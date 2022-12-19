Frankincense, Myrrh, and Pine Tar?

With Christmas time comes the tradition of gift exchanges, started by the three wise men who brought gold, frankincense, and myrrh to honor the birth of Jesus. But, while gold is universally known, what exactly are frankincense and myrrh? And what connects them to Eastern North Carolina's longleaf pines?

Christmas manager scene. Photo by (John Fields)

Frankincense and myrrh have been used throughout history in religious ceremonies and burials. For example, the ancient tomb of Tutankhamun contained perfume ointment with frankincense, and a myrrh-infused brandy concoction was used to preserve the body of 19th-century British Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson. The musky smoke from burning the pellets of both is still used in many ceremonies today as incense. They also are still used today in perfumes and traditional medicines.

Plant Resin

Frankincense, also known as olibanum, is a secretion obtained from trees in the Boswellia genus, most often Boswellia sacra. These moderate-sized trees are native to Africa and Asia, growing primarily in the tropics. Myrrh is also a plant resin. Growers harvest it from small, thorny trees in the genus Commiphora. Slits in the trees allow the resins to seep out and, when exposed to air, harden into small, fragrant pellets: frankincense is a pale yellow, while myrrh forms reddish-brown pea-sized chunks.

Compounds found in frankincense, myrrh, and coffee. Photo by (John Fields)

Mix of Chemicals

Because both frankincense and myrrh are agriculture products, seasonal, geographic, and climatic variations can affect the complex mix of chemical compounds found in each. According to the American Chemical Society, frankincense contains many compounds that lead to its aroma, including beta-boswellic acid, one of the many terpenes in the resin. Terpenes are tremendously versatile 5-carbon building blocks found in nature. Beta-boswellic acid is a triterpene. Myrrh contains the fragrant furanoeudesma-1,3-diene. The first part of the name (furan) refers to the 5-membered ring that contains an oxygen atom. Interestingly, a significant component in roasted coffee's deep aroma is "coffee furanone," another furan derivative.

Stand of longleaf pine trees. Photo by (Justin Meissen / ncpedia.org)

Tar Heels

Colonial North Carolina was well known for providing naval stores, those items that were "stored" for use in ship-making. The tall, straight pines made suitable masts while the pine resin was harvested and headed slowly in kilns to produce pine tar. (The term "tar heel," connected to this tradition, became an insult for poor, white laborers. However, following the civil war, it was a positive nickname for North Carolinians.) Sailors used tar to paint riggings on ships to hold masts and sails in place (among many other uses). So what does that have to do with frankincense and myrrh? A major component of all three is the compound alpha-pinene.

Alpha-pinene, found in pine resin and essential oil. Photo by (Anna Shvets/ pexels.com)

Medicinal Properties

Alpha-pinene, unsurprisingly, is named for the pine trees and other conifers from which it is derived. It is the classic scent of pine needles, which you may be experiencing right now if you purchased a live Christmas tree. It is a monoterpene (built from one terpene unit) that has long been used for healing purposes. Farmers have used pine tar to seal animal wounds due to its stickiness and antimicrobial effectiveness. A recent study even found that it may be a promising agent in treating various inflammatory diseases, including acute pancreatitis.

Skip the gold?

As frankincense and myrrh were highly prized aromatic resins, they symbolized healing power and ceremony. So would pine tar, turpentine, or other pine tree products be a great Christmas gift? My wife suggests, "stick with gold."