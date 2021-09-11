Bristol, TN

Bobcats in Steele Creek Park

John M. Dabbs

Wildcats in the park

Bobcat sightings are increasing in Tennessee. I personally saw one last month in Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) notes they are more visible in the spring when mothers are teaching their kittens to hunt. The cats are spread throughout the country, though you are not likely to see them most of the time, as they are generally nocturnal.

While sightings are rare and bobcats, also known as wildcats, are seen at times. The cats are normally not aggressive toward humans, but when their little ones are around, it's best not to take chances. They can be aggressive in protecting their young. It is possible you may interfere with them teaching their young to hunt for food.

The felines are one of the larger cats in Tennessee. A large bobcat can weigh around 40 pounds. They can establish their den under fallen or hollow logs, caves, under rock shelves, and a myriad of other places.

Bobcats, like other felines and wild animals, are attracted to food left outside, or trash with food. It's a good idea to keep your small pets within eyesight when they are outside. They should be kenneled in a fenced area with a top if left outside unattended, where bobcats are prone - such as near forests or hills. TWRA officials say the problem with small pets is more likely to come from being preyed upon by coyotes and other animals, rather than bobcats.

As with most wild animals, it's best to leave them alone and give them a wide birth. Those interacting or approaching humans run the risk of being infected with rabies, or other diseases which can be harmful to humans and cause unwanted attacks.

Not the biggest

The bobcat is often confused as being a large house cat or feral cat, as they look similar. Bobcats often have hairy protrusions from the top of their ears and they have a shortened tail - hence "bobcat".

The mountain lion is the largest cat in North America. It is also known as a cougar, puma, panther, painter, and catamount. TWRA was officially on record as saying there weren't any mountain lions in Tennessee since the early 1900s, due to loss of habitat and overhunting. This is not to say there have not been sightings. Two of my family members saw a mountain lion near their home in rural Bristol, Tennessee.

There have been some confirmed sightings in recent years. They have been captured on film by trail cameras and photographers in the local mountains, and one photo was taken in the knobs of Steele Creek Park four years ago. They may be making a comeback in Tennessee, but the number of cougars will be small in relation to the bobcats.

Mountain lions are large. They are a powerful predator and range from 5 to 8 feet or more and can weigh up to 250 pounds. Males are usually bigger than females, and they have retractable claws - like house cats. Their tails are no comparison to the bobcat's either. They have long heavy tails, used for balance during the long jumps they are cable of making.

You are not very likely to see either of these big cats in the wild. You are more likely to see a bobcat of the two because the range of mountain lion runs miles and they are even more solitary and secretive than bobcats. They are both beautiful creatures, but can both be very dangerous.

Use your head

The thing I want to leave you with is, to remember to hike and walk with others. It's also inadvisable to go walking or hiking after dark in the woods, or on trails near forested areas. It's common sense.

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

