NH Private Road Legislation

Private Road in New Hampshire John J. Goglia

The New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA), a state-wide nonprofit organization is supporting two bills currently filed in the NH Senate for the 2022 legislative session. SB250 enables municipalities to adopt a tax credit for qualified private road property owners. SB250 grants municipalities the authority to identify qualifying communities and to determine the amount of the tax credit based on certain factors. In addition, individual private road residents would have to apply yearly for such a tax credit. State Senator Sharon Carson with support from State Senators David Watters and Regina Birdsell and State House Representatives David Lundgren, Doug Thomas, Al Baldasaro and Tom Dolan are sponsoring SB250.

The second bill, SB246 is relative to forward looking legislation and would benefit future residents who may decide to reside on a private road. SB246 is mandatory legislation that would require developers of new private roads with a at least 4 units to create a Capital Reserve Fund of no less than 50% of the estimated costs to replace those roads at the time of completion of the project. Those funds would be turned over to the residents to defray future road costs. Apartment complexes and campground facilities are excluded from this legislation. Senator Regina Birdsell with support from State Senator Sharon Carson and State House Representative Wayne MacDonald are sponsoring SB246. If enacted into law both bills would take effect on April 1, 2023.

The NHPVRTA was specifically formed to advocate for tax fairness and equity for private road residents. The passage and implementation of either or both these bills are currently in the hands of your state legislators in Concord. Information about the bills and what you must do can be found by clicking on the yellow post-it note at www.nhpvrta.com. All private road residents should sign up for email notifications and encourage others to do the same. SB246 has been assigned for a hearing before the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee (ELMA) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:45pm in Concord. SB250 has also been assigned to ELMA and a hearing date should be set very soon. Concerned residents should immediately request the entire ELMA committee to support both bills via a single email located on the NHPVRTA website. They should also, call, write and/or email their State Senators and State Representatives requesting support of SB246 and SB250. Private road residents need to share this information, organize local efforts and act now to ensure passage of both bills. Tax fairness and relief will not happen without some effort by all private road residents.