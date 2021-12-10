Nora's Dream

Hickory Woods Londonderry, NH - Tom & Phyllis Morris kneeling Hickory Woods Website

This is a true story about a brave and bold Maryland woman who cared about strangers who were much less fortunate than herself. Nora Morris lived in Davidsonville, Maryland just outside of Baltimore with her husband Brian and her two boys, Evan and Conner. As far as anyone knows there was no one defining event in her life that made her care so much about the misfortune of others. Whatever her reason she gravitated towards helping the homeless in Washington D.C. starting sometime in the 1990’s. While driving to and from her work she would initially give bottles of water and granola bar type snacks to the homeless in the less than desirable areas around D.C. and Baltimore that she commuted through daily. Even after she became a stay-at-home Mom, Nora carried additional items in her car such as $5.00 McDonalds gift cards, and various toiletry items. Her personal efforts in supporting the homeless continued to grow year after year and she eventually designed the bags/knapsacks that somewhat became her trademark.

In 2016 Nora’s life was forever altered when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the young age of 51. Sadly, Nora passed away on April 18, 2018 at age 53. Unfortunately, it appears that early pancreatic cancer is almost undetectable in people from families who are not at high risk and thus the normal life expectancy after diagnosis is only about 1 year.

When Nora’s battle with cancer became known to her fellow parishioners at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, Maryland and she became too sick to continue they rallied around her cause and “Nora’s Knapsacks” became an outreach program for the church. At Nora’s memorial service her husband Brian asked attendees that instead of making a specific donation they take a filled knapsack, put it in their vehicle and give it to a person of need in memory of their beloved Nora. Brian explained that this was what Nora would ask of her friends and family. How many people participated in that request on that day will never be known but those parishioners who loved Nora have continued the Nora’s Knapsack tradition for the past 4 years and counting. The church distributes approximately 500 knapsacks each year solely through the individual efforts of parishioners.

One of those who decided to take a knapsack at Nora’s funeral was Phyllis Morris, Nora’s mother-in-law from Londonderry, New Hampshire. Phyllis, along with the support of her husband Tom and with help from their 2 local granddaughters started another chapter of Nora’s Knapsacks in Londonderry. Beginning in 2018 Phyllis, Tom and their granddaughters arranged to distribute about 40 of Nora’s Knapsacks to a homeless camp under a bridge in Lawrence, Massachusetts. In 2019 with the additional encouragement, support and donations from their pickleball friends in Litchfield, NH and some neighbors and friends in their community of Hickory Woods in Londonderry, Phyllis and Tom distributed about 100 of Nora’s Knapsacks mostly in Nashua, NH and the surrounding areas.

In 2020 when the Covid 19 pandemic was raging Phyllis and Tom were stymied to get much assistance from anyone and collected, filled and distributed approximately 140 knapsacks by themselves. A good Hickory Woods neighbor and a friend with assistance from her own young grandchildren filled about 25 knapsacks that season. This season in 2021, Phyllis and Tom who are now in their early 80’s managed to pack 187 knapsacks with much more support from their Hickory Woods community. That neighborhood friend’s son who owns a silkscreen business generously donated all the knapsacks for this year’s project. Those 187 knapsacks were provided to Families in Transition/New Horizons in Manchester, NH for appropriate distribution. The knapsacks have evolved from Nora’s original items to include various combinations of men’s and women’s hats, gloves, scarfs, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand warmers and mylar type blankets. I am told each knapsack can be filled for about $10.00 with purchases from a local discount store.

Phyllis and Tom have been astounded by the assistance and support from their community for this cause even though none of them had ever met Nora. They will be forever grateful for all their friends and neighbors time and donations. There is also an ex-Marine doing something like Nora’s Knapsacks in Hudson, NH and there has been some distribution of Nora’s Knapsacks in parts of Florida by other family members of Nora’s.

When I first learned of this amazing story I thought about those awkward moments while in my car or walking on the street and uncomfortably trying to avoid eye contact or conversation with someone seeking a handout. At those moments something about giving cash doesn’t quite feel right but nothing else appropriate ever comes to mind so I suffer in silence until I can move away. Telling Nora’s story has shown me an effective way to react from now on.

For those readers who might want more information about Nora’s Knapsacks the following contacts are recommended:

Cyndi Zajic, Coordinator of Family Ministries at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 West Central Ave. Davidsonville, MD 21035. Telephone # 410-269-0586. familyministry@hfccmail.org or website: www.holyfamilychurch.com

Kyle Chumas, Director of Marketing and Communications, Families in Transition/New Horizons, 122 Market Street, Manchester, NH 03101. Telephone # 603-641-441, x234. kchumas@fitnh.org or website: www.fitnh.org

#Holiday Joy