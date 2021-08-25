Devils Tower and Good Medicine

Devils Tower National Monument John Dabbs/Photographer

Devils Tower is the site of Area 18. Extra-terrestrials were filmed on the site in 1977. You may have heard of the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind, with Richard Dreyfuss. This is were the final scenes were filmed.

Devils Tower is the first National Monument to be designated in the United States. It followed Yellowstone being designated the first National Park by Theodore Roosevelt. The tower is sacred to many Native American tribes, and is known by many names. Most of the names refer to bears. Bears were very prevalent in the area before encroachment by white settlers.

The formation is believed to be caused by magma welling up inside softer rock, forming the straw-like structures. Over the millennia, water and weather wore away the softer rock and dirt from around the core, leaving what is left today. Devils Tower is still used by both Native American tribes for ceremonial purposes. It is also a destination for many rock climbers. The National Park Service asks climbers to defer climbing in June, in respect for the Native American tribes - who believe the area to be sacred.

The views from the base of the tower are phenomenal. Not only is the tower itself awe inspiring, the view of the valley below is beautiful in its own right. The drive to the tower is easy and there are trails around the base which are easily accessible to most able-bodied people.

Medicine Wheel

After our trek to Devils Tower, we made our way to Medicine Mountain, in the Big Horn National Forest. We learned of the site from a man named Tom at the Southeast Wyoming Visitors Center. The area is accessed by turning off the paved road and taking a non-paved road about a mile and half up the mountain, where you find a parking area with a primitive toilet and U.S. Forest Service ranger's cabin. Believe me, even though they don't live there - they need the cabin to shelter them from the elements.

The ranger came out and told us briefly about accessing the site. It's a 1.5 mile hike from the parking area (three miles-round trip) up a steep road that has a dip after the first rise, and then another incline. Yes, that means hiking uphill both ways.

View from Medicine Mountain Medicine Wheel John Dabbs/Photographer

The medicine wheel sits at an altitude of 9,642 feet. The walk from the parking area is very windy and bit cool in late August. The forest ranger said it snowed there last week. They also see wildlife on occasion. While we only saw marmots and birds, we saw tracks in the softer dirt areas with large paw prints which could have been mountain lions, and bear tracks. There were also large cloven hoof marks - possibly elk or bison. I'm not sure.

The site is so high, it is adjacent to an FAA radar site on top of a neighboring peak. At nearly 10,000 feet, the walk was not a quick one and we could feel the exertion. We slowed our pace to compensate and enjoy the beautiful scenery on our way up and back. On arriving at the medicine wheel, we found an interpretive ranger intern sitting near the wheel against a rock. Sitting here helped shield her some from the winds.

I do not recall her name (I forgot to write it down), but she told us she wasn't from around here and chose the location. She filled us in on some of the history of the National Historic Landmark:

No indigenous people claim to have built the medicine wheel

During negotiations with the government to have it listed as a National Historic Landmark, the Crow said the wheel was here before they came to the area (estimated at 1400-1600 A.D.)

The medicine wheel is recognized and used by many nations.

It is said the medicine wheel was built by the ancient ancestors of the tribes.

The wheel is constructed of local white limestone loaf-size rocks, about 80 feet in diameter with 28 spokes. There are seven smaller circles (Cairns) around the structure, and another of about 10 foot diameter in the center (Cairn-0). The Big Horn Medicine Wheel, as it was once called, is one of four astronomically complex medicine wheels found in the Rocky Mountains area.

The cairns are said to align with different celestial sitings (such as the summer and winter solstice, and other significant celestial events. Our ranger interpreter told us it predates the known tribes of North America, with the information available.

The site is often referred to as the American Stonehenge. We were perplexed on our arrival, not having heard of it before, and only knowing of Stonehenge in the United Kingdom. We were surprised the find it was not made of large rocks standing in a circle, but rather smaller rocks arranged in a pattern.

If you are in the area, and in well enough shape, it's worth the hike. Let me add too, there is another primitive bathroom (complete with wind-screen entrance area) adjacent to site on top of the mountain. There is also a locked cabinet that is marked "AED equipment", which gives someone with a few years under their belt some peace of mind. Though I supposed they'd have to fly you to a hospital in a military helicopter from the site. I have no idea the closest hospital would be.

I hope you enjoyed hearing of our adventure. Please follow me to read more of the trip.

