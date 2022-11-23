North Carolina Connections to Thanksgiving

With the annual feast-day tradition right around the corner, here are a few fun facts to impress friends and family at the dinner table.

Number 1 in Turkey

While Minnesota leads in turkeys by headcount, according to the USDA, North Carolina ranks first in total pounds of turkey meat produced. In 2021 the Tar Heel state generated over 1.1 billion pounds of turkey. This amount accounted for more than 16% of US production last year. You might think that amount must have led to many tryptophan-induced nap times; however, the tryptophan connection is a myth. Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that can, when taken by itself, lead to drowsiness through the production of serotonin. Although it is in turkey, it is not in enormous quantities. In fact, according to the USDA's nutritional database, ounce for ounce, tuna has more tryptophan than turkey! So why do we get so sleepy after the feast? It's primarily due to the overindulgence in (delicious) carbohydrates from stuffing and all the other side dishes and desserts. So when Uncle Phil insists it's due to the turkey's tryptophan, ask him how often he gets sleepy after eating a tuna fish sandwich.

The state flag of North Carolina Photo by (Wikipedia)

Number 1 in Sweet Potatoes

Speaking of delicious sides, a traditional favorite is sweet potato casserole. Since 1971, North Carolina has led the nation in the production of sweet potatoes, according to the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission. (And, yes, they deliberately spell Sweetpotato as one word since officially adopted as the correct spelling by the National Sweetpotato Collaborators in 1989.) In 2021, the US produced over 2.8 billion pounds of sweet potatoes, with 1.8 billion coming from 104,700 harvested North Carolina acres. According to an article from the March 2022 Farm Journal's The Packer, that amounted to $321 million in revenue for NC farmers. Besides being potassium-rich and full of fiber, sweet potatoes contain exceptional amounts of vitamin-A. A fat-soluble nutrient, vitamin-A is vital in vision, bone development, and immune function. One medium sweet potato contains around 100 calories and 100% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin-A. Try this recipe for a Pina Colada Sweetpotato popsicle for an unusual dessert.

North Carolina Sweetpotatoes Photo by (North Carolina SweetPotato Commission)

Presidential Pardon

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the presidential pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey. John F. Kennedy started the tradition by publicly sparing a turkey given to the White House on November 19, 1963, just three days before his assassination, according to the National Constitution Center. This year, President Biden will pardon the turkey and its alternate, coming from the Circle S Ranch in Monroe, North Carolina. According to WRAL.com, after the November 21st ceremony, the pardoned poultry will live out their lives at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at NC State University in Raleigh. They will reside in special private quarters and be cared for by poultry specialists and students.

President Kennedy pardons the Thanksgiving Turkey Photo by (John F. Kennedy Presidential Library / The White House Historical Association)

Turkey Trauma Hotline

Headquartered in Garner, NC, Butterball is the largest turkey company in the United States. Along with selling the traditional holiday protein, Butterball started the Turkey Talk-Line in 1981 with six home economists offering free advice and answering questions from frustrated home cooks. According to the company, those six advisers answered about 11,000 turkey-cooking questions in 1981 during the holiday season. This year, over 50 experts will handle more than 100,000 turkey-related queries from the United States and Canada during November and December. According to the Rutherford Source, one of the most commonly asked questions is, "what are giblets?" (Answer: hearts, livers, and gizzards of poultry, often included in the cavity of frozen turkeys and can be used to enhance or detract, depending on your tastes, the flavor of stuffing.)

Let Someone Else Cook!

For those who won't even bother with the hassle and pressure of cooking the perfect Thanksgiving feast, there can be limited options for eating out on the big day. Of the nationwide chains that are open, one is well-known for its Thanksgiving Day meal. Golden Corral, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, will serve a buffet of traditional fare: turkey, ham, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, pumpkin pie, and of course, their famous yeast rolls. According to the company's website, they also offer their Holiday Feast to Go for those who want to serve a traditional meal at home without the stress and mess. This year they are introducing a new option of Holiday Beef Roast for something a little different.

How ever you enjoy the holiday and its feast, a hearty "you're welcome" from North Carolina.