. My paternal grandmother was famous for her rolls and dressings, an aunt was famous for her potato salad, another for her banana pudding. In fact I was famous for something I always brought to the table too - my appetite. For a good while, I was known as the "human garbage disposal" - a title I did not embrace with any enthusiasm.

Gatherings

The importance of inclusion is something to be taught to each generation. Not only would we be invited to our families get togethers, when we had our own after our grandparents died - we'd invite our less fortunate neighbors. Neighbors without family of their own should always be welcome. It is an important lesson to share what we have, no matter how modest, with those who are less fortunate. Their fortunes may be in money and not in friends or family. Such occurrences can happen to any of us.

Even today, when our hermit-like neighbor can't attend our gatherings, we still make him a plate full of food, and a separate one of just desserts. Even if he doesn't eat them, I feel he appreciates the gesture. I also normally have my sons either drop off a Christmas gift with only his name on it, or go with me as I drop it off. We try to stop and talk with him when we see him in the yard as well. He's a friendly old man, and his family is gone. I believe it is important to share these experiences with my children. I want them to be a better person than I am.

Discussions

When the friends and family are gone, we often talk about what everyone is doing in their lives and catch each other up on what we missed with our relatives - both close and far. Once one of my sons told me how smart someone was...

We talked at length about everything they'd seen and done. Several members of the family had only a high school diploma, others hadn't graduated high school. We also have several educated family members who'v gotten their Bachelor, Masters, or Doctoral degrees. As we talked about their different accomplishments I pointed out how smart some were. My maternal grandmother hadn't graduated high school, but was undoubtedly one of the smartest people in the family - maybe not the most warm and cuddly but the smartest.

It's important to show our children that although we see some people as smart and others stupid, everything is relative. I've managed to get it across (at least I think so), that everyone is smart about somethings - and dumb about others. My dad is quite smart, but writes like a third-grader. He is quite smart on a lot of topics, and a generalist at many more - but dumb as a rock on certain things (how to backward engineer a cipher wifi password - maybe). My mom is smart on a lot of things too, many of which I have no idea about. I'm smart about what I know - and smart enough to know I don't know a hill of beans about so much more. I think I've bought them not to judge people by what they know and don't - as we are all different.

That's what makes family gatherings during the holidays so much fun. We get to learn so much from so many people. We may not understand a third of it, but its so good to see them, hear, and be with them while they tell us all about their lives.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
4581 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County, TN

Celebrate Your Favorite Teacher on World Teachers' Day

Today is World Teachers' Day. Everyone has a favorite teacher in their past or present. These educated professionals went above and beyond the call of duty to encourage students who needed it. They can often see our potential before we are even of aware of it ourselves.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Blackbird Bakery and National Cinnamon Roll Day

It's National Cinnamon Roll Day, and my favorite is located in the Twin-Cities of Bristol. Actually, it is only located in Bristol, Virginia. Blackbird Bakery is my favorite place for cinnamon rolls. You can't go wrong with any of their offerings - but this one is probably my favorite.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Auntie Ruth's Lines the Streets at Apple Fest

Fresh glazed doughnutsAuntie Ruth's Doughuts/Facebook. This year's attendance at the Unicoi County Apple Festival was pretty decent. Coming into Main Street in Erwin, I could see lots of vendors lining the sidewalks. When I turned the corner at the parking lot at the County Courthouse, I saw big lines forming early in the morning hours. Auntie Ruth's was there with two of their large concession trailers and already in full swing.

Read full story
Unicoi County, TN

Erwin Prepares for Festival Influx Friday and Saturday

Erwin officials and Unicoi County leaders are preparing for a large influx of visitors this Friday and Saturday. The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce will hold it's annual Apple Festival on schedule. Last year's festival was cancelled at the last minute due to COVID-19 Pandemic concerns. Recent trends with local spikes in COVID-19 cases had many wondering if the festival would be cancelled again. Fortunately, after the announcement was made that it would go on as scheduled - with mitigation efforts- the number of cases in the region have decreased.

Read full story

Setting Expectations for Your Children

Having respectful and obedient children we can be proud of - it's something we all strive toward. We all have lofty aspirations for our offspring. We are proud of them, watching them grow and develop. There isn't anything we wouldn't do for our children to help them succeed. The best we can give them, is to let them know what we expect of them.

Read full story

The Special Bond in some Single Parent Homes

Single parents are becoming a larger segment of our society in the United States. Whether from divorce, no marriage, death, or what ever may be the case, the number of single men and women becoming a the sole parent is on the rise.

