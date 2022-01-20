NH Private Road Legislation

John G.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlAVA_0drFRBYu00
Private Road in New HampshireJohn J. Goglia

The New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA), a state-wide nonprofit organization is supporting two bills currently filed in the NH Senate for the 2022 legislative session. SB250 enables municipalities to adopt a tax credit for qualified private road property owners. SB250 grants municipalities the authority to identify qualifying communities and to determine the amount of the tax credit based on certain factors. In addition, individual private road residents would have to apply yearly for such a tax credit. State Senator Sharon Carson with support from State Senators David Watters and Regina Birdsell and State House Representatives David Lundgren, Doug Thomas, Al Baldasaro and Tom Dolan are sponsoring SB250.

The second bill, SB246 is relative to forward looking legislation and would benefit future residents who may decide to reside on a private road. SB246 is mandatory legislation that would require developers of new private roads with a at least 4 units to create a Capital Reserve Fund of no less than 50% of the estimated costs to replace those roads at the time of completion of the project. Those funds would be turned over to the residents to defray future road costs. Apartment complexes and campground facilities are excluded from this legislation. Senator Regina Birdsell with support from State Senator Sharon Carson and State House Representative Wayne MacDonald are sponsoring SB246. If enacted into law both bills would take effect on April 1, 2023.

The NHPVRTA was specifically formed to advocate for tax fairness and equity for private road residents. The passage and implementation of either or both these bills are currently in the hands of your state legislators in Concord. Information about the bills and what you must do can be found by clicking on the yellow post-it note at www.nhpvrta.com. All private road residents should sign up for email notifications and encourage others to do the same. SB246 has been assigned for a hearing before the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee (ELMA) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:45pm in Concord. SB250 has also been assigned to ELMA and a hearing date should be set very soon. Concerned residents should immediately request the entire ELMA committee to support both bills via a single email located on the NHPVRTA website. They should also, call, write and/or email their State Senators and State Representatives requesting support of SB246 and SB250. Private road residents need to share this information, organize local efforts and act now to ensure passage of both bills. Tax fairness and relief will not happen without some effort by all private road residents.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired federal civil servant. I am a Director and the Treasurer of the New Hampshire Private Road taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA), a New Hampshire only state-wide, nonprofit organization advocating for fairness and equity for New Hampshire roads

Londonderry, NH
91 followers

More from John G.

Londonderry, NH

Tax Fairness for NH Private Road Residents

The New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA), a state-wide nonprofit organization is supporting two bills currently filed in the NH Senate for the 2022 legislative session. SB250 enables municipalities to adopt a tax credit for qualified private road property owners. SB250 grants municipalities the authority to identify qualifying communities and to determine the amount of the tax credit based on certain factors. In addition, individual private road residents would have to apply yearly for such a tax credit. State Senator Sharon Carson with support from State Senators David Watters and Regina Birdsell and State House Representatives David Lundgren, Doug Thomas, Al Baldasaro and Tom Dolan are sponsoring SB250.

Read full story
2 comments
Davidsonville, MD

Nora's Knapsack Dream

This is a true story about a brave and bold Maryland woman who cared about strangers who were much less fortunate than herself. Nora Morris lived in Davidsonville, Maryland just outside of Baltimore with her husband Brian and her two boys, Evan and Conner. As far as anyone knows there was no one defining event in her life that made her care so much about the misfortune of others. Whatever her reason she gravitated towards helping the homeless in Washington D.C. starting sometime in the 1990’s. While driving to and from her work she would initially give bottles of water and granola bar type snacks to the homeless in the less than desirable areas around D.C. and Baltimore that she commuted through daily. Even after she became a stay-at-home Mom, Nora carried additional items in her car such as $5.00 McDonalds gift cards, and various toiletry items. Her personal efforts in supporting the homeless continued to grow year after year and she eventually designed the bags/knapsacks that somewhat became her trademark.

Read full story
Londonderry, NH

What To Do If You Live On A Private Road

Logon to www.nhpvrta.com. The New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA), a state-wide nonprofit organization is supporting two bills currently filed in the NH Senate for the 2022 legislative session. SB250 enables municipalities to adopt a tax credit for qualified private community property owners. This bill would give a tax benefit to many residents who currently live on a private road. State Senator Sharon Carson with support from State Senators David Watters and Regina Birdsell and State House Representatives David Lundgren, Doug Thomas, Al Baldasaro and Tom Dolan are sponsoring this legislation.

Read full story
2 comments
Londonderry, NH

Nora's Dream

Hickory Woods Londonderry, NH - Tom & Phyllis Morris kneelingHickory Woods Website. Holy Family Church Group, Davidsonville, MDHoly Family Church Website. Families in Transition - New Horizons, Manchester, NHNancy Mosher.

Read full story
2 comments

Do You Live on a Private Road in New Hampshire?

The New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA) is a state-wide nonprofit organization in existence since 2019. Their website at www.nhpvrta.com says that their mission is to seek fairness and equity for New Hampshire taxpayers that own property on residential private ways. The NHPVRTA was formed when a group of like-minded individuals determined that some New Hampshire municipalities were increasing the approval of developments of private road communities, many of which contained substandard roads and related infrastructure. This was seen as an alarming trend that could enormously impact the future of our state for several reasons.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy