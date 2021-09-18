Johnson City, TN

National Cheeseburger Day and the Best Burger in Johnson City

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ne8L_0c0OBDbA00

As Saturday the 18th of September rolls around today, we've lucked out. It is a perfect day for grilling, or grabbing a burger out for National Cheeseburger Day. The cheeseburger came on the American scene around 1930, with some claiming it was first developed in Los Angeles in 1928, others refer to the Louisville creation in 1934 or the trademark application by the founder of Steak n' Shake in 1935.

The world may never know the exact origin of the American icon. One thing is for certain though, the tasty creation ticks off all the checkboxes of a culinary masterpiece. Variations have only added to complexity of the flavors. Varying the condiments, accessories, and accompaniments, a simple sandwich becomes a masterpiece.

Johnson City favorites

The foodies in the greater Johnson City area give us an idea of the better places to grab a good cheeseburger in Johnson City. These choices range from drive-through restaurants and bars, to sit-down dining options.

Label

The Label Restaurant in downtown offers casual dining with a bar atmosphere. The food is moderately priced, and the food and service are typically very good. Their burger selection is top-notch, and typically include fries. You'll see their selections begin in the $15 range.

Burger Bar

The Burger Bar, located in the Double Tree Hotel near the mall, has a typical option where you can build your own burger. Their selections begin at $11 and do not include a side. You can trick your burger out to our own liking with meat, bun, cheese, and toping options.

Pal's

Pal's Sudden Service, typically a drive-through restaurant, actually has a walk-up location in the food court of the Johnson City Mall. Their choices range from the Big Pal (1/3 pound patty), and it's variations, to their smaller patties in the Junior Burger variety. The Big Pal with Cheese is one of the best sellers of this regional chain based in Kingsport, Tennessee. - I personally enjoy their Sauce Burger and Chili Burger.

The Firehouse Restaurant

The Firehouse is a dine-in barbecue restaurant on Walnut Street near East Tennessee State University. They have carryout service, but dining in allows you to enjoy the atmosphere of what was once the Walnut Street Fire Station. If you're in the mood for something other than barbecue, they have other choices to fit your palate. Their burger selection is limited, but very good. My favorite here is The Chief - a burger with American cheese, pickles, and mayo served on a toasted brioche bun. They have fancier selections, but this fills the bill for me.

Freiberg's

Freiberg's German Restaurant on Market Square in downtown isn't known for their burgers, but they have a challenger here. If you like hearty portions, this may be the place for you. Their Frikadella comes in at less than $9. This German style hamburger is topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Muenster cheese - and its served on a pretzel roll. It's probably one of the most filling and best tasting burgers I've eaten in town.

Buc Deli

Buc Deli is another drive-through in Johnson City, but with only one location - near Krispy Kreme on Market Street. They too have great burgers, and other offerings. What I like best about Buc Deli, is they also offer a hamburger steak platter. They are reasonably priced too.

There are other great places to grab a really good burger in town, but Freiberg's Frikadella is my personal favorite. It's got a novel taste, plenty of flavor, and it's very filling. You may have your own favorite. I used to like the Horseshoe Lounge's burgers too.

Drop a comment and let me know where your favorite cheeseburger is in Johnson City. I'm sure I am not the only one.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Johnson City, TN
4482 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Why are Paramedics Leaving the Streets

Our streets are busy as ever with police, fire, and EMS (emergency medical services) responding to calls. In many locations, ambulance service providers have seen a significant uptick in the number of calls. Patients are routinely transferred to other facilities for care instead of receiving it in their local hospital. A large percentage of the U.S. is experiencing stagnation in the number of paramedics and EMTs (emergency medical technicians), even as the need for services has grown. The number of EMS providers is not keeping up with the volume of calls, or rise in population.

Read full story

Holiday Parenting and Family Values

Holidays are a special time for parents. They are an ideal time for parents to emphasize the most important part of celebrations during the holidays. Holidays are a time for families to gather together and celebrate the holiday together, as a family. It helps to strengthen family bonds and relationships.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Celebrating Fall Traditions in Tri-Cities

Autumn is officially here, and it came in with a bang this year. A cold front blowing through dropped the temperatures to seasonal lows after a few monsoons made their way across Northeast Tennessee. It finally feels like fall too. Football time in Tennessee is much more enjoyable with a touch of chill in the air.

Read full story

Close Ties in Single Parent Homes

Single parents are becoming a larger segment of our society in the United States. Whether from divorce, no marriage, death, or what ever may be the case, the number of single men and women becoming a the sole parent is on the rise.