Read full story

Preparing Your Children for Cold and Flu Season

Parenthood is one of life's greatest gifts, and burdens. Nobody wants to see their children sick. The time when children return to school and the weather starts to change is a challenge. As our children are in closer quarters with both other kids and adults, we need to prepare them to fend off colds. Viruses, like the flu or even the dreaded COVID-19, SARS, and other ailments area also a concern.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Rescue Squad in Need of Rescuers

Volunteers emergency personnel are getting harder to come by. The Bluff City Rescue Squad almost dropped off the endangered list and onto the list of defunct squads a few years ago. Thankfully, lifetime members and community leaders were summoned and help breathe new life into the organization. It's not just the Bluff City Squad, all volunteer fire and rescue agencies are seeing fewer and fewer people interested in joining the ranks. The situation is even more dire for the paid EMS providers.

Read full story

Why are Paramedics Leaving the Streets

Our streets are busy as ever with police, fire, and EMS (emergency medical services) responding to calls. In many locations, ambulance service providers have seen a significant uptick in the number of calls. Patients are routinely transferred to other facilities for care instead of receiving it in their local hospital. A large percentage of the U.S. is experiencing stagnation in the number of paramedics and EMTs (emergency medical technicians), even as the need for services has grown. The number of EMS providers is not keeping up with the volume of calls, or rise in population.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Celebrating Fall Traditions in Tri-Cities

Autumn is officially here, and it came in with a bang this year. A cold front blowing through dropped the temperatures to seasonal lows after a few monsoons made their way across Northeast Tennessee. It finally feels like fall too. Football time in Tennessee is much more enjoyable with a touch of chill in the air.

Read full story
Carter County, TN

Bugtussle Venue in Carter County to End of Summer Bash

Richard Burleson is welcoming everyone back to his new venue on Gap Creek Road in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Christened "Bugtussle", Burleson and Cindy Miller had a fantastic party his place this summer, Bugtussle Summer Bash. After friends and local bands wanted more, he held Southern Thunder - his second event. Burleson has made improvements to what is becoming a real venue. He's planning to finish out the summer with bang.

Read full story
Washington County, TN

Shriners Bring Circus to Freedom Hall

The Jericho Shriners are bringing the circus to town. The Carden International Circus will be performing at Freedom Hall Civic Center on October 1, 2, and 3 this year. Friday will have one show, starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday will have three shows - beginning at 10:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Sunday will have two shows - starting at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Time to Bear Proof Your Home in Johnson City

Bear activity has been increasing the Tri-Cities area over the past few years. The black bear population continues to increase in Tennessee. The species has been making a remarkable comeback since the 1970s in Tennessee. In recent years we have seen several killed in automobile accidents. Last year one was killed near mile marker 55 on Interstate 81, and another near mile marker 30 on Interstate 26.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

National Cheeseburger Day and the Best Burger in Johnson City

As Saturday the 18th of September rolls around today, we've lucked out. It is a perfect day for grilling, or grabbing a burger out for National Cheeseburger Day. The cheeseburger came on the American scene around 1930, with some claiming it was first developed in Los Angeles in 1928, others refer to the Louisville creation in 1934 or the trademark application by the founder of Steak n' Shake in 1935.

Read full story
2 comments
Johnson City, TN

Homeless Relocation in Johnson City

Homeless populations are on the gradual decline in the Tri-Cities. City ordinances and policies have forced people without homes to migrate. As recent as last year, the building of a new ambulance station in Greenville behind the Election Commission offices, forced a homeless camp on the area being developed to relocated further into the woods.

Read full story
11 comments

Rise to the Challenge of Raising Sons in This Generation

Raising children is hard enough in this day and age. As a father, the stereotypes put forth on modern sitcoms come close to undermining our authority. TV dads are generally a running joke. We are often portrayed as selfish bumbling fools who do not really care about our kids or families. The bold manly qualities which had once been the cornerstone of our persona, has been eroded by societal pressures.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Humanity Getting Lost Among Survivors

Those left behind after the passing of a loved one are neglected at a higher rate since the pandemic began. Those who are suffering the most are the older aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Have you really thought about their lives once they lost the key person in their life?

Read full story
1 comments

Keeping My Wife Happy

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. I think I found the way to a woman's heart. I discovered the key to keeping my wife happy in the bedroom. This neat trick works equally well in the kitchen, living room, and laundry room. I've not experimented outside yet, but if the neighbors aren't watching, I may try it there next.

Read full story
230 comments

How I Met My Valentine

Over 10 years ago, my life was in shambles. My sons were in middle school. I was working and had applied to graduate school. My wife took a hiatus. She would spend summers away from us. She said she wanted to try and be a rafting guide. Over the summers we had two family vacations. My sons and I were the only ones who went. I saw the writing on the wall, had a talk with my sons, and filed for divorce. We couldn’t keep going this way. My friends and family rallied around us. They helped us clean our home and try and adjust to the new normal. They provided as much support as they could. I tried to let them know how much it helped - but there weren't enough words to convey.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy