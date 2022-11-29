How Kitty Litter Caused a Half-Billion Dollar Nuclear Waste Accident, and Few Remember It

A two-letter typo led to a $500 million nuclear accident that exposed 22 people to radioactive contamination. At the heart of the accident was the wrong cat litter. Really.

Remnants of Drum 68660 that released radioactive waste after exploding. Photo by (Sandia National Laboratories)

Nuclear accidents are, thankfully, rare. When they happen, they are big deals, but one incident in 2014 is relatively unknown. Like many accidents, it started with a small mistake that blossomed into one of the most expensive clean-ups in US history.

Nuclear Waste Storage

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP), located 26 miles southeast of Carlsbad, NM, was the Department of Energy's answer to America's growing problem: how to dispose of radioactive waste. Approved in 1979 for use as a long-term storage facility, the 2000-feet thick salt mine provided a geologically stable, groundwater-free environment to store transuranic waste. (Transuranic elements have atomic numbers higher than Uranium's 92.) This waste comes from 22 generator sites, including Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) near Carlsbad, NM. Photo by (US Department of Energy)

Nuclear Cat Litter

Most people probably think of nuclear waste as glowing green rocks, but radiological waste can come in many forms, including liquid. Cat litter is often added to the nuclear waste in barrels to stabilize the waste for long-term storage. Yes, the same kind of cat litter you buy at the grocery store. Why use it? Inorganic cat litter consists of absorbent clay. This clay can absorb waste (nuclear or your cat's) and prevents unwanted side reactions which are potentially catastrophic (pun intended).

Inorganic versus Organic

The word "organic" brings up images of naturally grown fruits and vegetables for most people. In chemistry, however, it simply means compounds based on carbon. Millions of substances are considered organic, including the molecules in living organisms. Inorganic compounds are those based on other elements, often metals, minerals, or ores.

The Half-Billion Dollar Typo

In December 2013, Los Alamos laboratories placed a mixture of radioactive substances in a barrel along with cat litter for shipment to WIPP. The hand-written notes that were improperly relied on called for adding "organic" cat litter absorbent instead of the required "inorganic" cat litter. Because of this change, Los Alamos lab began using sWheat Scoop© litter made from wheat. Renewable, organic litter should be better, right? Not when combined with nitrate salts and nitric acid, which drum 68660 contained.

Organic cat litter Photo by (sWheat Scoop)

An Explosive Combination

Wheat contains cellulose, a polysaccharide (carbohydrate) that gives plants stems their stiffness. When combined with nitric acid, it produces nitrocellulose, a volatile explosive that's been well-known since 1799. That's when chemist Christian Schöebein accidentally spilled nitric and sulfuric acids in his kitchen. He grabbed his wife's cotton apron to clean it up and hung it next to the fire to dry (probably not to get caught by his wife) when it suddenly exploded. The unwanted reactions in drum 68660 caused exothermic (heat-producing) reactions and a build-up of pressure that led to an explosion on Valentine's day, 2014.

"High, High"

Approximately 7 ounces of the radioactive elements americium (Am) and plutonium (Pu) were released. According to the Department of Energy's report on the incident, the continuous air monitors sounded the "High, High" alarm indicating radioactive release. The filtration mode kicked in, as designed, and thankfully prevented 99.97% of the radioactive material from being released into the environment. This amount is about a million times less than the EPA levels requiring action. Twenty-two workers tested for higher than normal levels of radioactivity but fully recovered with no lasting effects expected. No one was in the drum's immediate vicinity at the time of the explosion.

Radiation danger symbol Photo by (Catalania Catalino / Pixbay)

Clean-up

The initial estimates for clean-up, decontamination, and renovations were as high as $2 billion and seven years; however, the cost was substantially less and required only three years to complete. While shuttered, the plant's facilities were also improved. In the end, the DOE's report recommended better management and oversight at Los Alamos Labs and to change the written procedure to "inorganic (clay)" cat litter. WIPP is now operational again and remains the only long-term underground storage site for US nuclear waste.