Read full story
Carter County, TN

Bugtussle Venue in Carter County to End of Summer Bash

Richard Burleson is welcoming everyone back to his new venue on Gap Creek Road in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Christened "Bugtussle", Burleson and Cindy Miller had a fantastic party his place this summer, Bugtussle Summer Bash. After friends and local bands wanted more, he held Southern Thunder - his second event. Burleson has made improvements to what is becoming a real venue. He's planning to finish out the summer with bang.

Read full story

Setting Expectations for Your Children

Having respectful and obedient children we can be proud of - it's something we all strive toward. We all have lofty aspirations for our offspring. We are proud of them, watching them grow and develop. There isn't anything we wouldn't do for our children to help them succeed. The best we can give them, is to let them know what we expect of them.

Read full story
Washington County, TN

Shriners Bring Circus to Freedom Hall

The Jericho Shriners are bringing the circus to town. The Carden International Circus will be performing at Freedom Hall Civic Center on October 1, 2, and 3 this year. Friday will have one show, starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday will have three shows - beginning at 10:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Sunday will have two shows - starting at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Time to Bear Proof Your Home in Johnson City

Bear activity has been increasing the Tri-Cities area over the past few years. The black bear population continues to increase in Tennessee. The species has been making a remarkable comeback since the 1970s in Tennessee. In recent years we have seen several killed in automobile accidents. Last year one was killed near mile marker 55 on Interstate 81, and another near mile marker 30 on Interstate 26.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Homeless Relocation in Johnson City

Homeless populations are on the gradual decline in the Tri-Cities. City ordinances and policies have forced people without homes to migrate. As recent as last year, the building of a new ambulance station in Greenville behind the Election Commission offices, forced a homeless camp on the area being developed to relocated further into the woods.

Read full story
11 comments

Challenges of Raising Sons in This Generation

Raising children is hard enough in this day and age. As a father, the stereotypes put forth on modern sitcoms come close to undermining our authority. TV dads are generally a running joke. We are often portrayed as selfish bumbling fools who do not really care about our kids or families. The bold manly qualities which had once been the cornerstone of our persona, has been eroded by societal pressures.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Humanity Getting Lost Among Survivors

Those left behind after the passing of a loved one are neglected at a higher rate since the pandemic began. Those who are suffering the most are the older aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Have you really thought about their lives once they lost the key person in their life?

Read full story
1 comments

Keeping My Wife Happy

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. I think I found the way to a woman's heart. I discovered the key to keeping my wife happy in the bedroom. This neat trick works equally well in the kitchen, living room, and laundry room. I've not experimented outside yet, but if the neighbors aren't watching, I may try it there next.

Read full story
225 comments

Do Our Smart-Phones Make Us Anti-Social

Remember when we logged into our Facebook accounts and were able to connect with friends we hadn’t seen in a while? We enjoyed catching up. Seeing what each other had been into. Sharing our highs, lows, trials, and errors.

Read full story

How I Met My Valentine

Over 10 years ago, my life was in shambles. My sons were in middle school. I was working and had applied to graduate school. My wife took a hiatus. She would spend summers away from us. She said she wanted to try and be a rafting guide. Over the summers we had two family vacations. My sons and I were the only ones who went. I saw the writing on the wall, had a talk with my sons, and filed for divorce. We couldn’t keep going this way. My friends and family rallied around us. They helped us clean our home and try and adjust to the new normal. They provided as much support as they could. I tried to let them know how much it helped - but there weren't enough words to convey.

Read full story
1 comments

The Day I Decided to Separate from Rona

Dealing with the aftermath of a difficult decision. It had several months, not quite a year. My time with Rona was not much different than with others. Over time, things changed. We couldn’t go and see my family. No, she didn’t like that and they didn’t want her around. We couldn’t see my friends — not that she cared about seeing my friends or family. Rona didn’t care what I wanted. Rona got what she wanted and enjoyed things her way. That’s just the way it is… or was.

Read full story
1 comments

Historic Cures for the Common Cold and Flu

My COVID-19 test came back negative - no surprise. My step-throat culture was also negative. But I'm still sick. I'm weak, achy, have a sore throat, and very congested. I feel like crap.

Read full story
2 comments

How I Travel Like a Travel Writer

The Florida Keys are calling. No, I’m not a Hemingway wannabe, but I am an admirer of his works. Last year funds were dwindling and stressors were eating at me. I needed an inexpensive vacation.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Tri-Cities prepare for race influx

NASCAR announced it in June this year - grandstand seating and fan engagement areas will be fully open for the triple-header weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. This week BMS features cutoff races for the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs and the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. BMS is also hosting the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Blackbird Bakery stretches volume and velocity

Carla and Randall Perkins are making dreams come true in Bristol, Virginia and the surrounding area. The Blackbird Bakery the couple opened in 2008 continues to pull in lots of patrons as it makes doughnuts, doughnut-like offerings, cupcakes, and other baked goods all most as fast as they are selling them.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy