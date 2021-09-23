Jonesborough, TN

Celebrating Fall Traditions in Tri-Cities

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPGGS_0c689MXp00

Autumn is officially here, and it came in with a bang this year. A cold front blowing through dropped the temperatures to seasonal lows after a few monsoons made their way across Northeast Tennessee. It finally feels like fall too. Football time in Tennessee is much more enjoyable with a touch of chill in the air.

Fall favorites in the Tri-Cities

There is almost a limitless supply of favorite things to do in early fall. It is as if Northeast Tennessee was made special to enjoy this type of weather. Football, barbecues, picnics, date-nights, and even a trip to the local pub are more enjoyable when the humidity drops and their is a slight chill in late evening.

It's also more enjoyable for a weekend campout, and a campfire when the bugs, heat, and humidity are kept at bay. The weather here will fluctuate wildly at times, especially during the transitional seasons of spring and fall, but those perfect weather days make the outside traditions comfortable without sweating too much.

It's time to get ready for those fall festivals at school and church, harvest festivals, and a return to cooking outside. My grandparents would make apple butter and do their canning this time of year. I remember those times more fondly now that I probably did then. It makes a difference when you are still close to the actual work involved - though I enjoy canning and cooking.

Jonesborough

Our family enjoys the local small town feel when visiting Jonesborough. My wife grew up there and enjoys heading back every chance we get. The Main Street events are good family fun, and bring in more than the locals. We won't see the Storytelling Festival again this year, as they've cancelled it for the second year in a row - due to COVID.

We'll likely return for the Halloween costume events. We had been bringing our dogs to participate. One year our Bull Mastiff, Drake, won first prize for his category, dressed with a poncho and a cowboy hat - we called him the "Mexican farmer" (it was a Mexican style poncho). Our Pit Bull, Brea, received an honorable mention in her pink and purple tutu frills. Sadly, they've both crossed the doggy rainbow bridge. I'm not sure if we'll bring the German Shepard, Sneaker. He is pretty energetic and has the attention span of a gnat on steroids.

Jonesborough is a pet friendly town. Most of the stores on Main Street put out water bowls for pets. The city only asks that pick up after them.

Fenders Farm

There are the various corn mazes in the area where you can drop your kids off and pick them up hours later -if they found their way out-. The largest and most well known continues to be Fender's Farm in Jonesborough. Their corn maze has grown into a small festival event -okay, it's really not that small these days.

You'll find food, games, hay rides, crafts, produce, and a corn maze. These are sure to entertain you and your entire family for a few hours at reasonable costs. The corn maze changes from year to year, so don't plan on remembering how to get out from the previous year - if that's even possible.

Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, but it's not here yet. Halloween is my wife's favorite holiday. She even has her own casket. (Yes, I think it's weird too.) She used it for school programs in years past - doing "Prom Promise" programs, showing the realities associated with drinking and driving on prom night.

She loves dressing up and having parties. We had some serious issues when I came into the picture with my sons. My step son and his mother love decorating the house... early. I like the decorations too - but the cobwebs and spiderwebs freak me out. They touch my skin, or hair and I freak - a little. They've kindly decreased the amount of webbing placed in the house and porch for my sake. My step son can go hog-wild with it now as he doesn't live with us. In fact all of our sons live elsewhere for now. My youngest may move back for a while after he graduates college this December.

Dressing up and having fun is a great part of the holidays. I tend to show my silly side and trend toward the understated joke than the scary or gory. My wife and I attended our last Halloween party as Sonny & Cher. We dressed as they did in their TV show in the 1970s. I'm sure those younger than us would not have any idea who we were supposed to be.

Being a kid

One of the best things about fall, is those who can just be a kid. I remember raking leaves at my grandparents home, and jumping in the piles of leaves and playing in them. I'd rake them in my own yard some thirty years later, and watched my own children do the same. Our dogs even loved running through the leaf piles. When they tired of those things, growing and maturing... I'd just use the leaf blower and push them to the edge of the yard.

There is so much to enjoy, both being a kid and having them to enjoy. I enjoyed these times when my children were small. As they grew and joined Cub Scouts, it became time for overnight trips on the weekends and time for campouts. We would even move our weekly meetings outdoors to enjoy being outside. It also made it easier to teach skills like kite-building, fire-starting, and how to set up tents.

I think back to my time in the scouts when I was a kid. I was a Cub Scout for a few years and ended up being closely associated with the Girl Scouts. My mother was a troop leader for my sister's troop. Out of necessity, I spent time with them at day camp, campouts, and other events. They weren't brave enough to leave me at home alone. I showed the Girl Scouts how a pyromaniac kid could start a fire easily, when they'd exhausted a couple books of matches on dried kindling and pine needles. Somehow a boy with pyromaniac tendencies can turn a waterlogged stump into an inferno with just a single match and some spit - or so it seemed.

Thankfully children are better supervised these days than in my day. Who knows what they'd burn down as they tried to be helpful.

